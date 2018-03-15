Typically, a great exfoliator reduces surface imperfections, clears dead skin and excess oil, and leaves your face feeling smooth and soft. With dry skin, however, exfoliation often also causes unwanted irritation and redness. That’s why the best exfoliators for dry skin, compared to those you would choose for other skin types, are gentle, non-irritating, and include hydrating ingredients like aloe, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E.

Facial exfoliators come in many different forms. While physical exfoliation from scrubs that contain things like sugar, salt, coconut shells, and micro beads are widely used, they aren't always the best choice, especially if your skin is prone to irritation. Instead, the better choice might be chemical exfoliators like alpha hydroxy acids, beta hydroxy acids, and retinols. Chemical exfoliators have risen in popularity in recent years because they're better at targeting specific issues and can be either gentle or strong, depending on the formula Also, since chemical exfoliators can be easily added to moisturizers, cleansers, masks, and on-the-go pre-soaked pads, there are often more products and brands to choose from.

Either way, you shouldn't avoid exfoliation just because you have dry skin. The best exfoliators for dry skin, like the five listed below, will clear away dead skin cells, debris, and excess oil, and will leave your skin looking (and feeling) smoother and softer, no matter how often you use them.

1 Best Mask: A Budget-Friendly, Wash-Off Mask With Mineral-Rich Black Sugar Granules Amazon Skinfood Black Sugar Mask Wash Off Exfoliator $8 AmazonBuy Now Great for anyone with dry skin, Skinfood's super popular Black Sugar Mask Wash Off Exfoliator — which is just under $10 — gently exfoliates the skin with hydrating black sugar granules. The Brazilian black sugar used in the formula is unrefined and rich in vitamins and minerals, so your skin will look smooth and feel nourished. Let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes and wash off with warm water: Your face definitely won't feel dry afterwards, and will look luminous and glow-y. With over 1,000 reviews and a near-perfect rating, there's a reason this best-selling product is a cult-favorite.

3 Best For Sensitive Skin: A Daily Moisturizer With Retinol And Hyaluronic Acid That Reduces Blackheads And Smooths Skin Amazon Radha Beauty Retinol Moisturizer Cream $19 AmazonBuy Now Here to change your mind about what defines an exfoliator, Radha Beauty's Retinol Moisturizing Cream is perfect for everyday use on dry skin because it increases your skin cell turnover rate without ever irritating or over-drying. The cream formulation — which contains 2.5 percent retinol, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and green tea — keeps dry skin hydrated and calms irritation as it works to reduce acne, discoloration, and dry spots. It's also cruelty-free and vegan and doesn't include any harmful fragrances, fillers, or parabens.

4 Best Organic Option: A Facial Cleansing Gel That Gently Exfoliates Skin With A Natural AHA/BHA Complex Amazon Ursa Major Fantastic Face Wash $28 AmazonBuy Now Ursa Major's Fantastic Face Wash is a non-drying, 99.5 percent naturally-derived daily facial cleanser that exfoliates skin with a combination of natural AHAs and BHAs. Additionally, the wash contains aloe, white tea, lemon, sugarcane, rice seed, and coconut-derived surfactants to hydrate the skin as it cleanses away unwanted dirt, oil, and debris. The ingredients in this formula also include antioxidants that contribute to healthier, more resilient skin, and they won't mess with your natural pH levels. As a huge bonus, this all-natural product is free of sulfates, parabens, and fragrances, and is also cruelty-free and vegan.