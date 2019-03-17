A new mattress can be a pretty significant investment — especially one that's tailored to your specific sleeping position. Luckily, the best mattress toppers for side sleepers can boost your comfort level for a fraction of the price. In order to narrow down the top options, I got in touch with Dr. Merrill Rudin, New York City chiropractor and active member of the New York Chiropractic Council.

"The right mattress topper can reduce pressure points that will help reduce aches and pains," Dr. Rudin says. "A mattress topper is quite nice for side sleepers because it will alleviate the body weight on the spine with the extra cushioning."

If you're wondering how thick your mattress topper should be, your primary sleep position and your existing mattress are the two biggest determinants. For side sleepers, Dr. Rudin says that a softer choice is "usually better than too firm. We need the weight of the shoulders and hips to sink in a bit." For those who already have soft mattresses, you can likely save some money and opt for a 2-inch-thick mattress topper — but for side sleepers with firm mattresses, it's better to splurge on 3 inches or more. The extra thickness will "help support your natural spinal curves, which can reduce stress on your neck and back," says Dr. Rudin.

After that, it's really all about preference. There are mattress toppers that help keep you cool, and there are ones that can help minimize allergies. These five options are all well-suited for side sleepers, so you can pick the one that best suits your other sleep-related needs.

1 The Best Overall Mattress Topper For Side Sleepers Sleep Innovations Dual Layer Mattress Topper, Twin $118 Amazon This pick comes with two distinct layers (a gel memory foam topper and a fiber-fill cover) for twice the comfort. See On Amazon If you're looking for a reliable, well-rounded pick, the Sleep Innovations dual layer mattress topper is a great one for side sleepers. "Often, the weight of our own bodies can cause stress on our spines," Dr. Rudin says. "For side sleepers, having a softer [surface] that cradles you and relieves the pressure on your hips and shoulders is essential to a healthy night's sleep." This pick has two layers — a 2-inch gel memory foam base and a plush fiber-fill top cushion — to give you pressure-relieving support and ample padding. Pros: With this pick, you're getting two toppers for the price of one. The cover is also machine-washable to keep things hygienic, and especially given the reasonable price tag, reviewers say it's "durable," "very comfortable," and "worth every penny." Cons: Some reviewers say that the fiber-fill cover isn't too breathable or ventilating, so if you're a hot sleeper, this might not be the pick for you. Available sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California king Available thicknesses: 4 inches in total

2 The Best Budget-Friendly Mattress Topper Advanced Sleep Solutions Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Twin $74 Amazon Even when you opt for the thickest size, this memory foam topper costs significantly less than other options. See On Amazon According to Dr. Rudin, "most people like memory foam if they are side sleepers" because it provides extra support and conforms to your side body. "It can also alleviate how much your mattress moves if you or your partner moves in the night." That said, memory foam doesn't have to break the bank. The Advanced Sleep Solutions mattress topper is made from foam that has been approved by CertiPUR-US and costs no more than $130 — even for a 3-inch-thick California king. Pros: This topper is made using polymer technology, which remains on the softer side regardless of temperature and season. It's also hypoallergenic and has a 4.4-star rating. One side-sleeping reviewer says, "It comforts your whole body like a hug." Cons: Some say it comes with a manufacturing odor, so it's best to air it out for 24 hours before use. Available sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Available thicknesses: 2 inches, 3 inches

3 The Best Latex Mattress Topper Pure Green Latex Mattress Topper, Twin $69 Amazon Since it's breathable, hypoallergenic, and eco-friendly, this natural latex pick will suit various buyers, from hot sleepers to those who are concerned about the environment. See On Amazon “There's also latex,” says Dr. Rudin, which is an "eco-friendly, natural option." Since latex mattress toppers are made from rubber trees, they can be better for the environment and often come without the harmful petrochemicals you might find in synthetic materials. They're also usually hypoallergenic, cool, resistant to dust mites, and durable — no wonder the Pure Green latex mattress topper is such a good option. Pros: With a rating of 4.4 stars after more than 1,000 reviewers, this pick is a popular option. It contains tiny air chambers within the latex for breathability. For that reason, it's a top pick for people who tend to overheat at night — and some buyers also say it looks and feels a lot more durable than your average memory foam topper. Cons: Obviously, this one is off the table for those with a latex allergy. Some also say that the thicker versions are on the extra-soft side, so if you prefer more support, skip this one. Available sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Available thicknesses: 1 inch, 2 inches, 3 inches

4 The Best Topper If You Have Allergies Holy Lamb Organics Wool Mattress Topper, Twin $395 Amazon Wool is naturally resistant to dust mites, and this topper is made with high-quality materials to improve your sleep and breathing. See On Amazon According to Dr. Rudin, wool mattress toppers are a "much better" option for "allergy sufferers" because they're naturally resistant to dust mites. (And since wool wicks away moisture, they're also great for hot sleepers.) This topper from Holy Lamb Organics is made with ultra-clean wool and sateen cotton fabric; it's also free from the usual chemical additives that could cause irritations or allergies for those with sensitivities. Pros: In addition to relieving allergy symptoms, reviewers say this is a "great product" that provides "amazing comfort" and has contributed to one person having the "best sleep [I've had] in a long time." They also say that the wool helps to soften firm mattresses and provide the body-encompassing comfort that may reduce hip and back pain in side sleepers. Cons: At more than $500 for the queen size, this pick is definitely pricey. One reviewer also says the wool shifted after about three years, so it might not be the best option for those who toss and turn. Available sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king Available thicknesses: Approximately 3 inches