Grilled veggies and juicy steaks might sound like the stuff of summer barbecue dreams. But if you have one of the best indoor electric grills? You can channel your inner grill master wherever, whenever. Whether you're in an apartment without outdoor space or you'd rather not sear your favorite protein the winter, trust me — these grills are the perfect solution.

Indoor grills use electric heating elements instead of charcoal or gas to mimic the beloved results of outdoor grilling: even grill marks, a good sear, and juicy flavor.

In order to ensure your indoor grilling experience is a success, there are a few important things to remember. Josh Evans, executive chef at LongHorn Steakhouse, tells Bustle that proper ventilation is key. Make sure your stove's exhaust hood is turned on when using your indoor grill, or if you don't have a built-in exhaust, turn on a fan and open a window. The other big factors are taste and preparation. Use seasonings like pepper, granulated onion and garlic, and smoked salt to achieve that coveted charred taste. And, to "lock in a hard, delicious sear on the outside of your steak," or whatever else you're preparing, Chef Evans recommends cranking up your grill to high and using a reliable pair of cooking tongs to keep all the juices intact.

With these pro tips in mind, here, shop five of the best indoor electric grills available on Amazon. Pair them with the best gadgets for grilling, and you'll be unstoppable in the kitchen.

1 The Overall Best Indoor Electric Grill Considering Features & Price Hamilton Beach Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill & Searing Grill $70 Amazon Buy Now With a near-perfect rating on Amazon from over 1,300 reviews, this indoor electric grill from Hamilton Beach is a solid choice. An easy-to-clean, nonstick design and a host of convenient features make this gadget the perfect starter grill. It has indicator lights that let you know when it's ready to use and a cooking surface that holds up to six items at a time. Plus, its dishwasher-safe drip tray ensures excess juice and grease stays confined and away from countertops for an even simpler cleanup. Even better? The grill cover can be removed and hand washed, too. What fans say: "The indoor grill I have been waiting for! THIS APPLIANCE IS AMAZING! Finally I found an indoor grill that GRILLS."

2 A Prestige Grill That's Loaded With Extra Features T-fal OptiGrill Indoor Grill $100 Amazon Buy Now If you're looking to invest in a prestige grill that's loaded with extra features, T-fal's OptiGrill is a great option. According to the brand, it cooks by "adapting its grilling cycles to the thickness of the foods," warranting its higher, $100 price. It has six automatic cooking programs, and it's easy to monitor, thanks to built-in indicator lights and sounds. You can also choose between two cooking modes — frozen or manual — and toss its drip tray and plates in the dishwasher when your food's done. What fans say: "Awesome grill, and I don't get impressed easily! This grill is money well spent."

3 A Budget-Friendly Indoor Grill That Still Works Maxi-Matic Elite Gourmet Indoor Grill $32 Amazon Buy Now If higher-priced grills aren't in your budget, don't worry — this affordable one from Maxi-Matic stands up to the rest. At just $32, the highly-rated device has an incredible amount of features including five temperature control settings and a roomy, 14-inch nonstick surface. Its removable, dishwasher-safe drip tray catches any extra liquids, and its vented tempered glass lid lets you spy on your food as it cooks quickly. And, should you need to move your grill mid-sear, its cool-touch handles give you that flexibility. What fans say: "I have tried various meats on it with great success; food doesn't stick and cooks perfectly! I would definitely re-purchase or buy to give as a gift, love it!"

4 A Dual-Sided Grill For Cooking Multiple Foods At Once Gourmia Digital Dual Indoor Grill $70 Amazon Buy Now Grilled asparagus, barbecued chicken, and sautéed tomatoes sound like a lot to cook all at once... unless you have the double-sided indoor grill from Gourmia. Using digitally-controlled dual surfaces, this gadget can simultaneously cook multiple foods at different temperatures. It also has a vertical grill basket (for things like skewers) and comes with a bonus cookbook, ensuring you'll have no shortage of brand new meal ideas. What fans say: "Takes grilling to a whole new level. No more standing outside in the cold. You can pretty much cook anything on this and are not limited to hot dogs and hamburgers."