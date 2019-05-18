There's no quicker way to ruin a cute pair of ballet flats than with bulky white socks poking out of the top. But going sockless can be a recipe for disaster, especially with regard to sweat and odor. This is where the best low-cut socks come in. There are several things to consider when you're shopping around.

First, think about the material. You want the fabric to be thin enough that you can still slide your shoes on easily, as well as breathable so you don't have to worry about sweat. It's also great if the material is moisture-wicking, especially if you're shopping for athletic socks. Fabrics made of polyester, nylon, Lycra, and Merino wool are your best bet.

Next, think about the fit. There's nothing more annoying than spending the whole day tugging at the material that's slipped beneath your heels. Features like elastic bands, Lycra rings, or silicone rubber components will help your socks stay snug and secure.

Lastly, think about blister protection. Since a good portion of blisters are caused by rough seams, the best way to prevent them is with seamless designs. The fabric should also be snug and stretchy so it doesn't rub when you move.

To help you find the right fit, I've researched tons of options and read hundreds of reviews to compile this list of the best low-cut socks below. Check out my picks so you can find your perfect pair.

1. The Best Overall Eedor Women's Casual No-Show Socks (8-Pack) $17 Amazon See On Amazon These low-cut women's socks are super versatile, with breathable fabric that's thin enough to wear under short sneakers or slides. They're constructed with a blend of cotton and spandex that makes them soft and stretchy while also being moisture-wicking. What's more, they feature grippy silicone rubber to prevent them from slipping down or bunching up at your heels. The popular socks, which have more than 4,900 reviews on Amazon, come in an assortment of colors and your choice of a three- or eight-pack. Available sizes: Women's shoe size 6- 6.5, 7 - 7.5, and 8 -11

2. The Best Socks For Flats WinChange No-Show Women's Low-Cut Socks (6-Pack) $12 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a pair of socks that won't show even with your most low-profile ballet slippers, these low-cut socks for flats are a great option. They're made from ultra-thin nylon that's similar to pantyhose material but a bit more durable. The bottoms feature anti-slip gel pads, offering reliable grip while making the material less prone to snags. The ring-shaped opening where you slide your foot in is lined with silicone to prevent any bunching up. On top of that, they're breathable and sweat-absorbent, too. The low-cut socks come in multiple sizes and your choice of black or beige. Available sizes: Women's shoe size 5 - 8, 8.5 - 11

3. The Best Low-Cut Athletic Socks Feetures Women's High-Performance Cushion No-Show Tab $13 Amazon See On Amazon Designed for running, working out, or other aerobic activities, these low-cut athletic socks are super comfortable, with high-performance sports features. Made with a blend of polyester, nylon, and spandex, they are extra breathable, and the mesh panels on top provide lots of ventilation. The high-impact zones feature special cushioning, while anti-slip heels keep the socks from sliding down. On top of all of that, they're designed with seamless toes to reduce blisters and Lycra bands to maintain a snug fit, thus minimizing chafing. The lightweight socks are machine-washable but need to be hung to dry. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

4. The Best Low-Cut Hiking Socks Darn Tough Hiker No-Show Women's Light Cushion Sock $16 Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer hiking in low-cut socks, these no-show hiking socks make an excellent choice. Built specifically for hiking, you can trek for miles without wearing holes in the heels. They offer cushioning exactly where you need it when you're on the trail, as well as moisture management, courtesy of their nylon-Lycra-Merino wool blend. Like the athletic socks above, they have seamless construction that wards off blisters, plus anti-slip technology to ensure they don't bunch up. Best of all, they come with a lifetime warranty, so if they ever begin wearing through, you can send them back for a brand-new pair. These socks are a little pricier than some of the others, but if you do a lot of hiking, they're worth every penny. Available sizes: Small - Large