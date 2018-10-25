What did we do before dry shampoo? No seriously, I'm genuinely wondering how we actually survived. Perfect for festivals, second-day hair and adding the perfect level of "schujz," dry shampoo is a hair styling must. Whereas in the early days there were only a handful of choices, now the market is totally saturated with options and it can be hard to know which actually do the job well. The best dry shampoos in the UK all have certain features in common which make them top notch.

For example, they all absorb excess oil effectively from the root and tops of greasy hair to make you look like you've had a full on shampoo and condition. They do this without leaving a dreaded white powdery residue, which many inferior formulations can unfortunately do. The very best aren't just one trick ponies either; a great dry shampoo is not only used to clean and refresh, but to add something to the styling process. They can add texture, boost volume and help hold a style.

From Jen Atkin's Ouai to French pharmacy favourite Klorane, these five dry shampoos are the ones I really rate from years of trying and testing them out.

Sam McKnight Lazy Girl Dry Shampoo £19 Cult Beauty It may be a little costly, but this dry shampoo is a triple threat: it refreshes roots, aids volume, and adds a great level of texture for cool girl hair in a spritz. Val Garland even uses it through dry hair for the ultimate boost. Buy this if: You want a hardworking dry shampoo that does it all.

CoLab Dry Shampoo in Unicorn £3.49 Boots In my opinion, this is the very best budget dry shampoo. It does its job so well, instantly reviving greasy, oily hair and lifting the root as it does so. This fun unicorn version is pretty easy on the eyes, too. Buy this if: You need something budget-friendly and fun.

IGK Direct Flight Multi-Tasking Dry Shampoo £23 Space NK The first thing you will notice about this product is its AMAZING smell. Honestly, you won't be able to stop spritzing once you start. This is one of three formulas IGK has (the brand is best known for its dry shampoos), and is categorised as the "medium cleanse," perfect for second or third day hair. Buy this if: You're a sucker for things that smell great, and need a slightly heavier product.

Ouai Dry Shampoo £20 Cult Beauty This excellent dry shampoo is also available in a mini version for half the price, so don't let the cost put you off. It's a really light, sheer dry shampoo perfect for second-day hair and for adding a little extra something to your style on-the-go. Buy this if: You want a go-between for second-day hair and like a sheer formula.