If your persistent acne calls for the use of prescription strength retinoid like Retin-A — a topical medication that comes in both gel and cream form — it can be hard to tweak your skin care routine to address any irritation induced by those derm-approved products. The best face washes to use with Retin-A, for instance, are gentle, non-medicated, and hydrating. They work to balance out the unwanted symptoms associated with Retin-A (like dryness, redness, etc.) so that the medication can clear your acne without causing any unnecessary skin damage.

If you're unsure where to start re: face washes and your prescription acne treatment, take the advice of board-certified dermatologist and CEO and founder of Curology Dr. David Lortscher. When asked about the kinds of face washes Retin-A users should seek out, he gave Bustle the lowdown on what not to do. He said, "Avoid cleansers with any harsh exfoliating or drying ingredients like benzoyl peroxide, BHA [salicylic acid], AHA [glycolic acid or lactic acid], and physical exfoliators such as rotating brushes until skin has fully adjusted to the treatment."

Instead, Dr. Lortscher obviously recommends using gentle and hydrating formulas since "dry skin may have a weakened barrier and becomes more easily irritated and inflamed by products." You want to nourish your skin and use the right cleanser with Retin-A in order to minimize the chance of bacterial growth (aka more acne).

Need some ideas that fit Dr. Lortscher's recommendations? Below, find five super gentle face washes that won't aggravate your medicated skin — or cause more pimples.

A micellar water, like the highly-rated Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, is super gentle on skin — but still manages to remove dirt and makeup with ease. It's safe to use multiple times per day and won't strip the skin of its protective lipid barriers. The highly effective Sensibio formula is made for sensitive skin, meaning it's fragrance- and oil-free. Bonus: This cult-favorite wash can double as a non-irritating eye makeup remover!

Because Retin-A often causes severe dryness and general skin irritation, there's no better time to swap your soapy cleanser for a soothing oil like DHC's Deep Cleansing Oil. This face washes' main ingredient is olive oil, and when combined with water, it beautifully cleans the skin. Expect the ultra-hydrating formula to remove everything from dirt and oil to waterproof makeup — all without clogging your pores or causing further dryness.

Wipes are the easiest way to wash your face on the go, but truthfully, they aren't always the most skin-friendly. First Aid Beauty's Gentle Cleansing Wipes are, however. They're free of drying alcohols, fragrances, and other harsh ingredients, so they're perfect for sensitive, treated skin. What's their secret? These wipes are soaked with First Aid Beauty's patented antioxidant boost formula — which contains licorice root, feverfew and white tea extracts — and skin-calming ingredients like chamomile, aloe, and bisabolol. Keep them in your bag, and you'll be ready for a quick-but-soothing wash anytime, anywhere.