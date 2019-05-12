Whether you're sleeping, reading, camping, or settling in for an all-night movie marathon, fleece is one of the comfiest materials to curl up with. When shopping for the best fleece blankets, one of the main things to look for is durability. If your blanket is going to last, it needs to be made of a high-quality fabric that won't start falling apart as soon as the credits start rolling.

In most cases, you'll want to look for a fleece blanket that's made with microfiber, polyester, or a blend of the two. You can also look at the grams per square meter (GSM), which measures the weight and density of a given fabric. Generally speaking, blankets that offer 300 GSM or greater will be the most durable.

It's also helpful to read through reviews to see if the blanket is warm enough for the climate you're in. Additionally, you can use the reviews to determine how soft and comfortable it is.

Finally, you'll want a blanket that has easy care instructions. It's a hassle to have to take your linens to the dry cleaner, so it's always best to go for something you can toss right in the washing machine.

To spare you hours of combing through Amazon and reading endless reviews, I've done the research for you and made a list of the best fleece blankets out there. Here's a list of the top candidates in every style.

1. The Best Fleece Throw Blanket LEWONDER Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket $16 Amazon See On Amazon Built with 100 percent polyester microfiber, this ultra-soft fleece throw blanket is a fantastic choice to toss on your couch or drape along a living room chair. Perfect for reading or movie night, the durable blanket is made with 300 GSM material that showcases a textured waffle pattern, making it extra cozy. It's machine-washable (as long as you wash it alone), and it can go in the dryer, too. What's more, fans confirm that it's breathable, so you won't be covered in sweat during you next season-long streaming session. The soft blanket comes in beige, navy, and grey color choices. Available sizes: 50 by 60 inch, 60 by 80 inch

2. The Best Blanket For Your Bed Charm Heart Luxury Fleece Blanket $39 Amazon See On Amazon Constructed with thick material made from 350 GSM microfiber, this durable fleece bed comforter is the perfect choice to use for your main sleeping blanket or to add warmth on an extra chilly night. Reviewers say it's both warm and breathable, and it features anti-static fabric that's also fade-resistant. The blanket is fully machine-washable and comes in six cute colors. Available sizes: Throw, Twin, Queen, King

3. The Best Blanket For Outdoors Oceas Outdoor Waterproof Fleece Blanket $30 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're into camping, picnics, beach bonfires, or other outdoorsy pursuits, this waterproof fleece blanket is just what you need for your adventures. Specifically designed for outdoor use, it's made from tough and durable all-weather fabric that's sand-proof, dirt-proof, and resistant to wear-and-tear. The backing is constructed with strong polyester that's double-coated with polyurethane to protect you from the elements. The extra large blanket, which can fit three adults comfortably, is lightweight and packs easily into its compact carry bag. Available sizes: One size (58 by 79 inches)

4. The Best For Airplanes Tirrinia Portable Travel Blanket $20 Amazon See On Amazon Made just for airplanes, trains, and other travel scenarios involving small seats and tight quarters, this fleece travel blanket is ideal for staying cozy on-the-go. The warm, convenient blanket can be worn as a poncho or stuffed into its built-in sack to use as a neck or lumbar pillow. It's constructed from cozy and breathable micro-fleece. In addition to all of those features, it has a handy front pocket to store headphones, a wallet, or other small items. Available sizes: One size (40 by 60 inches)