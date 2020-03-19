To give your adorable pooch the comfiest bed to rest in, investing in one of the best memory foam dog beds is a must. These beds are available in an assortment of styles and sizes. So, choosing the best option depends on your dog’s sleeping preferences and size. If your dog prefers to stretch out when sleeping, you’ll likely want a rectangular bed. For pups that like to curl up, though, beds with cozy bolsters are ideal. There are even cave-style beds for pets that like to get comfortable by burrowing.

To make cleaning up easy, my picks below all have machine-washable covers, but if your dog is prone to making wet messes, you might also want to choose one of the beds with a water-resistant cover or lining. And if you're planning on placing the bed on hardwood, tile, or another slippery surface, zero in on the beds with a nonslip or non-skid base. Memory foam tends to retain heat, so if your pup gets a little warm, opt for one that features gel-infused foam, as well.

Now that you know what to look for, scroll on for a roundup of the best memory foam dog beds to help your furry best friend get a good night’s sleep or a great nap.

1. The Overall Best Bed BarkBox Memory Foam Platform Dog Bed $30 | Amazon See On Amazon With the BarkBox memory foam platform dog bed, your dog gets plenty of comfort and relief from joint pressure, and you get an affordable pick with a water-resistant, machine-washable cover. It's made of 3 inches of cushy memory foam (or 4 inches if you go with the extra-large size). While memory foam can sleep a little hot, this one also has a top layer of cooling gel foam so your pup doesn't get too warm. No wonder this has gotten a 4.3-star rating from happy pet parents after more than 4,000 reviews. The only drawback might be that there's no nonslip base. Available in four colors, every bed includes a bonus toy, too. According to one fan: “This bed is the perfect size for my miniature dachshund (12lbs). She is sixteen years old, so the extra support is great for her back and joints. She usually prefers beds with a bumper or side to rest her chin on, but if I put a blanket on this one, she seems to enjoy it. The cover is easy to take off and clean, and the design is sleek.” Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, and Extra Large

2. A Budget-Friendly Dog Bed With A Bolster Furhaven Pet Dog Bed $36 | Amazon See On Amazon More than 10,000 pet parents have given the Furhaven pet dog bed a five-star rating, and its bolster makes it a great budget choice for dogs that like to snuggle up to something. This dog bed features contouring memory foam over a supportive foam base and has a suede cover with a sofa design to make your pet feel like they’re lounging on the couch. Most sizes have 3 inches of foam in total, though the jumbo has 4 inches, and the jumbo plus has 5 inches. It is available in multiple colors, as well multiple styles. There's an L-shaped version as well as a three-sided wraparound, and a contoured shape, too. For dogs who get a little warm, it also comes in a version infused with cooling gel foam for a few dollars more. There's also an orthopedic foam option. No matter which style you choose, there's a machine-washable zippered cover. However, it's not water-resistant and doesn't have a nonslip base. According to one fan: “This bed is almost too good for dogs. I could definitely sleep on it if it were a tiny bit bigger! Our guy wasn't sure of it at first but now he loves it. The built in chin rest is a great feature.” Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, Jumbo, and Jumbo Plus

3. The Best Bed Option For Burrowers Furhaven Snuggery Burrow Blanket Pet Bed $27 | Amazon See On Amazon For pets that like to burrow, the Furhaven burrow blanket pet bed is a great option. This round memory foam bed has a hooded blanket to give your dog a cozy safe haven. The memory foam-topped base of medical-grade support foam is 3-inches thick in total for all the sizes and covered in a machine-washable micro-velvet fabric cover. It's available in 10 styles to match most home decor, and also comes in a cooling gel foam style, as well as an even more orthopedic foam variety. However, it's not water-resistant and does not have a nonslip base. According to one fan: “My bully absolutely loves this bed. I didn’t think he’d figure out how to snuggle under the cover.. but he did and never wants to come out. Super soft, well-padded, and easy to wash. Overall, a wonderful bed, and great price.” Available sizes: 18-inch, 26-inch, 35-inch, and 44-inch

4. A Thicker Waterproof Pick With A Nonslip Base Brindle Waterproof Designer Memory Foam Pet Bed $50 | Amazon See On Amazon This Brindle memory foam pet bed offers 4 inches of comfortable support for your pet, even in the smaller sizes, with 2 inches of memory foam to conform to your dog’s body and relieve joint pressure, and 2 inches of high-density foam for support. This bed also has a waterproof top layer under the cover, which makes it an excellent option for dogs who might sometimes make wet messes. With its nonslip bottom, this bed won't slide on hardwood or tiled flooring either. It's available in six stylish color combinations and the cover is machine washable. According to one fan: “My Lab LOVES this bed! She is about 85 pounds, 2ft tall, and 3ft long so this bed gives her PLENTY of room to lay down or sprawl out. It is true to both size and color to a T.” Available sizes: Small, Medium, and Large