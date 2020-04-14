Keeping your favorite pair of shoes clean can be tricky — unless, of course, they're designed to be thrown right into the washing machine. But the best machine-washable shoes aren't just easy to launder — they also have all the other essential qualities that go into a good pair. When putting together this list, I focused on finding washable shoes that check off all or most of the following boxes:

Well-cushioned: Whether you're running a quick errand or trekking around all day, proper cushioning will make you more comfortable and let you walk around without your feet getting sore. Padding, shock-absorption, and support are all important features.

Whether you're running a quick errand or trekking around all day, proper cushioning will make you more comfortable and let you walk around without your feet getting sore. Padding, shock-absorption, and support are all important features. Breathable: You don't want your feet to get sweaty and sticky, even if your shoes are machine-washable. For this reason, it's helpful to have shoes with breathable fabric and well-ventilated construction.

You don't want your feet to get sweaty and sticky, even if your shoes are machine-washable. For this reason, it's helpful to have shoes with breathable fabric and well-ventilated construction. Excellent traction: Strong rubber soles and tough tread patterns will provide you with plenty of traction. This will offer grip and prevent you from falling.

Below, I've rounded up a list of the best machine-washable shoes in every category. For selections where it wasn't explicitly stated, I reached out to the brands to confirm that they're indeed machine washable. From everyday sneakers to cozy winter boots, read on to find the pair that fits you best.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Propet Women's Washable Walker Sneaker $56 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: Made with high-quality leather uppers, these washable lace-up sneakers deliver a stellar combination of style and function. The soft, comfy suede is both durable and breathable, with perforations for extra ventilation. Inside, thick padding provides additional comfort and the removable footbeds offer extra support if you need it. These sneakers are perfect for everyday wear, with tough, slip-resistant soles to keep you on your feet. On top of that, they come in a wide range of colors and sizes (including wide and narrow options). One reviewer wrote: "Love these shoes! The fit is so consistent that I can wear brand new ones for a full day of walking, clean up beautifully in the washing machine or with a damp rag. I started wearing them because I needed the great arch support, but they are much better looking than most [arch-support shoes]. Have now worn them for years, and will never switch while these are available." Available sizes: 5 to 11 (regular, wide, and narrow)

2. The Best Slip-Ons Skechers Women's Go Walk 5-Wash-a-Wool Sneaker $74 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: If you're seeking an option that's easy to get on and off, these washable slip-on shoes are just the ticket. They're built with soft knit wool that's breathable and also comfortable thanks to the mesh design. The footbeds boast a technology called Air Cooled Goga Mat that provides a layer of cushioning to maximize support. As for the soles, they're made of rubber and have great tread for plenty of grip. This pair comes in two classic colors: charcoal and black. One reviewer wrote: "The shoes have a soft, wool lining that makes them warmer than other slip-ons. I've been wearing them this fall as slippers because I need more support than traditional slippers provide. They are perfect. Soft, comfortable, and supportive. I never want to take them off." Available sizes: 5 to 13

3. The Best Boots Sanuk Women's Puff N Chill Ombre Ankle Boot $58 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: I personally have these washable women's shoes and can attest that they're super cozy and comfortable. The uppers are soft and flexible, while the soles showcase sturdy rubber with reliable traction. Inside, they have fleecy faux shearling liners. These boots feel like wearing a warm puffy jacket as slippers, yet you can leave the house in them and still look stylish. (In fact, I get tons of compliments when I wear them.) They come in two ombre colorways: desert sunset or early sunrise. One reviewer wrote: "I love these boots! I’ve worn them almost every day since I got them a month ago. Cute and comfortable and matches all my clothes well. I’m dreading spring when it gets too warm to wear these. I want five pairs." Available sizes: 5 to 11

4. The Best Sandals KEEN Women's UNEEK 8mm Rock Sandal $55 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about them: For a flexible warm weather option, these machine washable KEEN sandals are a great choice. They're built with double-cord construction that molds to your feet, making them comfortable and practical, too. The midsoles are made with lightweight polyurethane that is durable and shock-absorbing, while the rubber soles provide great grip. As a bonus, the airy design offers plenty of ventilation, which is especially great if your feet tend to get sweaty. These sandals come in three vibrant colorways. One reviewer wrote: "Love these shoes! I walked along the beach and they were perfect. Sand is easily removed swishing your foot in the water. Good support for my high arches. Very lightweight. I like how they are open around my feet. Nice for swimming at the beach also. Highly recommend!" Available sizes: 5 to 11