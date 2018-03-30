Your dog is way more than a just a dog — they’re your best friend. You guys take walks, hang out at the park, and cuddle up together on movie night. Your loyal four-legged friend will do anything for you. The loyal pooch deserves the best dog bed you can possibly find.

There are lots of styles to choose from, so the selection you make depends on the type of dog you have. Are they big or small? Hyper or mellow? Old or young? Is your dog a perfect, well-behaved prince, or do you often find piles of unidentified white fuzz strewn around the hallway when you get home? (Incidentally, you may want to give dog-shaming a try.)

Whatever type of pup you have, there is a good option for dog beds out there. The best beds for older dogs, for example, can soothe their aches and arthritis on plush memory foam while younger pups can recline on waterproof (read: “pee-proof”) covers that make accidents easy to clean. Dogs that get hot easily can sit on elevated cots while anxious pups that scare frequently can hide out in little dog bed domes.

While other people may claim your dog is just a pet, you know your special pooch is actually your precious child. Finding the best dog bed possible is a great way to show them your love.

1 The Best Overall Choice For Dogs Of All Breeds And Sizes Amazon Majestic Pet, Suede Dog Bed $36 AmazonBuy Now With soft and cozy polyester fill, this suede dog bed is a fantastic all-around choice for your furry friend. It offers a plush, pillow-like raised bolster that circles the perimeter of the bed, allowing them to rest their head while they look up at you with those lazy dog eyes. The bolster also offers spine support that helps keep them in alignment. The base is reinforced with a waterproof layer so the occasional accident won't wreck your floor in perpetuity. Plus, it's fully machine washable when accidents do happen they are easy to clean up. Available sizes: 24 inches, 32 inches, 40 inches, 52 inches

2 An Elevated Bed With Cooling Mesh For Dogs That Tend To Get Hot And Sweaty Amazon BridRock Home Elevated Mesh Pet Bed $24-43 AmazonBuy Now It gets hot being a dog — what with all of that thick fur covering your entire body. This lightweight elevated dog bed is made with breathable mesh panels that help keep your pooch cool. Being up off the ground allows air to circulate underneath him, cooling your pooch off while also preventing dirt and dust from collecting around him. It's also flea- and mite-resistant and UV-treated to prevent the bed from fading. Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large

3 A Great Orthopedic Bed For Dogs With Arthritis Or Joint Pain Amazon FurHaven Deluxe Orthopedic Pet Bed Mattress $24-44 AmazonBuy Now Whether your furry friend is getting elderly, or simply gets joint pain from time to time, this impossibly soft egg-crate foam dog bed that supports dogs' joints and soothes their pressure points to help them get a deeper more relaxing sleep. It's super comfy for any dog, especially older ones that have trouble resting. The mattress also has a removable cover that's machine washable. Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, Jumbo

4 A Chew-Proof Bed For Dogs Who Love To Shred Stuff Amazon K&H Pet Products K-9 Ruff n' Tuff Chew-Resistant Pet Bed $74 AmazonBuy Now Have you ever come home to find your living room covered in a hurricane of broken window blinds, wads of pillow stuffing, and chewed up bits of paper? This durable chew-proof dog bed will help, ensuring that next time at least the dog bed won't be chewed to a pulp. The heavy-duty bed is constructed from mega-durable 126D polyester that's nearly impossible to chew through with a closure system that features a hidden hook and loop that won't tempt curious chewers. It has a channeled interior that prevents the filling from shifting around or bunching up and it comes in both medium and large sizes. Available sizes: Medium, Large

5 A Waterproof Dog Bed For Pups Who Sometimes Have Accidents Amazon BRINDLE Waterproof Designer Pet Bed $73 AmazonBuy Now Accidents happen — even to the most well-trained pups — and this waterproof dog bed is designed specifically for pooches prone to that scenario. Whether your dog gets anxious and pees while you're away, or just hasn't been fully potty trained yet, this comfy choice will make cleanup easy. The thick, 4-inch bed is covered in a blend of conforming memory foam and high-density support foam. A waterproof layer in between prevents liquid from seeping in and creating odors or stains. It has non-slip fabric on the bottom and comes in small, medium, and large sizes for every breed. Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large

6 A Comforting Cocoon Bed For Small And Medium Dogs Who Get Anxious Amazon PLS BIRDSONG The Original Cuddle Pouch Pet Bed $33-43 AmazonBuy Now This cozy little cocoon of a dog bed is a superb choice for any tiny dogs, especially timid little guys who get nervous or anxious easily. With a sensationally soft bottom and a little dome they can hide out underneath, it's perfectly sized for pugs, shih tzus, Yorkshire terriers, chihuahuas, Havanese, papillons, Jack Russell terriers, dachshunds, bichon frises, and other small breeds. Constructed with silky short floss fabric and PP polyester, the bed provides comfort and security for dogs who like to burrow and nest. On top of that, it's built with a waterproof, non-slip base to keep it from moving around, and is offered in both small and medium sizes. Bonus points: your cat will love it too. Available sizes: Small, Medium

7 A Great Bed For Large Dogs Who Get Anxious Amazon FurHaven Round Snuggery Burrow Pet Bed $45 AmazonBuy Now Little dogs aren't the only ones who get nervous — big dogs can feel anxious, too. This burrowing pet bed offers a soft, faux-sheepskin lined snuggery where they can burrow in and feel safe. The fuzzy dome is flexible and shapeable, encouraging Fido to nestle in and get comfy. The mattress underneath is constructed with a single piece of thick orthopedic foam that promotes posture and joint health. It's lined with a removable cover that you can pop off easily to throw in the washing machine. Available sizes: 26 Inches, 35 Inches

8 The Best Oversized Bed For Extra Large Dogs (With Sizes For Small And Mediums Dogs, Too) Hidden Valley Pooch Couch Dog Bed - XL $120 AmazonBuy Now Made with a cute teal paw print pattern, this oversized dog bed is perfect for bigger breeds that love to cuddle up on a cozy surface at the end of the day. The super soft cushioning is made with hypro-loft poly fiber filling featuring virgin and recycled fibers that spread the loft out and prevent it from bunching up in one corner. That means that even under heavy weight (aka your big drooling giant), the padding inside won't shift around or get matted up — the bed will maintain its shape over time. It has a firm, foam-filled bolster in the back to offer additional support and a machine-washable cover. Note: this bed is also available in small, mediums and large sizes, so if you like the style but have a smaller dog it's still an option. Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large