This extra-large growler by EcoVessel is made of triple vacuum-insulated stainless steel that can keep cold liquids cold for up to 36 hours and hot liquids hot for up to 8 hours. It has a removable stainless steel infuser, which you can use for fruit-infused water and herbal tea; you could even pack the infuser with fruit and load up the bottle with sangria for a fruity and boozy option. Or, you can remove the infuser to use the growler for coffee, beer, soda, and anything else you like to drink.

Additionally, this option has a leak-proof opening with two lids to choose from: One top comes with a small opening for easy pouring and sipping and the other comes with a larger opening for quick cleaning and filling. The loop makes for easy carrying too. It's available in three colors at varying price points, black, silver, and rich blue. It's unclear whether this bottle is dishwasher safe, but several reviewers suggested hand washing it.

A helpful review: “Wow, this bottle really has it all. The infuser is so great when I drink tea, and I really like it with water and fruit. The two points of access for the lid is really helpful. I have even used it for beer and it was stellar. Keeps drinks hot/cold for a loooooong time. Don't think it can get much better than this.”