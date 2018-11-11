When you have sensitive skin, there are a lot of face masks you need to be wary of using. For instance, the ever-popular Aztec clay mask can be extremely drying and resurfacing masks can cause severe irritation. But in an effort to help you keep your skin safe, I've rounded up five of the best face masks for sensitive skin.

The key to choosing a face mask for sensitive skin, is keeping an eye on the ingredients list. Stay away from anything drying or potentially irritating — like sulfates, alcohol, and synthetic fragrance. And while botanical ingredients found in resurfacing and clarifying masks, like tea tree oil and willow bark, are effective at treating breakouts, they can still be harsh on particularly sensitive complexions, which is why all the masks on this list are quite gentle and soothing.

It's also important to keep in mind, that not all sensitive skin types are identical. Some people may have undue dryness, while others experience excess oil or blemishes. And many sensitive skin types could be looking for something to soothe their rosacea or eczema. That's why I've included a variety of face masks that target different skin care goals, but all of which are suitable for sensitive skin.

So without further ado, here are five great masks for sensitive skin of all kinds.

1 The All-Around Best Face Mask For Sensitive Skin nügg Deep Hydration Moisture Boost Face Mask, 5-Pack $18 Amazon See On Amazon The most budget-friendly option on this list is also the one that works best across most sensitive skin types. With this 5-pack of nügg hydrating masks — that's barely over $3.50 per mask! — you can be sure that your skin is going to get the gentle rejuvenation it so desperately needs. It's made with 94 percent natural ingredients and free of harmful additives like parabens, mineral oils, and artificial coloring or scents, and it's also dermatologist-approved and Leaping Bunny-certified, so it won't clog your pores, irritate preexisting conditions, or harm your furry friends. Nourishing ingredients like aloe juice and camellia seed oil help moisturize and soothe irritated or aching skin, and if leaving it on for the suggested 15 minutes isn't enough for you, you can also use it as an overnight treatment that'll leave you fresh and dewy in the morning. And if that wasn't enough, it's a four-time winner of Allure's Best In Beauty Awards, so you know this product not only works like a charm, but also has the credentials to prove it.

2 The Best Face Mask For Dry Sensitive Skin First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask $24 Amazon See On Amazon This First Aid Beauty oatmeal mask is an amazing way to get some instant relief if your sensitive skin is so dry, it literally hurts. When soothing hydrators like colloidal oatmeal and shea butter are coupled with clarifiers like licorice root and white tea, you get a soothing face mask that helps heal and hydrate skin and prevent future damage. Not only are you getting a quick fix now, but you're setting your skin up for better, healthier days ahead. This formula is free of potential irritants like phthalates, alcohol, lanolin, sulfates, and artificial dyes and fragrances, so you don't have to worry about breaking out or triggering flare-ups.

3 The Best Face Mask For Oily/Acne-Prone Skin Sand & Sky Australian Pinky Clay Porefining Face Mask $49 Amazon See On Amazon For my dry, sensitive, AND acne-prone skin, this mask is a godsend. Made in Australia (with 100 percent ingredients from Down Under), it detoxifies, refines, and brightens skin using a pink clay base, and though pores can't actually be reduced in size, it can minimize their appearance. This mask also claims to help protect skin against free radical damage, so it really covers all your bases. What I love about this formula is that, though intensely detoxifying, it's gentle enough to be used on all skin types, including those that are prone to irritation, which is rare for a clay mask. It's made of mostly natural, botanical ingredients and is free of parabens and sulfates; it's also cruelty-free and vegan! As a bonus, it comes with a handy brush for a more hygienic application.

4 The Best Face Mask For Rosacea- And/Or Eczema-Prone Skin Paula's Choice Skin Recovery Hydrating Treatment Mask $23 Amazon See On Amazon This treatment mask is absolutely perfect for the sensitive-skinned among us dealing with eczema or rosacea flare-ups of. It not only works to provide relief in the moment, but also helps restore the skin's natural protective barrier to prevent against flare-ups in the future, too. Antioxidants like vitamins A, C, and E, plus evening primrose, olive, and apricot oil help restore and hydrate skin while simultaneously protecting and brightening without any abrasive side effects. Made with dry to very dry skin types in mind, 82 percent of this mask's reviews have five stars on Amazon, so it's not only effective, but user-backed to prove it.