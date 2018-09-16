Too often dry foods come in paper or plastic bags that, once you open them up, spill all over your kitchen cupboards or rice and grains on the pantry shelves. This is where food storage containers can come in clutch. They help organize the cupboards, save space, keep food fresh, and prevent food from spilling everywhere. But what should you look for in the best dry food storage containers?

One of the biggest factors is material. Whether you choose plastic, acrylic, glass, or another style, be sure that it's strong and durable. The containers will get lots of wear in your cabinet, so having something that's well-built will help them last a long time.

Another thing to evaluate is the closure system. There are a lot of different ways lids can close, from a sealing lid to a latching canister to a push-button closure. Consider which one you prefer when making your purchase.

Lastly, keep top of mind the size of your pantry, and how much food you want to store. If you plan on measuring out portion sizes, is the jar big enough to fit a measuring cup inside? Are the edges rounded so you can pour food from it?

To help you out, I've put together a list of the best dry food storage containers in every material, size, and style..

1 The Overall Best Food Containers Rubbermaid Modular Food Storage Containers (4-Piece Set) $26 Amazon With easy-to-seal Rubbermaid lids, this set of four containers is durable, stain- and odor-resistant, and, best of all, dishwasher-safe. See On Amazon Built with a stack-friendly design, these BPA-free food storage containers are constructed from transparent Zylar material that's sturdy and durable. The tough plastic is virtually indestructible and fully stain- and odor-resistant so if you leave dry food in there for months on end it won't start getting that gross, mildewy smell. The four-piece set includes a small 5-cup bin, two medium-sized tubs, and one large, 21-cup container, all of which fit together for easy storage. "I love these!" said one enthusiastic Amazon customer. "They are perfect for my baking needs. I was really looking for containers that my measuring cup would fit into. These are it!"

2 The Best Clamp Canisters Oggi 4-Piece Canister Set $16 Amazon Acrylic containers like this four-piece set are lighter and less breakable than glass. And, to top it off, these ones feature a stainless steel clamp system that's easy to operate and will save you from ever losing a lid to your jars. See On Amazon Made from strong acrylic, these clear food containers feature airtight lids with soft gaskets inside that keep your food locked and fresh with strong, stainless steel clamps. The lightweight material is smooth with a sleek aesthetic that looks like glass but isn't heavy or breakable. The popular four-piece set, which has over 1,400 reviews on Amazon, comes with 28-ounce, 38-ounce, 59-ounce, and 72-ounce round canisters that are fully stackable. They latch with an easy click and, best of all, for only $16, they're super affordable too. "These are a great alternative to the flip-top or press-to-seal containers we were using in our cabinets," said one pleased reviewer. "Those often don't get closed all the way and when holding things like cereal or rice, they invite the darn flower moth larvae that freak us all out. ... These work perfectly."

3 The Best Pop-Tops OXO Good Grips 5-Piece Airtight POP Container Set $50 Amazon This set of five containers is a bit pricier, but the lids feature the most efficient design. Just push the center button to close and open the jars. This set also has rounded corners that make it easier to pour your food out of the containers. See On Amazon In lieu of a canister lid, these airtight food containers function via easy push buttons that create bomb-proof seals with a simple click of your finger. The sealing system is among the best you can find and the containers are easy to stack, too. They're lightweight, with rounded corners specifically designed to make things like flour, oats, rice, and beans easy to pour. As a bonus, the pop-up buttons also tilt to act as built-in handles. The five-piece set includes a 2.1-quart, 1.5-quart, 0.3-quart, and two 0.9-quart containers, or you can purchase them individually here. The set is pricier than some of the others on this list, but they're a solid investment that'll keep your food fresh for a long time.

4 The Best Glass Jars Anchor Hocking Glass Jar Containers (4-Piece Set) $40 Amazon While these glass jars are heavier (and breakable), they're the chicest on this list, and look great on open shelves. They also have strong suction cup lids that easily open and close simply by pushing down on them. See On Amazon These glass food jars may be a bit heavier than the above options, but they feature chic bamboo lids that have strong suction cups which create super tight seals to keep food fresh. The lids have small indents on top to make them easy to stack and the square bases so they are sturdy and stable on any flat surface. You don't have to twist or screw them on — just push the lid in and pull it off when you're ready to use. "These are very attractive jars that seal very solidly," said one Amazon user. "They are so pretty I will be leaving them out on my counter instead of hiding them in my pantry!"