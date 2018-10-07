By now, you've heard plenty of dentists spout the importance of keeping a consistent oral hygiene routine. But just as important as brushing your teeth twice a day, is brushing with the right toothpaste. And for many (read: most) people, that means using one of the best fluoride toothpastes.

According to the American Dental Association, fluoride is one of the most necessary ingredients to help prevent tooth decay. That's not a huge surprise to hear, especially given that fluoride has been used for decades as the top cavity-fighting and enamel-strengthening agent in toothpastes. In fact, it's considered so important that the American Dental Association won't give a toothpaste brand their official ADA Seal of Approval unless it contains fluoride.

But, first, some background. There are three types of FDA-approved fluorides to prevent tooth decay: stannous fluoride, sodium fluoride, and sodium monofluorophosphate. Stannous fluoride has been in use since the 1950's and can protect against gingivitis, plaque, and tooth sensitivity. But it can also stain your teeth, which is why until recent years, it had fallen out of favor. Most modern toothpastes contain sodium fluoride or sodium monofluorophosphate, however unlike stannous fluoride, these fluorides only provide cavity protection.

But there is more the toothpaste than just fluoride. Whether you want a formula with whitening power or one that is gluten-free, there are options for a variety of oral hygiene needs. To help you find the right one for you, I've done the research and outlined the best fluoride toothpastes, below. Keep scrolling — you're one step closer to a healthy, cavity-free smile.

1 A Great Fluoride Toothpaste At A Great Price Colgate Total Fluoride Toothpaste (6-Pack) $19 Amazon This Colgate toothpaste is a great pick: It has all the necessities (sodium fluoride for tooth health, germ-fighting power for 12 hours, and a classic mint flavor). It's also comes in a pack of six for just $19. See On Amazon Active Ingredients: Sodium Fluoride, 0.24% Colgate's Total Fluoride Toothpaste is formulated with sodium fluoride, can fight germs for up to 12 hours, and comes in a pack of six tubes for just $19. Colgate's complete oral care formula is designed to prevent plaque build-up and fight tartar or other germs inside your mouth. It even comes in a clean mint flavor that will leave your mouth feeling fresh. And, with a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, this toothpaste is a fan-favorite that's been recommended by dentists for decades. One fan raves, "This is my absolute favorite toothpaste! I am very sensitive and cannot stand a toothpaste that is too powerful and overwhelming. This flavor is very pleasant and clean."

2 A Stannous Fluoride Toothpaste For Gum Health Crest Gum Detoxify (2-Pack) $11 Amazon Not only does this toothpaste protect against cavities, it also treats gingivitis and hypersensitivity. The downside? It can cause temporary staining. See On Amazon Active Ingredients: Stannous Fluoride, 0.454% Crest's Gum Detoxify toothpaste is formulated with stannous fluoride which means not only does it offer cavity protection, it also treats gingivitis and hypersensitivity. But what sets this stannous fluoride toothpaste apart from similar formulas, is that — thanks to it's foamy formula — it can penetrate up to 4 millimeters below the gum line for a deeper clean and longer lasting protection. Users should note that stannous fluoride can cause staining and while this formula was designed to circumvent this issue, it's still best to see your dentist regularly.

3 A Toothpaste For Strengthening Enamel & Sensitive Teeth Sensodyne Pronamel Gentle Whitening Toothpaste (3-Pack) $14 Amazon If your teeth are sensitive or you're looking to strengthen enamel, this toothpaste from Sensodyne features fluoride to prevent tooth decay, and potassium nitrate to limit the abrasiveness of the formula. See On Amazon Active Ingredients: Sodium Fluoride, 0.15%; Potassium Nitrate 5% Sensodyne's Pronamel gentle whitening toothpaste features sodium fluoride for cavity protection and potassium nitrate to help deliver minerals to the tooth enamel surface to re-harden weakened enamel. Plus, unlike most whiten toothpastes this one is designed to be less abrasive. Users rave over how well this paste works: "I've been using this toothpaste for eight years and I've found that this is probably the best for decreasing sensitivity and improving enamel hardness."

4 A Natural Formula That's Vegan & Gluten-Free Hello Oral Care Extra Whitening Fluoride Toothpaste (4-Pack) $18 Amazon This whitening fluoride toothpaste is formulated with natural ingredients, free of peroxide, dies, or artificial flavors, and is even vegan and gluten-free. See On Amazon Active Ingredients: Sodium Monofluorophosphate, 0.76% For a formula packed with natural ingredients, Hello Oral Care's extra whitening fluoride toothpaste is a powerhouse choice that's vegan, gluten-free, and not tested on animals. For $18, you'll get four 4.2-ounce tubes of the whitening paste in a pure mint flavor. This option can whiten teeth, prevent cavities, and strengthen enamel, all while using a gentle, all-natural formula that's free of peroxide, dyes, artificial flavors, or preservatives. With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and over 700 customer reviews, fans concur, this toothpaste is a hit.