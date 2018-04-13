When you’re constantly rushing to be on time for work or an important social event, making sure your outfit looks clean and lint-free feels like one more thing to worry about. That’s why it’s important to find the best lint brushes for clothes — so you can focus on nailing that job interview instead of worrying about all the cat hair on your blazer. And when you’re searching for a good lint brush, you want to make sure you’re choosing something that accommodates all of your needs.

First off, think about the typical culprits that end up all over your clothes. Are you just looking for something to remove standard particles like lint and fuzz, or are you constantly having to peel your dog’s fur off of your pants? If it's the latter, keep in mind that there are lint brushes designed specifically for removing pet hair and dander.

The next thing you’ll want to think about is budget. If lint on your clothes isn’t a huge problem and you’re just looking for something quick and easy to have on hand, there are plenty of options available for just a few bucks. But if most of your clothes are overrun with fur, hair, lint, fluff, and fuzz, and you own garments (like wool sweaters) that are difficult to clean, you might want to invest in something a little more advanced, like an automatic fabric shaver that does all the work for you.

The last thing to think about is portability. There are some great double-sided and self-cleaning brushes available, but they’re a little harder to fit into a purse or jacket pocket, so if you want a lint roller that you can always carry with you, look for something with a smaller design.

Regardless of your preferences, here are five effective lint brushes that will ensure your clothes always look crisp and clean.

1 A Retractable And Reusable Lint Roller That’s Small Enough To Take Anywhere Amazon Flint Reusable Lint Roller $10 AmazonBuy Now Using a simple twist-to-open and push-to-close mechanism, this retractable lint roller protects its long-lasting adhesive sheets from sticking to anything they shouldn’t. Designed to be compact and portable, it's small enough to fit in a purse, pocket, or glove box, so you can always remove lint, pet hair, and dust while you’re on the go. The sticky sheets are easy to tear and each refillable rolls contains 30 sheets made of 100 percent recycled paper, so you can remove debris and allergens the environmentally-friendly way. This lint roller also comes in a variety of designs and colors (like marble, metallic silver, and rose gold), making it discreet but stylish accessory to have on hand.

2 A Self-Cleaning Lint Brush That’s Great For Removing Pet Hair Amazon MUDEELA Pet Hair Remover Brush $15 AmazonBuy Now This two-sided brush has double the cleaning power to remove pet fur, hair, and lint in half the time. It’s the perfect way to quickly and efficiently remove mess from your clothes, especially when you’re in a hurry — simply flip the paddle sides back and forth for a faster and more convenient cleaning. Since you’re already busy enough taking care of your furry friend, there’s no need to worry about refills or cleaning when it comes to this brush. All you have to do is dip it into the cleaning base to remove the collected fur and then pull it back out. The scraps will remain in a collection tray at the bottom of the base, which you can simply pull out and discard, allowing you to use this brush over and over again.

3 An Automatic Lint Shaver That Can Make Clothes Look Brand New Amazon 1byone Beautural Portable Fabric Shaver And Lint Remover $17 AmazonBuy Now This battery-powered lint brush expertly revives garments by removing fluff, lint, and bobbles from all types of clothing, including difficult-to-clean sweaters and jerseys. With three shave heights, two speeds, and three shaving head hole sizes, this device is highly adjustable to suit all types of fabric. Plus, the expanded blade surface allows the shaver to cover a large area in a small amount of time. One reviewer saw an amazing effect on their item, saying “I tried this on one of my favorite sweaters and this has made it come up new!” And there’s no need to worry about accidents; The adjustable height spacer protects garments from being ripped and hands from accidentally touching the shaver foil. It’s an excellent device for safely, quickly, and effectively refreshing your clothes.

4 An Affordable Combo Pack That Contains Five Scotch-Brand Rollers Amazon Scotch-Brite Lint Roller Combo Pack $10 AmazonBuy Now With five lint rollers and 475 total sheets, this is a lint roller combo pack that more than pays for itself. Using an ergonomic handle that fits comfortably in your hand, each roller expertly picks up fur, fluff, fuzz, and other debris so that you can look polished for that big meeting or social event. The reliable Scotch Brand adhesive on each sheet means you'll get every distracting particle off your clothes, so you’re always displaying a crisp, clean, and professional look. Each piece of film tears cleanly down to the last sheet, ensuring that you absolutely get your money’s worth with this value pack. And with a price tag that costs only two dollars per lint roller, this combo pack is definitely the most affordable option on this list.