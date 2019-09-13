Though often prized for their scents, the best essential oils for deodorant have beneficial properties beyond aromatherapy to keep you feeling fresh. When making homemade deodorant, look for essential oils that will keep bacteria at bay. Bacteria mixes with sweat and causes body odor, so you’ll definitely want to choose an essential oil with antibacterial properties to prevent the development of bacteria in the first place. Luckily, many essential oils boast this benefit.

Essential oils also often have multiple benefits for skin, which may include anti-inflammatory effects to alleviate irritation or properties that can treat hyperpigmentation in underarms. Some essential oils have a stronger or lighter scent, and they can be blended for a fragrance that best suits your own personal preference or skin-care needs.

When using essential oils for making deodorant, you’ll want to make sure to buy ones that aren't already diluted with carrier oil — meaning, look for bottles with 100 percent of the oil you want. You can later dilute the pure essential oil yourself with a carrier oil, such as coconut oil. Although essential oils are plant-based, don’t assume they can’t be irritating to your skin. It's important to choose essential oils that are appropriate for topical use. It's also always a good idea to check with your doctor before adding any essential oil to your routine and to always follow the instructions for use carefully.

The below essential oils are highly-rated on Amazon and each bottle contains 100 percent of the desired essential oil.

With a clean, refreshing scent, this clary sage essential oil is antibacterial and also can provide antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, and anesthetic relief when applied to injured skin. If you're prone to razor burn or irritated underarms, add a few drops of clary sage oil to your homemade deodorant. With regular use, clary sage oil can tone and tighten skin. As for the scent, this one is herbaceous and complex: earthy, fruity, and floral with hints of nuttiness.

There are steps you can take to help prevent dark underarms by shaving properly, but adding this ylang ylang essential oil to your deodorant can also help. Ylang ylang is notable for its "inhibitory effect" on melanogenesis and has shown high potential as treatment for hyperpigmentation. With more than 34,000 reviews, fans love the oil's sweet and floral scent. Plus, a fragrant combination of ylang ylang with lavender and clary sage is found to have an especially strong antibacterial and antifungal effect if you're considering a blend of oils for your homemade deodorant.

Lavender essential oil is versatile, and its qualities can help both physically and emotionally. While lavender soothes and nourishes skin, the floral scent can also keep you calm while you break a sweat. Lavender is known for being antifungal and antibacterial, making it a popular choice for treating skin ailments and for use in skincare products. Lavender can even soothe itchy, dry skin. Its rich, relaxing scent also blends especially well with other essential oils.