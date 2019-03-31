Whether you're storing fruits, vegetables, soups, or sauces, you need the best freezer containers to ensure meals stay fresh until you're ready to eat them. To properly master the art of freezer storage, there are several qualities to look for in a container:

Tough material: Whether you opt for plastic or glass, make sure it's high-quality and durable. Plastic should be strong and BPA-free while glass should be tough and shatter-proof. Read the reviews to get a sense of how they stack up.

Whether you opt for plastic or glass, make sure it's high-quality and durable. Plastic should be strong and BPA-free while glass should be tough and shatter-proof. Read the reviews to get a sense of how they stack up. Airtight lid: If you want your food to remain fresh, it's imperative that the lid create a secure, airtight seal. It should also be leak-proof in case the containers move around or tip over before freezing. Designs that pop down or snap together are going to be the most secure.

If you want your food to remain fresh, it's imperative that the lid create a secure, airtight seal. It should also be leak-proof in case the containers move around or tip over before freezing. Designs that pop down or snap together are going to be the most secure. Versatility: Can the containers be microwaved safely? How about placed in the dishwasher? What's the highest temperature they can withstand? The more versatile your containers are, the more convenient they'll be to use (and the more likely it is that they'll last for the long haul).

Aside from these factors, you'll want to be familiar with the best protocol for freezing food. Perhaps the two most important rules are to let food cool before putting it in the freezer and to leave enough space in the container for food to expand (though not too much, otherwise items may develop freezer-burn).

Read on for my list of the best freezer containers so you can find the perfect match (and save those leftovers for later).

1. The Best Plastic Containers Fullstar Food Storage Containers (14 Pack) $25 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: This comprehensive, 14-piece plastic freezer storage container set features a convenient assortment of sizes, all of which can be neatly stacked together. It comes with two 59-ounce containers, six 25-ounce containers, and six 11-ounce containers. Each one is made from durable polypropylene that's BPA- and phthalate-free. The lids showcase a solid, four-hinge locking system that creates a reliable, airtight seal, and the bottom portion of these containers is microwave-safe. What fans say: "These are AWESOME! The different sizes, and sleek look make for some really easy meal prep. The snap lids with the rubber binding make it so it is leakproof unlike typical storage containers. I will be using them for taking leftovers to work, as well as meal prepping for the week."

2. The Best Glass Containers Snapware Tempered Glasslock Storage Containers (10 Pack) $47 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Whether you're concerned about the environment, worried about toxins, or simply prefer glass to plastic, this set of 10 glass freezer containers is an excellent option. It features a versatile blend of small, medium, and large storage sizes in a variety of shapes. Each container is constructed with high-quality tempered glass that's durable and shatter-resistant. The polypropylene lids are designed with a water-tight, four-latch snapping mechanism to prevent leaking and spillage. As a bonus, the glass bottoms are microwave-safe and oven-safe up to 450 degrees, so you can use them for cooking, too. What fans say: "These are wonderful, especially if you are health-conscious as we are. A nice variety of sizes and shapes, and they nest so they store nicely in a small space. They are durable, great in oven, microwave and freezer, and the lids have a nice tight fit."

3. The Best Value Pack DuraHome Food Storage Containers (44 Pack) $18 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: If you're looking for a simple set of storage containers in a large quantity, this 44-pack freezer set is the perfect choice. It comes with three sizes (8-ounce, 16-ounce, and 32-ounce), offering 16 of each. They're all constructed with durable, BPA-free polypropylene and airtight lids that pop on easily and don't leak. Best of all, the lids are "one size fits all," so you don't have to worry about matching them up with the right container when they come out of the dishwasher. What fans say: "These were exactly what I was looking for! I love the different sizes it gives me options when saving foods and packing snacks. I also love that the lids are the same size for all the containers so you aren’t fighting to find a lid that fits. They go from freezer to microwave very nicely. They are sturdy enough that you do not have to worry about them collapsing on you."

4. The Best Freezer Jars Bernardin Plastic Freezer Jars (4 Pack) $12 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Perfect for liquid-based items, like soups, sauces, and smoothies, these plastic freezer jars offer a fantastic alternative to glass jars, without the same risk of cracking or exploding. With a 16-ounce capacity, the plastic containers have a jar-like design, with screw-on lids that are secure and leak-resistant. On the top of each lid, there's an indent that makes stacking easy, and the materials are 100-percent dishwasher-safe. The only drawback is that you can't put them in the microwave. What fans say: "I have been using these jars for about a month and have not had a single issue with them. They are sturdy and the lids fit perfectly - no leaks ever. I have been freezing smoothies in these repeatedly and have never had one explode either. I would highly recommend these to anyone looking for freezer friendly jars."