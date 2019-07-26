Even the priciest bra doesn’t do you any good if it doesn’t fit properly. Whether it’s differences in sizing between brands (a B-cup in one brand can fit like a C-cup in another) or the fact that every body changes over time, finding the best fitting bra will help relieve shoulder and back pain, prevent discomfort, and might even boost your confidence.

If you can't fit two fingers underneath the bra band, the connecting fabric between two molded cups isn't laying flat against your ribs, or the underwire is poking you, it'd be smart to check your best fit again. Also consider that most people have slightly asymmetrical breasts. If that sounds like you, fit yourself according to the larger breast for the best results.

Whether you're getting professionally fitted or pulling out the measuring tape at home, you should be able to put on a close-fitting shirt without the bra puckering underneath and use all the hooks on a great fitting bra — but start a new one on the loosest of the clasps since it will eventually stretch out. When it comes to the straps, they should be snug on your shoulders but not be doing the heavy lifting work.

While no two pairs of boobs are the same, these are the Amazon customer-approved favorites that fit well on thousands of bodies, so they might work for you, too.

1. The Best Fitting Bra With An Underwire Maidenform Comfort Devotion Embellished Bra $25 | Amazon See On Amazon With a 4.5-star overall rating and more than 1,500 positive reviews, the Maidenform Comfort Devotion lives up to its name. This T-shirt bra provides just the right amount of support and coverage with its lightly lined cups and underwire for most outfits and occasions. Plus, it comes in more than 20 different prints and colors from classic black and ivory to playful polka dots and florals. Plus, it's even machine washable. Fans say: "I have a really hard time trying to find bras that fit because my breasts are full on the bottom, a bit far apart... There has never been a bra that fit me as well as this one. It supports everything... It's super soft and comfy and gives a great, natural silhouette, too, and it's *just* thick enough to conceal your nipples quite well." Available in 32C to 43D

2. An Underwire Bra With Sizes Up To 44H Wacoal Awareness Full Figure Underwire Bra $65 | Amazon See On Amazon For extra support while never skimping on fit, reviewers love the Wacoal Awareness for its wide straps and comfortable underwire encased in a padded channel. An "inner sling" inside the cups provides extra lift and support as does the wide band with four-clasp closure. With more than 1,200 positive reviews, it's a favorite for a range of cup sizes and comes in 10 colors. The only drawback might be that it's hand-wash only. Fans say: "As to fit, this bra is extremely well designed... the cups fit beautifully, the straps are comfortable, and it has extra wide side panels which completely (and comfortably) cover that extra bulge that likes to kink up under the arm." Available in 32D to 44H

3. The Best Fitting Wireless Bra Hanes Convertible Seamless Wire Free Bra $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Those not looking for a ton of support but value their comfort and fit should consider this wire-free bra from Hanes that got the thumbs up from more than 1,500 customers for its comfortable fit and just-right support. Double-lined for coverage without feeling constricting, the extra stretchy material fits a range of bodies while it "almost feels like I'm not wearing a bra," according to one reviewer. Machine washable, it's available in six colors and can be worn with the straps crossed or straight. Best yet, it's less than $15. Fans say: "My biggest problem with underwire bras is that I could never quite find one that fit perfectly. No matter what, there always seemed to be a little space between my boob and the cup. If you have this problem too, you will love this bra... this fabric is stretchy and soft and comfortable and fit me wonderfully and I love it so much." Available in Small to X-Large

4. The Best Fitting Bralette Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Bralettes offer great ease and comfort. This style from Calvin Klein is loved by more than 1,500 reviewers for its softness, style, and, of course, great fit. It's also machine washable for ease. Available in more than 20 colors and prints including a '90s throwback gray heather and a fun colorful stripe, the modal, cotton, and elastane mix keeps everything cool and comfortable. Fans say: "I am a 32D and I ordered a size small, which fits great. If you’re between sizes, I’d recommend going a size down as this is very stretchy... I wear this everywhere. It’s cute if you want to show it off under a flannel or cropped sweatshirt, or just a nice piece to wear under tank tops etc. The material is UNBELIEVABLY soft, it feels like you aren’t wearing a bra at all. I put this in the wash with all my clothes and let it hang to dry, and I’ve had no problems with shrinking or pilling at all." Available in Extra Small to 3X