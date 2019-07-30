Ages: Not specified

Number of players: 2

What's great about it: When it comes to spicing up date night, this card game for couples is an exciting way to have fun while getting to know each other better (even if you've been partners for years). The game comes with three different decks full of questions and prompts: "Talk," "Flirt," and "Dare." What makes this game different than others of its kind is that it's not 100 percent sex-related; many of the cards are designed to spark genuine conversation. As a bonus, it can be played as three separate games, so you can leave out the "Dare" deck to make it a game that's suitable for friends.

What fans say: "My wife and I had a kid-free weekend away. It was a two hour drive to our destination and this game was a GREAT traveling companion. The "FLIRT" and "TALK" cards really spark some great conversation and discussions. The "DARE" are not easy to pull off in the car, however, if you save them for once you arrive at your destination ... I'll leave that open to your interpretation."

