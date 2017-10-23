Foot masks might sound indulgent, and they certainly aren't something you'd want to use everyday, but sometimes your feet could use some extra pampering. With the best foot peeling masks at your disposal, you can make sure your feet stay soft no matter what time of year it happens to be.

Foot peeling masks are an unusual but super effective way to get rid of dry, cracked skin on your feet. Newbies may find them kind of weird to use at first because you literally end up shedding layers of rough, callused skin from your feet like a reptile after applying the peel — but that's also part of what makes using a foot peeling mask such an unforgettable experience.

These masks are applied to your foot like a sock, and they're each meant to be used once. Place them freshly-cleansed feet, sit back, and relax for the directed amount of time (usually around an hour). When you take off the mask, you won't see much change. But after five to seven days, all those calluses and dry skin will peel off.

These five highly-rated foot peeling masks make it easy to give your feet a little extra TLC.

1. An Ultra-Hydrating Peel That's Formulated With Argan Oil

For a foot peel that won't just exfoliate skin but will also deliver deep, penetrating moisture, you'll want to check out this option from TONYMOLY. Made with argan oil (which absorbs easily and helps hydrate and soften skin) plus refreshing peppermint and soothing lavender, this foot peel can remove dry patches and calluses without causing any pain and leaves feet feeling pampered.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Amazing product. It does what it says and the results are remarkable. It cured my cracked heels and feet. Yes CURED! I don’t have to hide them anymore. I haven’t worn sandals in years and my feet look 30 years younger! Even after 7 months my feet are still smooth and soft. I love this product. I will use it at least once a year just to maintain maximum foot beauty."

2. A Foot Peel That Has Over 13,000 Reviews On Amazon

With a cult-following and thousands of rave reviews on Amazon, people can't get enough of the exfoliating foot peel that started it all. This super-strong peeling mask exfoliates and helps relieve dry and cracked areas with lactic and glycolic acids, which are responsible for the peeling, as well as castor oil and loads of botanic extracts that nourish the skin.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Oh my goodness! If you have dry skin like I do you need this product!! It gets rid of dead, dry skin and callouses on my feet like nothing else. I've used all sorts of gadgets to try and smooth out callouses but nothing works like this. You put your feet in the bags for an hour per the instructions and then follow the directions for the nest few days and the dry skin will simply peel off. I've tried other similar products but they just don't work as well as the Baby Foot brand. It's more expensive but the difference is worth the extra money."

3. A Popular Mask That Guarantees Great Results

If you're new to foot peeling masks, or if you're just trying out a new one, you might wonder if it's actually worth the money. But you don't need to worry with this foot peel mask from Soft Touch, which comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you love it, then you'll be glad the package comes with two pairs of masks. If you hate it, no sweat — just contact the seller and get your money back, no questions asked. That said, with nearly 2,000 (and growing) 5-star reviews on Amazon, you're more likely to be a repeat customer than a person who wants a refund.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "It's always nice to find a beauty product that does what it says it will, and this one definitely delivers: You slip on the booties, wait a while, rinse, and soak your feet for a few minutes a day after that. Once the peeling starts it's both fascinating and disgusting to see what comes off. I have really thick calluses on my heels from going barefoot all the time, and this even made a difference with those. What really makes me want to recommend it, though, is how long the effects last: Now when I have dead skin, it will either slough off on its own or can be easily removed with a pumice. [...]"

4. A Peel That's Comfy Enough To Sleep In

Foot peeling masks can be a little intimidating, especially when you're only supposed to leave them on for an hour or so. That's not the case with this comfy foot peel, which combines both an exfoliating mask and serum to deep condition skin and leave feet feeling smoother. The creamy mask is formulated with glycolic and lactic acids to exfoliate, plus coconut oil, jojoba oil, and shea butter to moisturize. Tea tree oil soothes your tired soles. A standard treatment can take just ten minutes, but if you want a deeper, more intense treatment, the seller suggests leaving the masks on for longer periods of time — even overnight, so you can treat your feet while you sleep!

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "What a help! [My] feet felt better instantly. Very good for softening your feet"

5. A Foot Peel Mask That Works Especially Well On Tired Heels

Is the skin on your heels especially rough and cracked? If so, this peeling foot mask could be the secret weapon you've been waiting for. Like other foot peels, it goes to work getting rid of dry skin cells, but reviewers report that it's particularly effective for heels.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is incredible. After 6 days and nothing happened I thought I was duped until...my entire foot started to peel. It peeled really thick and it didn't hurt at all. My heels, toes, the balls of my feet feel like brand new skin. This is more than what any pedicure could ever do. I love this stuff. [...] This is the perfect start to sandal season."

