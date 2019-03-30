When you're making french fries at home, you probably don't want to spend half your life slicing up potatoes. Luckily, if you invest in one of the best french fry cutters, you can have evenly sliced potatoes in no time at all. To find the best option to add to your kitchen, look for the following qualities:

Sharp blades: This one's a no-brainer — potatoes are tough, so those blades need to be able to slice through them without catching, snapping, or breaking. Look for sturdy, stainless steel with sharp, well-honed edges. Stability: If you've ever used a fry cutter, you may know that some have a tendency to slide around on the countertop while you cut. To avoid this, look for one with strong suction cups on the base, or legs with a no-slip coating. Ease-of-use: Your fry cutter should let you slice through potatoes in one easy motion. Typically, this means it will have some sort of handle or lever. For a truly effortless option, you can spring for a commercial-grade electric fry cutter.

Other than that, look for solid casing material (cast iron or stainless steel are some of the toughest options) and consider if you want to be able to make a variety of fry sizes (in which case, you'll want to look for an option with interchangeable blades. Check out my list below of the best potato cutters in every shape and style.

1. The Best Overall New Star Foodservice Commercial French Fry Cutter $60 Amazon See On Amazon Designed to make standard, one-fourth-inch fries, this popular french fry cutter has more than 1,200 reviews on Amazon, with many fans commenting on how simple it is to use. Made from top-grade stainless steel, the easy push-handle requires almost no effort to operate, letting you create evenly cut fries quickly. The body of this cutter is built with sturdy cast iron, so it won't wobble around, while the strong suction cups on the feet prevent sliding. If you want to make thicker fries, there are five other blade sizes to choose from, or you can buy the french fry cutter combo set, which includes all of the attachments.

2. The Runner-Up Meshist French Fry Cutter And Potato Chipper $38 Amazon See On Amazon Another fantastic option, this high-quality french fry cutter is constructed with two sharp, interchangeable stainless steel blades that effortlessly slice through potatoes. The extra-long handle offers plenty of leverage, making it easy to maneuver, while the suction cups around the non-slip rubber feet keep the apparatus from sliding around. "This one is solid and easy to use," wrote one fan. "I love the handle because [with] all the other ones I couldn't get enough leverage to push the potato through and this one is great! "

3. The Best Budget Option Fox Run Stainless Steel Potato Cutter $17 Amazon See On Amazon This manual, push-down fry cutter requires a little more work than my other picks, but it's a great tradeoff for the price (not to mention, a much more compact option). Rather than feeding a potato through and using a lever, you simply place the potato inside this device and press down to slice through it. It's built with stainless steel blades and a strong plastic casing, making it fairly durable given the price. In addition to potatoes, you can use this kitchen gadget to cut carrots, cucumbers, and other tough vegetables, too.

4. The Best Electric Fry Cutter Li Bai New Electric French Fry Cutter $259 Amazon See On Amazon If you make fries all the time and want to splurge on something that will work extra fast with almost zero effort, this electric fry cutter is the perfect choice. It comes with three interchangeable blades for a variety of fry sizes (and it also works on an assortment of other fruits and veggies). The blades are super sharp, and the motor works efficiently with very little noise. The commercial-grade cutter is also a great option in restaurants and cafes. "We use it mostly for french fries but have used it for other items as well," wrote one reviewer. "It works so much better than the manual cutter we previously used and makes various sizes."