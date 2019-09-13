Over the past couple of years, niacinamide has quickly become one of the most sought-after ingredients found in skin-care products. This water-soluble form of vitamin B3 tackles just about every imaginable skin concern: redness, discoloration, acne, and dryness, to name a few. And though many moisturizers claim to contain the hero ingredient, you'll find some formulas much more effective than others. What sets the best niacinamide creams apart from the so-so mainly has to do with the amount of niacinamide you're actually getting in the product. Look for a moisturizer that lists niacinamide towards the beginning of the ingredients list — ingredients are typically listed by concentration, so the higher it is on the list, the more you're getting (and thus, all the more impressive the results will likely be).

Though niacinamide is an ingredient from which every skin type can benefit, you still want to be mindful of the moisturizer you choose if you have finicky skin. Acne-prone skin types should consider choosing a formula that's oil-free and always noncomedogenic, whereas folks with sensitive skin should avoid common chemical irritants like artificial fragrances and dyes. Whether you're looking for a day cream, a night cream, or even a gel-cream, you'll find five top-notch options for every skin type listed ahead.

Scroll on to discover five of the best moisturizers with niacinamide to try now.

1. The Best Niacinamide Cream For Most Heritage Store Rose Petals Rosewater Night Cream $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This silky moisturizer contains a high dosage of niacinamide — 5 percent, at that — to encourage a healthier, more even-looking complexion. Additionally, the formula is loaded with natural moisturizing ingredients, like grape seed oil, olive oil, and hyaluronic acid, as well as skin-soothers like aloe and allantoin. This makes it an ideal face cream for most skin types, especially those that run on the dry side (though oily or acne-prone skin types might want to keep scrolling for an oil-free option). Since the clean formula leaves out harsh chemicals and synthetic ingredients, sensitive skin types can use this cream without worry, too. What's more, Heritage Store's all-natural night cream is infused with rosewater, which gives it a heavenly scent.

2. The Best Niacinamide Gel-Cream For Oily Skin Paula's Choice SKIN BALANCING Invisible Finish Moisture Gel $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Lightweight, nongreasy, and oil-free, this daily gel-cream from cult-favorite brand Paula's Choice is an ideal moisturizer for people with oily (and/or acne-prone) skin. In addition to offering all the benefits of niacinamide like less visible pores and more even-looking skin tone, this moisturizer contains vitamin C for a brighter complexion, as well as hyaluronic acid to keep skin healthy and hydrated. The formula is also rich in antioxidants (courtesy of that vitamin C) to protect skin from environmental damage, and skin-calming ingredients to help alleviate redness and irritation. Basically, this gel-cream does it all, all while smoothing out skin and leaving a matte finish behind.

3. The Best Soothing Niacinamide Cream For Sensitive Skin PURITO Centella Green Level Recovery Cream $17 | Amazon See On Amazon In this K-beauty formula, two hero ingredients work together to soothe, calm, and repair sensitive skin: niacinamide and centella asiatica. Impressively, centella asiatica is first on the ingredients list — even before water — meaning you're getting a super-strong dose of this known skin-soother and wound-healer. Niacinamide is up towards the beginning of the ingredients list, too, while a heady combination of squalane, glycerin, and shea butter work to moisturize and hydrate dry skin. In addition to being a great moisturizer for highly sensitive skin types — the Purito Green Level Recovery Cream doesn't contain harsh chemical irritants or known allergens, and it's mostly made with natural, plant-based ingredients — it's also a wonderful option for anyone looking to heal blemishes, fade scars, or improve uneven skin tone.

4. The Best Niacinamide Night Cream EltaMD PM Therapy Facial Moisturizer $34 | Amazon See On Amazon EltaMD may best be known for its cult-favorite sunscreens — but the brand makes some other killer products, too. Exhibit A? The PM Therapy night cream, which, being oil-free, fragrance-free, and noncomedogenic, is safe for use on just about any skin type. The moisturizer uses hyaluronic acid to moisturize skin as you sleep, while niacinamide helps repair signs of damage and even out skin tone. Rice proteins are also included in the formula to improve elasticity and encourage collagen production, which means firmer, smoother skin. Consider trying their accompanying day cream, too.