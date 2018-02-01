To a person who suffers from allergies or asthma, the word "hypoallergenic" isn't just another trendy wellness term — it can mean the difference between sleeping comfortably and sneezing the entire night away. The best hypoallergenic pillows on Amazon block out common allergens like mildew, mold, dust mites, and pollen, so you can rest easier.

All of the pillows on this list have great reviews and are made with antimicrobial fabric — and the ones that also come with allergen-free pillowcases deserve an extra gold star. This list includes comfortable pillows for back, side, and stomach sleepers, and there are even a few customizable options that let you choose the level of firmness that works best for you.

Whether you need hypoallergenic cooling gel pillows to help regulate your body temperature at night, a full body pillow that supports achy backs, hips, and knees, or a basic down alternative pillow that provides the softness of down without the allergens that can often accompany it, this list will serve you well.

Trade in your old pillow for a hypoallergenic version and never again wake up feeling like you've caught a cold overnight.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Hypoallergenic Pillow Queen Anne Synthetic Down Alternative Pillow $77 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed specifically for people with allergies, this synthetic down alternative pillow contains zero dust and allergens that are commonly found in goose down and comes in a multitude of firmness levels like king medium, jumbo soft, and queen firm. Thanks to all of these options, you can find the perfect pillow for you, regardless of your favorite sleeping position. Expect an extremely soft pillow, one that's used in hotel chains like the Marriot and Hilton, and more importantly, a sneeze-free sleep. A Helpful Review: "This pillow is fantastic! I have always bought Pottery Barn pillows...they were good...but this Queen Anne pillow is exactly as promised...it is downlike without the allergy problems...I didn't want it to be too soft and it wasn't..it was just right..it fluffs back up too, doesn't lay flat after you raise your head off the pillow...yet it is not firm (which I didn't want) either. it is honestly just right....I will now always buy these pillows...very happy!"

2. The Best Gel Pillow Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow (Set Of 2) $37 | Amazon See on Amazon These hypoallergenic gel pillows are resistant to allergens, dust mites, mold, and mildew — heck, they even claim to be resistant to fading and stains. They're super plush, finely tailored, and come in a pack of two in a variety of sizes. These are the kinds of pillows that you sink right into and pop right back up. A Helpful Review: "These firm, yet amazingly fluffy, pillows are a great purchase. Not only have they reduced allergy issues, they stay fluffed up no matter what.You must let them sit out for about 24 hours before use to give the pillows time to fluff up, expand, and reduce the new pillow smell.Great price, better item."

3. The Best For Side And Back Sleepers Utopia Bedding Gusseted Quilted Pillow (Set Of 2) $32 | Amazon See on Amazon If you sleep on your side or back, these medium-firm, gusseted, quilted pillows are perfect because they'll support your neck and head, but can also be molded and shaped to make sleeping more comfortable. Made from breathable, hypoallergenic materials, they're available in queen and king sizes and come in two shades: white with blue piping or white with grey piping. The one downside is that they have to be dry cleaned to maintain their shape, but more than 900 happy reviewers don't seem to mind the extra step. A Helpful Review: "[...] The 1st night we slept on the new pillows was amazing. I have compressed disks & pinched nerves in my neck, and I usually wake up with a lot of pain there, but not since I bought these. They are exactly the right balance of firm & soft for a side sleeper who likes to read her Kindle in bed. Since I got these about a week ago, both my husband and I have woken up feeling more rested & in less pain than we have in months. Even our cat loves them! [...]"

4. The Best For Stomach Sleepers Aller-Ease Hot Water Washable Allergy Pillow (Queen) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon You'll never have to worry about this hypoallergenic pillow falling apart in the wash — it's made to withstand hot water that kills germs, bacteria, and allergens. Available in standard, queen, and king sizes, this polyester and cotton pillow features allergy-proof fabric that prevents allergens like pollen and dust mites from collecting in the pillow. If you're a stomach sleeper, you're in luck: This pillow is soft enough to provide maximum airflow while you're sleeping. A Helpful Review: "I have purchased and returned many pillows lately. This one I'm keeping! I'm a stomach sleeper and this pillow doesn't suffocate me when I sleep - It is not too thin, not too thick, but just right. Since I've got year round allergies, I'm excited to wash it in a few days and see how it does. Oh, I don't wake up with a sore neck anymore either. Love it!"