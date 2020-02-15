The 5 Best Fruit Infuser Water Bottles
Water might not be the most exciting drink by itself, but the best fruit infuser water bottles can make staying hydrated as delicious as it is healthy. In the roundup below, I’ve selected a variety of water bottles with removable fruit infusers. Whether you’re shopping for everyday use, workouts, or time in the great outdoors, there’s a water bottle with your name on it.
Obviously all of the water bottles below contain some mechanism for infusing your water with natural flavor, but materials vary so it's worth taking a closer look at the options.
- BPA-Free Plastic: Plastic is lightweight and more durable than glass, making it a solid option for everyday use and hitting the gym. Some plastic bottles are dishwasher safe as well. Plus, plastic water bottles tend to be the most affordable. While many plastics contain BPA — a chemical that can negatively affect hormones — Eastman Tritan plastic is manufactured without BPA. That’s why I’ve made sure all of the plastic bottles featured below are made with this type of plastic.
- Glass: This naturally BPA-free material is often considered the safest material for reusable water bottles. Borosilicate glass, in particular, is even less susceptible to toxins than regular glass, and it’s more shock-resistant as well, making it less likely to shatter. Another upside — glass is usually dishwasher safe. However, glass is still less durable than plastic or stainless-steel, so it’s probably not the water bottle you’ll want to reach for high-impact activities.
- Stainless Steel: Incredibly durable and naturally BPA-free, stainless steel is an ideal choice for hikers, bikers, and any other type of outdoor enthusiast. These types of water bottles tend to be the best at keeping hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold as well — especially if you go with a vacuum-insulated stainless steel pick. That said, they’re a heavier carry (especially if insulated) and they may require hand-washing.
All of the picks on this list have leak-proof lids and all come highly rated on Amazon.
1. A BPA-Free Plastic Bottle That Helps You Track Your Intake
The Cactaki water bottle is made of BPA-free Tritan plastic, and it's a cinch to use. Simply pack the bottle with fruit or veggies of your choosing and then screw on the strainer cap. There's a time marker on the side of the bottle to motivate you to stay hydrated throughout your day (and to track your progress), plus a flip-top lid so you can open the bottle with one hand. It has a carrying strap for convenience, too. The wide mouth is easy to fill and clean and also features fast water flow, making it easy to hydrate quickly. The only major downside to this pick is it's not dishwasher safe; but with each purchase of a Cactaki water bottle, the company donates $1 to help make clean drinking water more accessible to over eight million people.
A helpful review: “I never thought I'd be reviewing a water bottle but I LOVE this one. It helps me keep up with my water intake and I really like the fruit infuser attachment. I used to love getting drinks with fruit in them but the fruit getting stuck in the straw ruined it for me. The strap is nice and I was able to walk with my water without my hand feeling like it was frozen. I'll be buying my husband one soon!”
2. A Compact Glass Bottle That Also Makes Tea
This infuser water bottle by Topoko is made of 100% borosilicate glass, with a stainless-steel infuser and lids, plus BPA-free plastic silicone gaskets. The stainless-steel tea infuser doubles as a fruit infuser, that's ideal for smaller pieces of fruit. To load it, simply unscrew the lid on the bottom of the bottle, pack the infuser with fruit, turn the water bottle upside down and insert the infuser into the bottle, then screw on the bottom lid and turn the water bottle right-side up. (If you’re more of a visual learner, there’s a video on Amazon that will take you through the process.)
Each bottle comes with a nylon sleeve available in black or gray, and the sleeve has a carrying hoop for convenience — it also means you won’t burn your hand if you use the bottle for hot tea. It's a dishwasher safe bottle, but it's not a bad idea to hand wash the stainless steel parts.
A helpful review: “The item came right on time. It's perfect for added raw herbs, small pieces of fruit and spices. I use [it] every morning. I add turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, cayenne pepper and a tea bag with a little honey and it is so delicious. I don't have to worry about getting bits and pieces coming along when I take a sip. Very easy to wash.”
3. A Large Stainless Steel Growler For Infusing Your Beverage Of Choice
This extra-large growler by EcoVessel is made of triple vacuum-insulated stainless steel that can keep cold liquids cold for up to 36 hours and hot liquids hot for up to 8 hours. It has a removable stainless steel infuser, which you can use for fruit-infused water and herbal tea; you could even pack the infuser with fruit and load up the bottle with sangria for a fruity and boozy option. Or, you can remove the infuser to use the growler for coffee, beer, soda, and anything else you like to drink.
Additionally, this option has a leak-proof opening with two lids to choose from: One top comes with a small opening for easy pouring and sipping and the other comes with a larger opening for quick cleaning and filling. The loop makes for easy carrying too. It's available in three colors at varying price points, black, silver, and rich blue. It's unclear whether this bottle is dishwasher safe, but several reviewers suggested hand washing it.
A helpful review: “Wow, this bottle really has it all. The infuser is so great when I drink tea, and I really like it with water and fruit. The two points of access for the lid is really helpful. I have even used it for beer and it was stellar. Keeps drinks hot/cold for a loooooong time. Don't think it can get much better than this.”
4. A Budget-Friendly Pick That Packs A Lot Of Fruit
According to the brand, this fruit infuser water bottle by Sharpro contains the largest fruit infuser on the market. It's made from durable and BPA-free Tritan plastic as well. To load up the removable full-length infuser rod, simply remove it from the bottle, pack it with fruit, and then screw on the included cap.
Also good to know: This pick is dishwasher safe, and it has a convenient carrying handle and rubber grips on the sides, plus a push button for the flip-lock lid that’s sealed and leak-proof. It's available in 11 colors as well, including yellow, hot pink, and lime green.
A helpful review: “Great quality for the price. Infuser holds a lot of fruit and you can still fill the bottle with a ton of water. Strong leak-proof protection.”
5. A Stylish Pick With A Sleek Insulated Sleeve
This gorgeous water bottle is made from BPA-free Tritan plastic, and the removable infuser screws into the bottom of the bottle. The infuser comes equipped with a pulp strainer, and it's easy to pack — simply remove it, load it, and then screw it back in.
Available in rose gold, arcadia, black, ultra violet, onyx black, or caliente, this pick comes with a handy sleeve to keep the water bottle from sweating condensation on you and your clothes. It also has a convenient carrying strap and a leak-proof lid with a secure flip top. This option is hand-wash only, but it has a 4.3-star customer rating on Amazon and nearly 900 reviews.
