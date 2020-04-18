If you're a regular blender user, you know that your needs vary depending on what you're making. Sometimes you only need to lightly blend soft fruits, while other times you need to crush harder items like carrots or even ice. The best high-powered blenders can handle just about any food prep task with ease.

When you're picking out a high-powered blender, one of the first things to look at is the wattage. This tells you how strong the motor is and how well it will grind up your foods. Although there isn't a hard and fast rule as to what defines "high-powered," it generally refers to blenders with approximately 1,000 watts or more.

Another consideration is the jar or main chamber where you put your ingredients. Be sure that it's constructed with heavy-duty plastic, glass, or another durable material. Also, think about the capacity that's best for your needs. Most of my picks below offer between 64 and 75 ounces of capacity, though I also included a compact option with a 34-ounce capacity for those who need more of a personal blender.

Now that you have a better idea what to look for, scroll through the list below of the best high-powered blenders.

1. The Best Overall Blendtec Classic 575 Blender WildSide+ $437 | Amazon See On Amazon Power: 1,560 watts Max capacity: 75 ounces What's great about it: With 1,560 watts of heavy-duty motor capacity, this high-powered blender offers a fantastic range of functions. It boasts no-chopping prep (which pre-chops veggies and other items before blending), simple one-touch buttons, and four convenient pre-programmed cycles. Additionally, it can use friction to create hot soups that are ready to serve. It has a 75-ounce jar made of tough BPA-free plastic, a forged stainless steel blade, and a clear LCD display screen (which even shows you how much blend time is remaining). Best of all, it's fully self-cleaning — just add soap and water and it will clean itself in under a minute. One reviewer wrote: "It’s very powerful and gets the job done well and fast. The controls are great; simple and just what’s needed for the job. Easy to use and easy to clean. This is a great combo with the dual containers. [...] I’d recommend this brand and combo product to anyone!"

2. The Runner-Up Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender $450 | Amazon See On Amazon Power: 1,380 watts Max capacity: 64 ounces What's great about it: With thousands of reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, the popular professional-grade blender (which boasts 1,380 watts of power) is another great choice. It has robust stainless steels blades that chop and dice with ease, along with variable speed control to customize the texture. In addition to smoothies, the blender can whip up hot soups, ice cold desserts, and even nut butters. On top of that, it cleans itself in 30 to 60 seconds with a bit of dish soap and warm water. One reviewer wrote: "I LOVE my Vitamix and can't live without it! I had such a hard time committing to an expensive purchase but I would do it again now that I know. The Vitamix is amazing, it is so powerful and fast. My husband and I both use it daily and don't know how we managed before with just a regular blender and juicer. This machine pulverizes which cuts your work in half, less cutting and less clean-up. [...] Love it!!"

3. The Best Budget Option Ninja Professional Countertop Blender $100 | Amazon See On Amazon Power: 1,100 watts Max capacity: 72 ounces What's great about it: At less than $100, this Ninja Professional Countertop Blender is one of the best blenders for the money by far. With more than 6,500 reviews on Amazon, it's a popular pick — and for good reason. The budget blender has an 1,100-watt motor that crushes ice with ease while also tackling tough fruits and veggies (like apples and carrots). Plus, its six-blade design is sharp and efficient. The sturdy, dishwasher-safe pitcher has a built-in pour spout and three different speed settings. Best of all, it comes with two 16-ounce to-go cups with lids. The downside? You won't be able to prepare hot soups or grind fresh nut butter with this pick. One reviewer wrote: "I’m so in love with this! I had the old school Ninja (the one where you put the motor on the top) for well over 10 years, so I knew that I wanted another Ninja when it was time to purchase a new one. [...] What I wasn’t expecting was how cool these smoothie cups are! My smoothies are so creamy and well blended. Clean up is easy and I love that I can drink out of the same cup it’s blended in!"

4. The Best For Milks And Nut Butters JAWZ High Performance Blender $250 | Amazon See On Amazon Power: 2,610 watts Max capacity: 64 ounces What's great about it: Outfitted with an impressive 2,610-watt motor, this powerful JAWZ blender is the perfect tool for making creamy milks and nut butters. Although the previous choice is also capable of grinding up almonds and peanuts, this strong machine has almost double the power, making it stronger and faster. The variable speed control dial boasts 10 settings and it has a pulse function, too. It has a sharp stainless steel blade that can pulverize ice, plus a 64-ounce blending jar made out of super tough Tritan plastic (which is BPA-free). One reviewer wrote: "Its ability to turn nuts and seeds into butter is nothing short of amazing and smoothies are a breeze. We have never had much luck with effectively grinding pepitas(pumpkin seeds) with any product but our Jawz is up to task. [...] [I] give this blender two thumbs up."