The 5 Best Essential Oil Diffusers For Large Rooms
It’s not uncommon to find your diffuser isn’t living up to your expectations. This is likely because you’ve found yourself with a model that's too small, therefore unable to provide aromatherapy to every corner of your room. Investing in one of the best essential oil diffusers for large rooms can easily fix this problem, however — just move that small one into the bathroom, where it'll work even better (and be a pleasant surprise for guests!)
There are a few different types of essential oil diffusers that can deliver instant aromatherapy to achy joints, frazzled minds, and broken hearts. But if you’re diffuser is too small, you may not be utilizing their full potential. Nebulizing diffusers work without the help of heat or water to atomize essential oils by breaking them up into smaller particles that can be evenly distributed in the air. Ultrasonic diffusers are wildly popular because they act as both a diffuser and humidifier, which means they do require water, but they’re also multi-functional which is especially beneficial during cold or allergy season. Evaporative diffusers, on the other hand, use a fan to circulate the aromas of the essential oils, and while they’re definitely the noisiest of the bunch, they don’t require water and are often more affordable.
Whatever you choose, you’ll need to make sure it comes with a tank that's large enough to fill up that big room of yours. Check out five great options, below.
1This 1000-Milliliter, Color-Changing Diffuser That Doubles As A Night Light And Humidifier
With its 1,000-milliliter tank and a convenient remote control so you can adjust the settings without having to get up, this essential oil diffuser is perfect for large rooms. It features three timer settings (3, 6, or 9 hours) and lights up in seven different LED colors. As even more of a bonus, it also functions as a humidifier: Put it on low-mist mode, and it can run for up to 15 to 20 hours (while the high-mist mode runs up to 10 to 15 hours). Last but not least, it has an auto shut-off function for added safety, so it'll turn off by itself once the tank is empty.
2This 1,500-Milliliter, Ultrasonic Diffuser And Humidifier That Covers Up To 450 Square Feet
For a heavy duty dose of aromatherapy, consider this ultrasonic humidifier and diffuser duo, which was specifically created for large rooms. It has a 1,500-milliliter tank and a knob to control the mist output, and it lights up in seven different LED colors. Since it doesn’t use heat to disperse the aromas of essential oils, it will better retain their "integrity and holistic properties". Other highlights include its whisper-quiet function and ability to run for up to 20 hours on a full tank.
3This Sleek-Looking Nebulizing Diffuser That Covers Up to 800 Square Feet
Since this nebulizing diffuser doesn’t use heat or require water, essential oils will retain more of their natural benefits, which means faster and more potent relief. With an ultra-sleek and modern-looking design, it can cover up to a whopping 800 square feet of space. It has soft, LED mood lighting (which is optional), an adjustable mist level, and automatic shut-off after 2 hours, which can be a pro or a con, depending on the way you plan on using it. Perhaps the most interesting aspect is the device itself, which is made of oak wood and handmade ceramic.
4This Bluetooth-Enabled Diffuser That Lights Up In 7 Different LED Colors And Doubles As A Speaker
This diffuser and humidifier duo does it all: In addition to dispersing your favorite aromas, it also works as a speaker (it's Bluetooth-enabled) and night light (it lights up in seven different colors). It does have the smallest tank of the products on this list — only 200 milliliters — but it can still run for up to 7 hours. If you're looking for something that'll diffuse an entire yoga studio or floor of a house, you'll probably want to go with one of the heavier-duty options above. But if you're looking for an efficient, multi-tasking device that'll spruce up your large bedroom, this one won't let you down.
5This Budget-Friendly, 600-Milliliter Wood Grain Diffuser That Has Warm, Glowing Lights On The Bottom
This budget-friendly diffuser is another wonderful option that offers multiple functions, albeit at a cheaper price tag. Not only does it effectively disperse essential oils into the air, but it also acts as a nightlight and humidifier. While it doesn't light up in an array of bright, multi-colored LED lights like most of the other diffusers on this list, it instead features warm, glowing lights on the bottom, which reviewers say "Makes for a cozy atmosphere." With an eco-friendly wood grain design that’s durable and corrosion-resistant, this is a beautiful little diffuser that packs a powerful punch: While its 600-milliliter tank might not diffuse an entire floor of a house, it'll certainly do the job in spacious bedrooms or living rooms.
