Dogs are often close companions, best friends, and sources of emotional support. And if you're anything like me, you probably try to take your pup with you everywhere you go. To make that task a bit simpler, I've created a list of the best dog carrier backpacks that'll keep your fur baby by your side.

While searching for the best carrier, first consider your particular travel situation. If you're trying to take your dog for a quick outing to the store, a small, lightweight backpack with little-to-no frills is probably your best bet, because it'll be easy to carry and maneuver without costing a lot. But if you're going on a more extensive trip that requires travel by bus, train, or airplane, you're probably going to want to go with something that can transition into a tote or rolling bag. Just make sure your pack meets airline regulations before heading to your destination if you're flying.

Regardless of where you're going (and how you're getting there), you'll want your dog to be safe and content. That means checking your dog's weight before purchasing a pack. You'll find backpack carriers to suit pups up to 25 pounds, below.

With that being said, take a look at these dog carrier backpacks which are equipped to carry your pet with ease.

1. The Best Dog Carrier For Short Trips Pawaboo Pet Carrier $20 | Amazon See On Amazon The Pawaboo dog carrier is the perfect size for petite pets. It's made of soft, durable polyester fiber with spongy filling and mesh accents. It also comes with thick, padded shoulder straps for comfortable and easy carrying. It's styled to be worn as a backpack or front-facing carrier, and it features a legs- and tail-out design with an adjustable drawstring head opening so that your pet has full visibility. At less than $25, this backpack is a great deal and can be purchased in a myriad of prints and colors. Unlike other options available, this one doesn't include a tether that you can attach to your pet as a leash. Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, Extra-Large

Recommended for dogs 15 pounds or less

2. The Best Dog Carrier Backpack For Traveling Pet Gear I-GO2 Roller Backpack $70 | Amazon See On Amazon Take your pet from the car to a plane with this Pet Gear dog carrier backpack that travels like a suitcase. Yes, it's a bit bulkier than the rest — but it's great for navigating through airports, train stations, bus stations, and more. That's because it features bottom wheels so you can cart it around like a roller bag. However, the brand recommends checking your airline's regulations before using it on the go. The bag is also equipped with a long handle that moves in and out for easy maneuverability. Its expandable interior even has a fleece lining, and it offers a tether that provides extra security while attached to your pet's collar or harness. This bag also works as a car seat and carrying tote for your furry friend when you need to take them along on road trips and more. Available sizes: Medium, Regular, Large, Extra-Large Plus

Recommended for dogs 25 pounds or less (depending on size)

3. A Compact Dog Carrier With A Laptop Compartment Kurgo Dog Carrier Backpack $120 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're searching for something that looks more like a traditional backpack, this Kurgo dog carrier bag is just the thing you need. The waterproof bottom offers protection against damage, and the water-resistant top provides both padding and ventilation for your pet. There's even a zippered window your dog can peak out of as you carry him or her around. And like other packs that I've mentioned, this option even includes a tether that you can attach to your pup's harness for a peace of mind. This bag also features several zippers and pouches to help you carry other belongings, too (like a laptop or book). There are also hip and waist belts to better distribute the weigh. Plus, it can easily transition from backpack to tote carrier for travel on airplanes and other forms of public transportation. Choose from black or red. Available sizes: One Size

Recommended for dogs 25 pounds or less

4. This Dog Carrier You Wear Like A Sling YUDODO Pet Dog Sling Carrier $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your fur baby comfy and close to your body with this Yudodo dog sling. It comes in two sizes to accommodate small pets of different weights, and it's styled with a wide, padded shoulder strap that adjusts to your liking. That strap also secures shut with an extra-large, reinforced buckle for more durability. One reviewer also mentioned a "leash piece," but the brand doesn't mention an included tether of any kind. Designed with an attractive faux-leather bottom and back, it also boasts a drawstring opening so your pet can stick their head out for a full view of the world. This bag is also available in a myriad of colors for your choosing — but the black one comes with a reflective strip so you can wear it at night. Available sizes: Small, Medium

Recommended for dogs 10 pounds or less (depending on size)