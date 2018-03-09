It’s not uncommon to find your diffuser isn’t living up to your expectations. This is likely because you’ve found yourself with a model that's too small, therefore unable to provide aromatherapy to every corner of your room. Investing in one of the best essential oil diffusers for large rooms can easily fix this problem, however — just move that small one into the bathroom, where it'll work even better (and be a pleasant surprise for guests!)

There are a few different types of essential oil diffusers that can deliver instant aromatherapy to achy joints, frazzled minds, and broken hearts. But if you’re diffuser is too small, you may not be utilizing their full potential. Nebulizing diffusers work without the help of heat or water to atomize essential oils by breaking them up into smaller particles that can be evenly distributed in the air. Ultrasonic diffusers are wildly popular because they act as both a diffuser and humidifier, which means they do require water, but they’re also multi-functional which is especially beneficial during cold or allergy season. Evaporative diffusers, on the other hand, use a fan to circulate the aromas of the essential oils, and while they’re definitely the noisiest of the bunch, they don’t require water and are often more affordable.

Whatever you choose, you’ll need to make sure it comes with a tank that's large enough to fill up that big room of yours. Check out five great options, below.