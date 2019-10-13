Removing the yolk from an egg white isn't always easy, but the best egg separators make simple work of a messy task. To find the best fit for your kitchen prep needs, you'll want to first consider the material and design.

Most egg separators are made from stainless steel, silicone, or plastic. All three are fairly easy to clean and often even dishwasher-safe. Stainless steel is the toughest of the three and most likely to last; it won't corrode or rust like other metals, either. Silicone is fairly durable, too, despite being much softer. Meanwhile, plastic can absorb odors and stains, and it may leach chemicals. The plus side is that it's usually more affordable.

After you narrow down your preferred material, you'll want to think about the design. Most egg separators work like a strainer, catching the yolk and letting the egg whites run through. With this style, you'll need your hands free to be able to crack the egg, so look for options that clip onto the rim of a mixing bowl or rest across it. Another less common type of separator is those that use suction. With these, you crack the egg into a bowl or dish first, and then squeeze the device to suck up the yolk, leaving the egg white behind. Though more unique, this approach is a little more time-consuming. When prepping a large number of eggs or just in a hurry, a strainer-style separator works best. (And if you're truly in a rush, one of my picks below can separate three eggs over a bowl at once).

From separators for jumbo sized eggs to a chicken-shaped option, here's a list to help you separate eggs efficiently and easily. Read on to find the best separator for you.

1. This Dishwasher-Safe Egg Separator That’s Made With Sturdy Stainless Steel SOLEADER Egg Separator $14 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This stainless steel egg separator is perfect for eggs both small and extra-large. Measuring 10 inches in length, it's designed with a long handle that can rest across your mixing bowl, and it works like a sieve, letting the egg whites strain through and leaving the yolk behind. This separator is durable, rust-resistant, and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. What fans say: "Using this egg separator has made making an Angel Food Cake, which uses 12 separated eggs, a very EASY task! Why didn't I have one years ago? Thank you for this product, I'm so glad I found it at Amazon!!"

2. This Clever Option That Can Separate Three Eggs At A Time Trudeau 3 Egg Separator $7 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: For those who want to separate a large amount of eggs in a small amount of time, this Trudeau three-egg separator is your best option. It can easily attach to any bowl, so you won't have to worry about it falling off or holding it in place. Made of polypropylene plastic, it's dishwasher-safe and sturdy. What fans say: "It completely met my expectations and then some. The clip works great and it separates the [yolks] just as I wanted. Great design. More money than I wanted to spend but you know the old saying -- you get what you pay for."

3. A Silicone Separator That's Shaped Like A Fish And Actually Fun To Use Peleg Design Silicone Egg Separator $13 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you don't mind manually suctioning egg yolks, this Peleg Design egg separator is both efficient and fun to use. The silicone material is durable in addition to being dishwasher-safe. To use this one, crack your egg into a bowl or cup first, then squeeze both sides of the separator to suck up the yolk. While it may be a little less intuitive, it's a great tool you can enjoy using. What fans say: "Bought this as a gift and the recipient loved it! Great buy! Way more fun than other egg separators."

4. This Durable Stainless Steel Egg Separator That’s Only $6 Ytuomzi Egg Separator $6 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This Ytuomzi egg separator is both efficient and budget-friendly. Made of stainless steel, it features a hooked handle on each side so you can set it across your bowl and watch as it separates a yolk from an egg white in just seconds. Though, at almost 7 inches in length, it's only designed to work with smaller bowls. When it's time for cleanup, this pick can be tossed in the dishwasher. What fans say: "Works great! I had been using a strainer and spoon to separate the yolks from the white, but this tool makes it so much easier and faster. Love it!"