When you're dealing with the shooting pain that sensitive teeth can bring, it's helpful to have a full oral care regimen in place, one that includes everything from a desensitizing toothpaste to a gentle mouthwash. But, when it comes to the best mouthwashes for sensitive teeth, things can get complicated. There are actually a surprising amount of factors to consider.

By far the best thing you can do is invest in a mouthwash that is alcohol-free. That's because a mouthwash without ethanol will not have that "burning mouth" feel that a traditional, alcohol-based mouthwash will.

From there, it's worth consulting your dentist to determine what the root cause is for your sensitivity woes. While numerous factors can contribute to tooth and gum pain, including certain foods and drinks, one of the most common causes is the erosion of tooth enamel. Ingredients like sodium fluoride, stannous fluoride, and calcium phosphate, can help make teeth stronger, according to the folks at Dentably.

You'll also want to consider whether you want your mouthwash to have a whitening effect. If you do, be prepared for the rinse to include hydrogen peroxide, one of the most common bleaching agents in mouthwash. Hydrogen peroxide has been flagged for being damaging to teeth enamel, although if you're on a mission to brighten and whiten, you can minimize that damage by using a mouthwash with lower concentrations of hydrogen peroxide, for shorter amounts of time.

Last but certainly not least, any oral care product that's been approved by the American Dental Association (ADA) is going to be a smart choice. That's because the ADA Seal of Acceptance means the product meets key safety and efficacy criteria.

With all that in mind, it's time to find the right sensitive mouthwash for you. All of the rinses below are alcohol-free, come highly rated on Amazon, and some are available as convenient three-packs.

1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered CloSYS Ultra Sensitive Mouthwash (32 Oz) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is CloSYS Ultra Sensitive Mouthwash alcohol-free, it's also free of sulfates, triclosan, gluten, and dyes. The non-irritating, ADA-approved mouthwash promises to be as gentle as water, and "[...]it’s awesome for people with sensitive teeth," according to dentist Simone Ellis, the owner of Smile Design Studios in an interview with New York magazine. Plus, Amazon customers have given it a 4.3-star rating after more than 1,00 reviews. This non-burning rinse uses the patented active ingredient Cloralstan to reduce plaque and kill 99.9 percent of germs, and is pH balanced to reduce acid levels in the mouth that can ultimately lead to enamel erosion. The mouthwash is unflavored, but if you prefer a flavored rinse, you can add the included mint oil to your taste preference. Fans say: "Great mouth wash. Helps with sensitivity. My Hygienist said I had less plaque."

2. The Best For Enamel Health Act Total Care Sensitive Formula, Mint (18 Fl. Oz) $12 | AMazon See on Amazon As the only mouthwash in this roundup with sodium fluoride as the active ingredient, Act Total Care Sensitive Formula mouthwash can help rebuild enamel to make your teeth stronger. Plus, it's alcohol-free, non-burning, and works to kill bad breath. Fans say: "I have extreme dry mouth which makes the inside of my mouth very sensitive. The ACT rinse for sensitive mouth works great! It doesn't burn or irritate my mouth. [...]"

3. The Best Whitening Mouthwash For Sensitive Teeth Crest 3D White Luxe Glamorous White Multi-Care Whitening Mouthwash (Pack of 3) $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Boasting a 4.2-star rating and more than 400 customer reviews, this Crest whitening mouthwash is alcohol-free and has a triple-action, non-burning formula that freshens breath, whitens teeth by removing surface stains, and prevents future surface stains with its exclusive Whitelock Technology. While this rinse promises "enamel-safe whitening," it's worth pointing out that it does contain hydrogen peroxide. Fans say: "Great product! It is not too strong and does not hurt my teeth enamel. I have sensitive teeth and leery about whitening products (listerine is the worst!). I use this every other day and it helps with my teeth sensitivity and whiten my teeth at the same time!"

4. The Best Mouthwash For Sensitive Gums Crest Pro-Health Multi-Protection Alcohol Free Mouthwash (Pack of 3) $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're dealing with sensitive teeth, gums, or both, Crest Pro-Health Multi-Protection Alcohol Free Mouthwash is a smart choice. Its alcohol- and peroxide-free formula is gentle enough for sensitive mouths, but is potent enough to help control plaque bacteria that contribute to the development of gingivitis and bleeding gums. Plus, it's ADA-approved. Fans say: "No alcohol in this wash. It is non-astringent as a result and leaves my mouth feeling cleaner than with the alcohol wash. My dental hygienist has remarked that my teeth and gums are healthy now, and there was some discussion before that my gums were inflamed."