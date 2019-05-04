Since they burst onto the mainstream beauty scene a few years ago, Korean sheet masks are still as popular than ever. And though you once had to trek all the way to Koreatown to find the biggest selection, many of the best Korean sheet masks are now available to buy on Amazon.

There are sheet masks formulated to treat every type of skin concern — dehydration, a loss of elasticity, acne, inflammation — so when shopping for one, it's important to know exactly what you're hoping to get out of it. If you're dealing with a breakout, for example, applying an oil-infused mask for dry skin might actually make things worse — so always be mindful of ingredients and labels.

Be sure to apply your sheet mask onto clean skin to reap the full benefits. Applying a few swipes of toner beforehand can help the ingredients work better, but otherwise, it's best to start with a bare canvas. After you've taken off your sheet mask, rub the excess serum left in the packet onto your face, neck, and décolletage. Follow up with a moisturizer to seal it all in.

Another hot tip is to store your sheet masks in the fridge. Not only will that help them stay fresher, but it will also feel like a refreshing treat on your skin, especially if you're using your mask to help quell redness or inflammation.

Below, five of the best K-beauty sheet masks you can buy online.

1. A Classic Korean Sheet Mask That Comes in 23 Different Formulas TONYMOLY I'm Real Mask Sheet $3 Amazon See On Amazon The go-to line of sheet masks for many, you simply can't go wrong with anything from TonyMoly's I'm Real collection. The masks are offered in 23 different formulas: aloe, charcoal, cherry blossom, lemon, red wine, honey ... the list goes on and on. They only costs a few bucks each, so go ahead and try out as many as you want.

2. Best For Dry And/Or Dehydrated Skin Skin Nature Republic Aqua Collagen Solution Hydro Gel Mask (4 Pack) $17 Amazon See On Amazon Made with Kona deep sea water, which is purportedly sourced from 3,000 feet below sea level, and marine collagen, this hydrating mask is extremely high in skin-replenishing nutrients and minerals. It works to moisturize, soften, and brighten skin, and according to fans, it also helps produce a subtle lifting effect. The mask itself is made of hydrogel, which feels even more refreshing on skin when kept in the fridge, and it comes in a pack of four.

3. Best For Oily And/Or Acne-Prone Skin MEDIHEAL Teatree Care Solution Essential Mask (10 Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon MEDIHEAL is one of the preferred sheet mask brands for in-the-known skin care obsessives. Though it can be hard to find a sheet mask that helps treat acne, many Redditors from the r/KoreanBeauty and r/AsianBeauty subreddits swear by the Teatree Care Solution Essential Mask to help quell their breakouts. Tea tree is an ingredient that boasts antifungal and antibacterial properties that help disinfect clogged pores, and the formula also contains witch hazel, an astringent, and pine needle extract to help regulate excess oil production. "As soon as I start to break out, I slap one of these on and it stops it in its tracks," says one reviewer.

4. Best Soothing Sheet Mask For Sensitive Skin CNP Quick Soothing SOS Mask (5 Pack) $19 Amazon See On Amazon Another favorite of Redditors and beauty bloggers, this CNP Quick Soothing SOS Mask offers fast relief to sensitive, irritated skin. Containing a powerhouse of hydrating ingredients like centella asiatica extract, hyaluronic acid, chamomile, rose water, and allantoin, it's a two-step treatment that contains an ampoule (which you apply first) and a mask. Together, they work to calm redness, soothe inflammation, and moisturize skin. "I have dry, sensitive skin with rosacea," writes one reviewer. "That's made it pretty challenging to find moisturizing products. This mask is absolutely soothing, with nothing to irritate my skin. It leaves my skin feeling soft, with a silky texture, for several days after use."