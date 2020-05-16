A wave iron is one of the simplest ways to get perfectly imperfect tousled beach waves, however, your results can change depending on the style of the hot tool you use. The best hair wavers for beach waves will typically have multiple barrels (or curved, jagged sections) that clamp down onto each other, leaving your tresses looking naturally lived in. They will also have adjustable temperature settings so you can maximize your styling to your hair type.

When shopping for a hair waver, first consider the type of waves you're going for. A triple-barrel iron, which features three equally sized, elongated barrels, will not only let you make your way around your full head of hair faster, but the thicker barrels will give you the most classic, voluminous beachy waves. But if you're a fan of versatility, you can get more bang for your buck with a similar model that has an adjustable plate. That clever feature lets you go as defined or as loose as you want.

For the most laid-back, loosest waves (think old Hollywood style), look for a curvier S-shaped plate. And, of course, if portability matters to you, there are even lightweight, mini versions that work as well as their full-sized counterparts.

The best part about these hot tools? You operate them essentially the same way you do flat iron or an old-school crimper, which means that even the most amateur of at-home stylists can master the technique. Just hold the tool horizontally around a section of your hair and clamp down for about 30 seconds. With each press, your hair will bend in the shape of the plate and then you would simply move down the length of your hair as you go.

1. The Overall Best Hair Waver Bed Head A Wave We Go Adjustable Deep Waver $40 | Amazon See On Amazon As far as versatility goes, the Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Waver is the best of the bunch because you can create multiple styles depending on how it's configured. Simply turn the dial on the top and the center barrel will raise up or down — the lowest level will produce the most defined, mermaid-like waves, and the highest level is for deeper ones. The hot tool also features tourmaline ceramic plates and adjustable heat settings (from 250 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit). And there's an auto-off function, which is handy if you tend to forget to turn your styling tools off when you're done.

2. The Best Classic Triple Barrel Iron Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand $40 | Amazon See On Amazon The Alure three barrel curling iron comes highly rated by nearly 1,700 Amazon reviewers because it's "super easy" to use and "creates the perfect wavy look every single time." Hair will be able to weave in and out of the three tourmaline ceramic barrels quickly and effortlessly thanks to its slightly oversized design (each barrel is 4-inches long and 1-inch thick). It also has an LCD display that lets you choose your temperature, however, keep in mind that several Amazon reviewers report that that the readings only show up in Celsius (the range goes from 80 to 210 degrees, which translates to 176 to 410 degrees Fahrenheit).

3. The Best Hair Waver For Loose Waves Bed Head Makin’ Waves "S" Waver $29 | Amazon See On Amazon For the least defined beachy look, reach for the Bed Head Makin’ Waves "S" Waver. Inside the two tourmaline-ceramic clamps you'll notice a curvy "S" shape — those wider set barrels will deliver the softest, most relaxed waves of any of the picks on this list. You can choose from multiple heat settings (from 284 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit), and when you're done, the barrels lock together for easy storage. Several Amazon reviewers, whose hair types fall into multiple categories — thin, coarse, frizzy, short, long, et cetera — all give this model high praise for how easy it is to use and its ability to create "gorgeous," long-lasting waves.

4. The Best Mini Waver For Travel Conair Mini Waver $20 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no need to pack a heavier hot tool when you can throw this mini waver into your bag instead. This cute travel-friendly device only takes 30 seconds to heat up to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, so you won't be waiting around to start your styling session. Though there's only that one temperature setting to choose from, the ceramic barrels will still provide a gentle, even heat. Just note that this is not dual-voltage, so if you plan to take it on vacation abroad you'll need the proper adapter.