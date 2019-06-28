Hardwood floors are stylish and can be quite expensive. So, proper maintenance is essential if you want to keep scratches and wear down to a minimum. According to BobVila.com, you should avoid wearing shoes on hardwood flooring if possible, especially high heels, which function like tiny hammers to cause dents in the floor. Plus, hardwood floors are also not the coziest. Especially in the colder months, you might crave the warmth of a pair of slippers. That’s why you need a pair (or two) of the best house slippers for hardwood floors to keep your feet comfortable and your floors looking great for years to come.

When deciding on a pair, opt for soft or rubber-based slippers. These cause the least amount of wear on wood and provide just the right amount of grip to prevent sliding since hardwood floors are also slipperier than carpet.

Those with higher arches and foot soreness will likely prefer models with insoles that contour to provide support to your aching feet. If you just like that spongy, walking on a cloud feeling, memory foam is a great option, too. During the cooler months, you might also prefer a warmer material like soft faux fur, suede, or fleece lining.

Below is my list of the best house slippers for hardwood floor on Amazon. All of these warm and cozy slippers are top-rated, cute, and won’t cause damage to your beautiful floors. You might even want to keep a few extra pairs on hand for visitors.

1. The Best Overall House Slippers For Hardwood Floors UltraIdeas Fleece Memory Foam Slippers $18 | Amazon See On Amazon With a 4.5-star rating after more than 2,100 reviews, UltraIdeas’s fleece memory foam slippers are a customer favorite. These clog-style slippers are lined with man-made fleece for softness and warmth on those chilly mornings, and the insoles feature memory foam for support. With its anti-slip rubber bottoms, you can walk comfortably on hardwood floors and even outdoors to relax your backyard. These cute slippers are available in nine different colors including pink, gray, blue, and purple. They’re also machine-washable for easy care and maintenance. What fans say: “So comfy and plush! Perfect and true to size, I normally wear a 7 and that's what I ordered.” Available sizes: women's 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, and 11-12

2. The Best Lightweight Slippers (And They’re Less Than $10!) World's Softest Cozy Slippers $8 | Amazon See On Amazon The World’s Softest cozy slippers are budget-friendly and super comfortable, ideal for light year-round wear. These slippers are spandex-infused with a plush feel so they will form to your feet while keeping things light. With the foam-padded soles, you also get additional support. The rubberized non-slip soles prevent sliding also. Plus, they’re available in more than 10 different funky designs, from classic black to polka dots and zebra stripes to match your style. They're also machine-washable. What fans say: “Love these slippers for wearing around the house in the wintertime. I don't like bulky slippers so I spent a lot of time searching for something in between thick socks and slippers. These are just that.” Available sizes: small, medium, and large

3. A Pair Of Slippers That Look Like Ballet Flats Isotoner Women's Terry Ballerina Slipper $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you have hardwood floors at home or you’re traveling and need a safe anti-slip pair to take with you, the Isotoner terry ballerina slippers have a great design that looks more like a shoe than your classic house slippers. These ballerina-style slippers are incredibly flexible and light enough to wear year-round. The soles are rubber and skid resistant so that they won’t scratch or mark up your floors while giving you some extra grip. These slippers come in gray, black, and navy. Plus, they’re machine-washable. What fans say: “Finally a pair of ballerina slippers that fit! I wear these all day when I am home and they are very comfortable. Because of their style, I do not have to worry about tripping with them on. I would highly recommend them for daily wear. I love them!” Available sizes: women's 5-6, 6.5-7.5, 8-9, 9.5-10.5, and 11-12

4. The Best Cozy House Slippers HomeIdeas Women's Faux Fur Lined Suede House Slippers $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love the feel of furry slides and want some extra warmth, HomeIdeas's suede house slippers are a great option. These suede and faux fur lined slippers are warm and comfortable with a rubber anti-slip sole for walking on hardwood floors with grace (and grip). The insoles also feature a layer of gel-infused memory foam that’s 5 millimeters thick to give your feet ample support and alleviate pressure. The outer suede of the slippers is anti-wrinkle and long-lasting; however, it’s not recommended for wearing in wet or snowy conditions. They’re also available in five shades, including red. What fans say: “I love the slippers themselves. They're durable, comfortable, and keep my feet toasty warm. Not to mention, they're affordable.” Available sizes: 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11