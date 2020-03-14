An oil mister is the kind of genius thing for your kitchen that sounds at first a little extravagant, but then quickly becomes an indispensable kitchen tool you can't live without. The best oil misters help you control the amount of oil you add to a dish or a pan, which can save money over time, as well as enable you to have more control over how much you consume, if that's a concern. Some people like them as a chemical-free (and eco-friendly) alternative to aerosol cooking sprays, which rely on chemical propellants to create that mist of nonstick coating.

To find the right reusable oil sprayer for your needs, consider the materials available:

Stainless Steel: Durable stainless steel can handle being knocked off the stovetop, so it's a good choice for busy kitchens. Depending on how often you intend to use oil, you may not have to worry about its shelf life. But, if you use plant-based oil (like olive or avocado oil, for example), which is more susceptible to the damaging effects of sunlight, using an opaque or stainless steel container will help protect your oil and keep it fresher longer.

Durable stainless steel can handle being knocked off the stovetop, so it's a good choice for busy kitchens. Depending on how often you intend to use oil, you may not have to worry about its shelf life. But, if you use plant-based oil (like olive or avocado oil, for example), which is more susceptible to the damaging effects of sunlight, using an opaque or stainless steel container will help protect your oil and keep it fresher longer. Glass: Elegant-looking glass is not as indestructible as stainless steel, but it is naturally chemical-free and doesn't absorb smells. So, for those who like to swap out oils, you won't have to worry about your avocado oil tasting faintly of walnut.

Elegant-looking glass is not as indestructible as stainless steel, but it is naturally chemical-free and doesn't absorb smells. So, for those who like to swap out oils, you won't have to worry about your avocado oil tasting faintly of walnut. Plastic: Plastic is lightweight, durable and easy to clean, although unlike glass, it can absorb the odors of oils past. Also, if you're opting for plastic, make sure to look for BPA-free options.

With all that in mind, I looked for the features that matter at home, like function and how easy it is to clean. Check out some of the best oil misters on Amazon below.

1. The Cult Favorite: The MISTO Oil Sprayer Misto Brushed Aluminum Oil Sprayer $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This beloved refillable oil mister — available in brushed aluminum or frosted glass — uses its now-famous, two-step pump operation to create an aerosol-like mist of pure oil, without any additives or chemical propellants (even the plastic components are BPA-free). You can also use it to create a fine mist of vinegars, citrus juice, or cooking wine, and it all washes up by hand in warm soapy water (which they recommend every six to eight weeks for best results). In terms of capacity, it's recommended that you fill it only half way (equalling 1/3 cup) for optimal use. A few shoppers mentioned that the pump action took some practice, but found the tradeoff to be worth it. "Love this little thing! My dad had one and I loved it so much I got one too. Never have to buy baking spray again," one reviewer commented. Available options: 4, including a 2-pack

2. A Luxe-Looking Glass Option: The Woohubs Oil Sprayer Woohubs Glass Bottle Oil Sprayer $11 | Amazon See On Amazon A glass oil sprayer has a polished look, and if you tend to cruise through oils, this versatile transparent mister lets you know when it's time for a top-off. Its lightweight, BPA-free plastic cap has a textured grip on the spray button, which is brilliant to have in the kitchen where there might be slippery hands. The built-in injector design can create a fine mist, though some reviewers noted the oil came out as a "straight stream." Though that hasn't stopped 52% of reviewers from giving it a five-star rating. In terms of care, you can use a simple rinse of water and detergent to spray through. For capacity, you can expect it to hold about 100 milliliters, or a little less than half a cup. One satisfied shopper commented, "This glass and stainless sprayer works much better than the pump one I used to have from Crate and Barrel, and it looks better too. It's not that big, so you'll fill it up a lot, but the spray is consistent and heavy enough to coat food perfectly."

3. The Most Hassle-Free: The Evo Oil Sprayer Evo Stainless Steel Non-Aerosol Oil Sprayer $25 | Amazon See On Amazon The Evo stainless steel oil mister is another frenzy-inducing favorite because each mist is precisely measured and there's no priming, pumping, or propellants involved. An ergonomic spray bottle trigger dispenses a precise quarter-teaspoon burst of oil in the brand's signature "fan" shape to cover more surface area, which reduces food waste and lets you portion out your recipe exactly. The bottle itself is built from food-grade 18/8 stainless steel to protect against light and oxidation, and its components are BPA- and latex-free. At a whopping 16-ounce capacity, it's the biggest oil mister on this list, which means you won't have to refill it as often — and it also comes in the greatest number of sizes, including 8- and 6-ounce bottles. To clean, hand wash with warm, soapy water. Available options: 13

4. A Shatter-Proof, BPA-Free Plastic Pick: The Fine Life Ideal Oil Mister The Fine Life Ideal Olive Oil Sprayer Mister $26 | Amazon See On Amazon This BPA-free plastic oil mister is made from heavy-duty Tritan plastic, so it won't crack or shatter if you pack something on top of it. This makes it great for busy kitchens, dorms, RVs, or camp sites — anywhere really where there's a lot of moving. It's shaped for a comfortable grip and uses the same type of air pressure that the MISTO pick above does to dispense a fine mist. While no care instructions are provided, some reviewers advised soaking it in hot water. The maximum capacity is 6 ounces, yet it works best if you fill it only half way. "The Fine Life Olive Oil Mister is superb. The mister is used daily to spray my skillets, baking sheets, casserole dishes and even vegetables I cook on the grill. The pressure is excellent, delivering a steady, forceful mist. There has been no clogging of the pump [...]" raved one fan.