When it comes to the best egg slicers, you need something that's durable, ergonomically designed, and easy to clean. Before you begin your search, you'll want to first think about what kind of egg dishes you'll be making and what style of slices work best for you.

The most classic design is the kind that slices eggs horizontally or vertically. This is ideal if you're looking to slice up eggs as a snack or spread them out on a sandwich. If you want to cut your eggs into picture perfect wedges for a chef's salad or other similar dish, you'll want to go with a wedge-style slicer. If a rich egg salad with mayonnaise is more your taste, an egg press that produces smaller smashed pieces would be best. But if you go back and forth between various types of egg dishes, there are even options that can make both standard slices and wedges (and I've included one below).

Once you decide on the type of slicer you want, you should also consider the materials and construction. Most slicers have stainless steel wires, which are durable and easy to clean. As for the frame, some options feature plastic, while others might have aluminum or die cast zinc alloy. Although a slicer made of plastic won't be as durable as the latter two options, it's definitely more affordable. Additionally, good grip is always a plus, so you may want to look for a non-slip material like silicone or rubber on the base or handle.

Finally, cleanup should be simple. Most of my options below are dishwasher-safe for convenience. Though all of them are easy to wash according to reviewers.

With all that in mind, read on to find the best egg slicer for your dishes.

1. The Overall Best OXO Good Grips Egg Slicer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This OXO egg slicer can slice eggs in either direction for round or oblong pieces. Made out of BPA-free plastic, it has a great ergonomic design with a nonslip base and handle (the material isn't specified, but reviewers say it has a grippy, rubber-like feel). While this one is dishwasher-safe, it's not a bad idea to wash it by hand for extra precaution. What fans say: "Needed a durable egg slicer and this one is perfect—rubber grips in all the right places, heavy gauge wire and dishwasher safe."

2. The Best Wedge Egg Slicer Westmark Germany Wedge Egg Slicer $16 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you prefer your hardboiled eggs in wedges, this Westmark Germany wedge egg slicer is ideal. With wires made out of stainless steel and an aluminum body, it is both durable and precise at slicing. Simply put the egg in the base and bring both handles together while holding the tool over a bowl or plate. You can even slice with one hand because of its comfortable handle. This slicer is also dishwasher-safe, though hand-washing may be better to ensure it stays pristine for longer. What fans say: "This style of egg 'slicer' makes beautiful wedges. The long handle ensures that the wedges are near-uniform. I've also used it to make kiwi wedges, by peeling, then slicing lengthwise - just like an egg."

3. The Best Egg Slicer For Egg Salad MSC International Joie Smashy Egg Press $7 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: For those who like to make egg salad or add egg crumbles to dishes, this MSC International Joie smashy egg press is a great option. Instead of slicing, this tool smashes eggs into smaller, finer pieces with one effortless press. This product is super easy to handle and made from plastic that is BPA-free. As for cleanup, it's recommended that you hand-wash it immediately after each use. What fans say: "Works great. Boiled eggs are easy to make into egg salad. Not too mushy."

4. The Most Versatile New Star Foodservice Heavy Duty Egg Slicer With 3 Slicing Styles $10 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're looking for variety, this New Star Foodservice egg slicer allows you to slice in three different styles: horizontal slices, vertical slices, and wedges. It's super versatile and can even slice a variety of soft vegetables and fruits. Its wires are made of stainless steel for precision, while the frame is made of die cast zinc alloy that's sturdy and reliable. It's also constructed with a base made of grippy nylon and silicone to avoid slipping while slicing. This option should be hand-washed for extra precaution. What fans say: "Very nice, surprisingly heavy egg slicing tool. You can get creative with this thing!"