Oily eyelids can be the scourge of anyone looking to pull off a serious liner look. When your lids are oily, it can make your makeup slip, slide, and smudge. But that doesn't mean you can't achieve a sharp cat eye look. You just need to discover the best eyeliners for oily lids — because yes, they exist!

Unfortunately, there is nothing you can really do about oily eyelids. Like your skin type, how oily your lids are has everything to do with your body composition and not much else. Folks with grease on the lids just have more oil-producing glands on that part of their face — and that's totally normal.

The easiest way to cut this problem off at the knees is to invest in a good eye primer to pop on before you apply shadow or liner. That way, you're ensuring that things stick instead of slide.

But when it comes to liner specifically, look for smudge-proof and/or waterproof formulas. Liquids and powders also tend to be more budge-proof than regular pencil liners for two different reasons. Liquids dry down and stick to the lid, and powders soak up oil, helping them to stick better, too.

Ahead, we're listing off the best eyeliners for oily lids. Don't let biology keep you from that killer smoky eye!

1 An Eye Pencil That Won't Budge Amazon Faces Beautiful Gel Eyeliner Pencil $14 Amazon Buy Now If you're more into pencils than liquids, gels, or powders, then reach for Faces Beautiful Gel Eyeliner Pencil. It's a gel that's actually in pencil form, which gives you much more control and flexibility. It glides on in an easy line, allowing you to create some gorgeous eyeliner looks. But it's also smudge-proof and waterproof, so you can be sure that this pigment isn't going anywhere. And since this liner is paraben-free, it's great for folks with sensitive eyes and eyelids. Faces Beautiful is also cruelty-free, Passover-approved, and vegan, making it a great choice for everyone.

2 A Liquid Eyeliner With A Cult-Following Amazon Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Liner $22 Amazon Buy Now It's impossible to talk about budge-proof liners without giving a shout out to Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Liner. This pen has a serious cult-following — and for good reason. It has a super thin tip, which means you can draw seriously precise lines for your cat eyes and more simple liner looks. Stila's liner also dries down incredibly quickly, which is helpful for folks with oily eyes. The grease on your lids has zero time to mess with your perfect line. The formula is also guaranteed not to smudge or run all day long and is backed up by thousands of customer reviews. Liquid liner fans, meet your new favorite tool.

3 A Liner For The Perfect Smoky Eye Amazon Sexy Formula Get Wings Shadow Liner $20 Amazon Buy Now Love a good smoky eye? Then say hello to Sexy Formula Get Wings Shadow Liner. The thick tip on this liner may seem like a total no-no for those with oily lids. But never fear — this stick is waterproof and guaranteed not to budge for 24 hours. The thick tip is perfect for people who want to create a sultry smoky eye — and your oily eyelids can actually help. Since they're well-moisturized, it's easier to manipulate liners like this and smudge them out into a smokey eye. Once it dries, though, it stays put, so your eye makeup won't go from a soft billow to a huge cloud of smoke.

4 An Amazing Buy If You Love Gel Liner Amazon Maybelline EyeStudio Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner $8 Amazon Buy Now Gel eyeliners are a great option for people who love to go over the top. And no gel liner is better than Maybelline EyeStudio Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner. Not only is the price right, but the jar comes with its own brush for you to sketch on everything from a teeny kitten eye to a huge cat eye. The formula was specifically made to last 24 hours, and is dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested — so there's no nasty stuff to irritate your eyes. It's also formulated for contact wearers, so you can sport your favorite eye makeup look no matter what.