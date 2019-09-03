If you've ever encountered a low-profile shoe that causes blisters, then you know: The best no-show socks for women are a vital fashion staple. Not only can no-show socks prevent blisters, but they can absorb sweat and keep your shoes smelling fresh much longer, without showing inside your shoe.

Whether you're looking for a pair of invisible socks for sneakers, or a thin, low-profile liner that is barely there, you'll find a lot of no-show socks that reviewers swear by. So, as you peruse the options, consider which shoes you're going to wear them with. There are plenty of no-show sheer socks that can work with nearly any shoe, but you might want to opt for a thicker, blister-proof sock that won't show if you plan on working out in them. But, if you're particularly prone to blisters, you'll find the best no-show socks that don't hurt your feet will actually be a low-cut design, lower profile than an ankle sock but not quite invisible.

As with any shoe liner or hidden sock, you won't regret choosing a sock with a silicone grip in the back to hold it in place in your shoe throughout the day. Socks that slide down are bound to make you feel uncomfortable, even if you're rocking your favorite kicks.

I've looked over the options and can say, the no-show socks on this list are comfortable and won't give you blisters. Regardless of what you're looking for, you'll find it here. Keep scrolling, the best no-show socks for women are gathered below.

1. A Thin Liner Sock With Heel Grips & 4,500 Amazon Reviews

These wildly-popular no-show socks are made of cotton and spandex, so they're breathable and stay in place in your shoe throughout the day. The silicone grips on the heel will keep them from sliding down, and these low-profile socks work well with flats, sneakers, and boots. They're definitely on the thinner side, so you might want a different pair if you're looking for a sock you can work out in. But, for just $17 you can get eight socks (four pairs) — a great deal. Thousands of Amazon reviewers sing their praises.

What fans say: "I decided to buy these socks to wear with my new ankle booties. My black booties were so low cut that no other sock would work. I ended up wearing them without socks the first time and my heel was in bad shape. The second time I wore them with these new socks, no blisters!"

Sizes Available: One Size Only (Women's Size 6-9)

2. Under Armour No-Show Socks With Sweat-Wicking Technology

Under Armour is one of the most trusted athletic apparel brands, so it stands to reason that their no-show socks would feature their famed ArmourBlock technology; this technology helps to wick away moisture and keep your feet free from odors. They also have a seamless toe for a more comfortable fit, and conform to the foot with dynamic arch support that keeps feet from experiencing unnecessary aches and pains. This six-pack of socks is a fantastic purchase, and is a great thickness for working out or casual wear.

What fans say: "Love these socks. I'd hesitated in getting no-show socks, worrying they'd slip down my heels, but these stay in place perfectly. Soft and comfortable."

Sizes Available: One Size Only (Women's Size 6-9)

3. A Fan-Favorite Sock That Is Super Low Profile

The true test of whether a sock vanishes under your shoe is whether it's a no-show sock that can be concealed under a pair of loafers. These cotton, polyester, nylon, and lycra socks are all that and then some: They feature a silicone grip on the heel to keep them in place and moisture-wicking properties to keep your feet cool and sweat-free. Nearly 3,000 Amazon reviewers are in agreement.

What fans say: "Initially, I bought these socks to wear with boat shoes, however they are thin enough and no-show enough that I wear them anytime I wear flats! They stay in place and don't peak out from any of my shoes! I don't know how I lived without them."

Sizes Available: One Size Only (Women's Size 6-9)

4. Soft Cotton Socks That Have A Strong Cuff So They Won't Slip

If super low-cut socks annoy you or you need a sturdier pair for summer sports, these no-show socks are perfect: They're designed for summer sports and outings like camping, hiking, running, and tennis, and have no-slip silicone grips and an enhanced cuff. They're also made from 85 percent cotton and are breathable and moisture-wicking, to prevent unpleasant foot odors. You can get them in a few different neutral colors, including grey, black, and nude.

What fans say: "I have purchased many no-show socks in the past since I am constantly wearing flats and loafers, however, the majority, if not all, of the socks always tend to show anyway. That said, it was always struggle to wear my flats until I found Vero Monte no-show socks!! These are absolutely the best, the fabric is not seen at all, they are soft and comfortable to wear, and the back of the sock has a no-slip guard."

Sizes Available: Women's Sizes 5.5-11

5. No-Show Socks With An Invisible Heel, Perfect For Slingback Sandals

When you only need a no-show sock that will cover your toes and the balls of your feet, these come to your rescue with a clear elastic band that slides over your heel and silicone patches that prevent slipping. This pair comes in nude and black so that they truly vanish beneath shoes. One important note: Since these don't have material protecting your heel (the strap holds the front of the sock in place), these are not the best pair if you are strictly looking for blister protection.

What fans say: "If you wear shoes that barely cover your toes, then these are for you! I have recently bought so many different styles and brands to find the right ones for those shoes that barely cover your toes, and these are it! HIGHLY RECOMMEND! They make my shoes feel like slippers!"

Sizes Available: One Size Only

6. Adidas No-Show Superlite Socks With Arch Support

With ClimaLite technology to keep feet cool and dry, these no-show socks are a favorite amongst athletes and Adidas' fans alike. Not only do they come in a bunch of different colors and styles, but they never slip and strike the perfect balance between breathability and protection — meaning your feet won't overheat or blister in these. Best yet, they have arch support for extra comfort in any shoe. While these aren't the lowest profile sock on this list, they won't show in most shoes that stop at your ankle.

What fans say: "I'm picky about which socks I buy because if I buy the wrong ones I get blisters from running. These socks are the perfect amount of snug around the ankle and the entire foot, and they don't make my feet hot. Perfect for every day use or exercise."

Sizes Available: One Size Only (Women's Size 5-10)

7. Breathable No-Show Socks That Come In 12 Different Color Options

These comfy boat line no-show socks will protect your feet from blisters and make it look like you aren't wearing anything underneath your shoes. They come in 12 different shades and are designed with silicone anti-slip heel grip. And for just $10, you can get three pairs of these no-show socks, truly a steal. They're made with a fabric blend that's primarily cotton, so these will be breathable and soft to the touch, without losing their shape over time.

What fans say: "Over the years I've tried a lot of different low profile style socks, but every time I've been disappointed. The main problem is that they always slide off into your shoe. In pure frustration at my stinky feet I decided to give another brand a try... I love wearing these so much, I leave them on when I take my shoes off, and wear them around the house. They have never so much as needed me to readjust during the day. They just stay where they are."

Sizes Available: Women's Size 5-13

8. An Affordable 6-Pack Of Low-Cut Socks Perfect For Working Out

These colorful no-show socks have a cushioned sole for comfort, are designed with a super stretchy material, and won't slip off your feet. Reviewers love the affordable price (six pairs for $10), the color and design options, and how durable these are. While these socks are a bit closer to a low-cut style than a no-show design, they wear well with sneakers and are made with a durable cotton blend that's perfect for working out.

What fans say: "Terrific no-show socks for sneakers. Nice cotton, wash well, good colors, and fit."

Sizes Available: One Size Only (Women's Size 6-10)

9. No-Show Bamboo Socks That Are Antibacterial & Breathable

The makers of these no-show socks are so confident they won't slip off your heel that if that does happen you can request a refund. Unlike a lot of other socks, these are made with breathable bamboo fibers, which wick moisture, are antibacterial, and prevent odors. The large silicone grip keeps them from moving off your feet and causing blisters as you walk. This colorful pack of 10 pairs has won over hundreds of Amazon fans.

What fans say: "The socks were just the right fit. The thin bamboo fiber is definitely light weight and breathable as described. The silicon heel grip keeps the sock in place. I have been comparing bamboo boat socks and have purchased several brands and this is my favorite. 10 pairs keep me from having to wash them frequently."

Sizes Available: One Size Only (Women's Size 5-9)

10. Lightweight No-Show Socks That Runners & Athletes Swear By

These lightweight no-show socks come in unisex sizes and are a favorite amongst runners and athletes. The cushioned heel is reinforced so it won't slip or move at all, even during the toughest workouts. And, Amazon reviewers won't stop raving about their arch support. While $12 for a single pair of socks might seem a bit much, fans say these socks will change your life. These come in 14 different colors (both vibrant and neutral), so you can match perfectly to your style.

What fans say: "These socks are amazing! I don’t know why, but I have never worn athletic socks before! I got my first pair at a 5k and immediately fell in love with the support and the cute colors. I would wear them and wash them as soon as possible so I could wear them the next day."

Sizes Available: Small - X-Large

