Fresh, homemade pasta may seem mysterious to the uninitiated, but it’s remarkably simple to make. Well, it can be simple with the right tool. Whether you’re an experienced cook or a total beginner, the best electric pasta makers make the whole process easy and enjoyable. To help guide your search, consider a few key things.

Pasta Maker Types

There are two types of electric pasta makers: rollers and extruders. Both are effective at making excellent pasta at home, so it comes down to the amount of effort you want to exert, what kind of artisanal vision you have for your kitchen, and how much counter space you’re willing to sacrifice for foolproof spaghetti.

Pasta rollers: When you envision a traditional pasta maker, this is probably the type that comes to mind. They look almost identical to hand-crank models, save for the inclusion of a motor. Rollers require you to knead the pasta dough yourself and then run them through the press like a newspaper, and are usually limited to flat pasta shapes like lasagne or fettuccine. They're fairly compact, often taking up less space than an extruder and are usually more budget-friendly. (You can even get pasta roller attachments for other machines, like a stand mixer, which is great for home chefs who don’t have a lot of counter space to devote to yet another appliance.)

Pasta extruders: This type of countertop appliance functions a lot like a bread machine since the machine does all the mixing. You can measure your ingredients directly into it, then kick back with a glass of wine and watch as the noodles are pushed out. Unlike rollers, this type can make a wider variety of noodles, including round shapes like penne and spaghetti. Those extra functions come at a premium, however, and the kitchen real estate required to house one of these bad boys might make smaller kitchens think twice. But it's hard to argue with their time-saving, sanity-preserving ease of use.

With that in mind, it's time to shop. Between compact countertop models, chef-quality machines, and genius little attachments for the appliances you already own, there's an electric pasta maker here for every skill level. Prego!

1. The Overall Best Electric Pasta Maker Philips Kitchen Appliances Pasta Maker Plus $286 | Amazon See On Amazon This top-quality electric pasta maker is a multifunctional wünderkind and a go-to for pasta connoisseurs who are ready to step up their kitchen game. This versatile extruder comes with four discs for making classic noodles and trickier shapes like penne, but you can also pick up more, including sets for macaroni or shells. All you have to do is measure and add your ingredients, press a button, and walk away. This machine does the kneading and extruding for you, making half a pound of pasta in ten minute. (The machine can handle over a pound at once, though.) The pasta-making components are dishwasher safe, saving you even more time. It also comes with a noodle cutter, cleaning tool, and measuring cup — the only thing it doesn’t have is a built-in scale. One helpful review: "Love this pasta maker. Couldn't be simpler to use -- less than 10 minutes from flour & water to pasta! Easy to clean, simple and very robust parts making for easy clean up and durability. Strong metal parts instead of plastic. [...]"

2. The Best On A Budget Hamilton Beach Electric Pasta And Noodle Maker $130 | Amazon See On Amazon This budget pasta maker packs a lot of functionality into its affordable price tag. It extrudes a full pound of fresh pasta in 15 minutes and does all of the work for you. Simply measure your ingredients directly into the tank — there’s a built-in scale for accuracy — then step back and be amazed. It comes with seven discs, more than any of the other picks on this list, to make everything from spaghetti to lasagna to penne. The discs store away neatly in the base, plus a cleaning brush and two measuring cups are included with purchase. The instructions are printed directly on the lid, so you don’t have to hunt for a manual every time you want spaghetti, and most of the components are dishwasher-safe according to reviews. One helpful review: "[...] The biggest reason I gave this a 5 is because it is pretty foolproof. [...]The machine has a built-in scale! The book has the recipes you need, and they make excellent pasta. Ok, say you get 610 grams of flour in instead of 600, that's ok, because the machine will calculate how much water you need to add! Instead of the normal 200 you might need 204- it will tell you! Then you either select quick pasta, which doesn't let the dough rest, or regular, and it will knead it, rest it, and extrude it. [...]"

3. The Best Hybrid Model: An Electric & Hand-Crank In One Shule Stainless Steel Electric Pasta Maker $69 | Amazon See On Amazon This electric pasta maker rolls out perfectly flat sheets for ravioli, lasagne, and linguine, and you can use the dial to adjust the noodle thickness. Although it's electric, there's an option to manually roll out your pasta if you're looking for a more authentic, hands-on experience. A sturdy stainless steel body houses anodized aluminum rollers, and features two speed settings and even has a pause button. Unfortunately, nothing about this is dishwasher safe, but reviewers say it's worth the trouble. One helpful review: "Exception value! I love the simplicity of use and all the dough thickness settings. Made 16 dozen ravioli for Christmas dinner!"

4. An Electric Spiralizer That Makes Lightning-Fast Zoodles BELLA 4-In-1 Electric Spiralizer With Recipe Book $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Veggie noodles can also be time consuming to make, and this electric spiralizer has four different blades that transform produce into spaghetti or fettuccine noodles, ribbons, even – wait for it – curly fries. It has an auto-stop feature for hands-free cutting and disassembles for easy cleaning. The removable components are dishwasher safe and it comes with a designated cleaning brush for getting into every nook and cranny. Numerous shoppers said that they loved theirs so much they started purchasing more as gifts. One helpful review: "I love the ease of this machine. With an electric drive this runs smooth while spiraling. Once I became comfortable with the lock mode and release button I now prepare veggies in minutes without effort. Keeping this machine forever!!!"

5. A 3-In-1 Pasta-Making Attachment For Your KitchenAid Stand Mixer GVODE Pasta Roller And Cutter Attachment Set (3 Pieces) $110 | Amazon See On Amazon If you already have a large KitchenAid stand mixer (or other similarly sized stand mixer), save your counter space with this pasta roller attachment set. There’s a wide roller that can handle sheets of pasta, plus two other attachments for picture-perfect spaghetti and fettuccine. There's a knob to adjust the noodle thickness to your preferred size. These attachments may look simple, but they're capable of making pro-grade pasta, and quickly. Unfortunately, the components can’t go in the dishwasher but they come with a cleaning brush to sweep out dough; from there, just wipe them down with a damp cloth. One helpful review: "I have no experience making pasta, and I was able to use this perfectly the first time. I followed the basic dough recipe and directions and made great pasta. The attachments are sturdy, heavy, and well-made. Love it!"

Also Worth Considering: This Detachable Motor For The Iconic Marcato Pasta Maker Marcato Atlas Drive Motor $97 | Amazon See On Amazon The Marcato Atlas pasta maker is considered one of the best manual machines around and is adored by foodies. And for days when you want to cook to escape a hectic day, you might prefer a manual pasta maker that lets you hand-craft your meal. But, thanks to the addition of this insanely useful motorized pasta maker attachment, you can also cut to the chase when you’re time-crunched or hangry. All together, you get a premium hybrid machine with parts made in Italy. One helpful review: "I have had my pasta machine for years and finally bought this attachment. What a gamechanger!!! It's so much easier and faster, especially when working alone. Worth the cost and will definitely make you want to use your pasta machine more often."