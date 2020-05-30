Unlike traditional wood-burning pits, gas fire pits provide low-smoke flames and the benefit of quick ignition, making them an easy maintenance option for hanging out in your backyard or for taking camping. The best gas fire pits will provide just the right amount of heat output, and will be the right size and style for your outdoor gatherings.

When shopping for a gas fire pit, you'll come across the term BTUs — this stands for British Thermal Units and measures the amount of heat output. Most of the fire pits on this list fall at about 50,000 BTUs, which is a comfortable amount of warmth for keeping toasty without having to sit too far away — but if it's a large or small space, consider getting one that suits accordingly.

Since gas fire pits come in a variety of sizes and styles, so you'll want to consider the setting where you’ll be using your fire pit and the number of people you plan on entertaining.

To help narrow down the selection process, here’s my list of the best gas fire pits on Amazon. All of these top-rated options are perfect for warming up on those chilly mornings, nights outdoors, and anything in between.

1. The Best Gas Fire Pit, All Things Considered Bali Outdoors Propane Gas Fire Table $206 | Amazon See On Amazon A top pick for both value and presentation, this gas fire pit table offers 50,000 BTUs of heat to warm up most patios. Perfect for smaller groups of people, the stamped steel pit stands 25 inches tall and the tile table measures 32 by 32 inches, with ample space for setting down a drink or snack. Made from durable resin, the pit features a valve for adjusting the flame height, as well as a door on the side for easily storing and concealing a propane gas tank. This fire pit comes with black fire glass and a lid to protect the pit and reviewers say it's an absolute breeze to put together. One reviewer wrote: “Love this fire pit. The heat output is great. It’s sturdy and the ceramic tile around it is beautiful. Great investment and I would highly recommend. Worthy the money."

2. A Chic Minimalist Fire Pit Best Choice Products Propane Fire Pit $450 | Amazon See On Amazon For a more minimalist (and expensive) look, this ceramic gas fire pit is worth considering. It measures 35 by 35 inches, with a height of 12 inches — a low profile that's perfect if your patio furniture is lower to the ground. It offers 40,000 BTUS of heat and has an adjustable flame valve, and comes accompanied by natural lava rocks. Side handles make this pick easy to move around your backyard, and the weather-resistant cover protects it from rain and snow. This pit comes with a convenient side table that's perfect for concealing the propane tank. One reviewer wrote: “Great quality, looks sleek, and easy to set up and connect to the gas tank. Saw many that were double and triple the price. [...] We’ve had it for about a month and hope it holds up. I love that comes with the cover to protect it from the rain."

3.The Best Portable Propane Fire Pit Outland Living Firebowl 823 Portable Propane Fire Pit $105 | Amazon See On Amazon This lightweight portable gas fire pit is a compact 19 inches across and 11 inches high, making it not just ideal for small spaces, but for camping and beach bonfires, too. Providing a toasty 58,000 BTUs — the warmest on the list — the high-quality steel pit features a handy valve to adjust the flame height, and comes with a 10-foot hose to keep your propane tank out out of the way. Plus, it comes with a protective cover and a set of natural lava rocks to give your fire a flickering effect. One reviewer wrote: “It puts enough heat to take the chill out of a cool summer night. If you are longing for a nice fire pit at a VERY reasonable cost, without the worry or the mess of a smoky wood fire, this is your answer."

4. The Best Long Gas Fire Pit Table BALI OUTDOOR Propane Gas Fire Table $360 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking for an extended fire pit table that offers a little more patio coverage when entertaining guests, this fire pit table is ideal. This propane fire pit is 42 by 24 inches, with a height of 24 inches and it delivers 60,000 BTUs of heat — the warmest on the list. Made from durable aluminum with a slate top, the pit comes with blue fire glass, as well as a panel you can place over the burner if you just want to use it as a regular patio table. You can adjust the flames with the control knob, and there's a side door to store and hide the propane tank. Plus, it includes a weather-resistant cover, so you don’t have to worry about damage. Reviewers report that this pick is easy to put together. One reviewer wrote: “This is a great fire pit for our deck! My husband had no problem putting it together and we have used it a few times already without any problem. We got several compliments on it last evening while using it. The high setting is very high, so we keep it more on low or just above low."