If you're looking to execute a professional-style manicure at home, the best nail dipping powder kits could save you significant time, money, and hassle. Unlike gel polishes which use UV rays to cure the paint, dipped-powder nails are created through a process in which powder is secured between a base coat and a top sealant. Because it requires less equipment, dip nails can sometimes turn out to be much quicker than some other nail processes, which has likely led to the recent popularity of at-home powder kits.

While there are many options on the market, most powder manicure kits are very similar, so personal preference will be a large determining factor. First, narrow down your choices based on the colors you'd be most likely to wear; most kits come with a variety of powders in different shades and finishes.

Secondly, you'll want to check to see which other products you may need to purchase in order to complete your manicure. Some kits come with a full set of tools and polishes so you have everything you'll need, while others may require the purchase of additional items such as base and top coats. Make sure to check the contents of the kit before adding it to your cart — and definitely factor the additional purchases into the overall price to ensure you're getting the best deal.

Now that you have the basics, check out the best at-home nail dipping manicure kits on Amazon. From pastels to chrome, there's something for all different preferences.

1. The Best Nail Dipping Powder Kit, All Things Considered Azure Beauty Nail Dipping Powder Starter Kit $50 | Amazon See On Amazon This Azure Beauty dipping powder starter kit makes it easier than ever to get a professional-looking manicure in the comfort of your own home. The collection of pastel colors comes complete with four powders, a base coat, an activator, a top coat, a nail file, a dust brush, a wooden stick, and a user manual. As a result, it provides you with everything you'll need to create a salon-quality finish that supposedly lasts 14 days or more. As an added bonus, the products included in this kit have never been tested on animals and are completely vegan-friendly. Reviewers say: "I just love this product so much! I can’t get over myself with how my nails came out ... The process is super easy ... and the colors are amazing."

2. The Best Bright Powder Collection Cuccio So So Fun Kit $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Cuccio's So So Fun kit contains an eight-pack of bright neon and glitter powders that offer up to two weeks of wear. The vibrant kit leaves behind a manicure that is not only long lasting, but also durable, totally alleviating the need for acrylic and other damaging nail processes. While this kit (which has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon) has a lot to offer, it's important to note that this particular collection only contains powders. An activator and base coat must be purchased separately to complete the full manicure, but it's a great option for those who already have a base kit and are looking to expand their color collection. Reviewers say: "This product is very easy to use and the colors are so vibrant."

3. The Best Glitter Nail Kit Lavender Violets Dipping Powder Glitter Nail Kit $40 | Amazon See On Amazon As a full-service kit, Lavender Violets's nail dip collection comes with everything you'll need to create a salon-quality manicure that lasts for up to 21 days. The system contains four jars of colored glitter powders, a base gel, a gel activator, a top gel, and brush saver. It's also totally non-toxic and contains no formaldehyde, toluene, or DBP, making it a safe alternative to many other popular nail processes. Reviewers say: "This product is so easy to use. Dries practically instantly to a hard, hard shine ... I get so many compliments on the glitter colors!"

4. The Best French Manicure Dip Powder Kit DipWell French Manicure Powder Set $40 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking to get an elegant French manicure at home, look no further than this DipWell dip power set. This vegan-friendly kit comes with a base and finish powder, a sheer pink, and a bright white to get the classic French manicure look — plus it includes a four-step sealing system, a brush softening serum, a nail file, and a wooden cuticle pusher. As a result, you won't have to purchase any additional steps. Reviewers say: "I love it. Took me about an hour start to finish and you have to follow each step but the finished product is everything they say it will be. It pays for itself after the first time since a French SNS manicure at the salon is generally more than 40 bucks. Worth it if you have any desire to do your own nails and save the money every few weeks."