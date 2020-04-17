Cleansing oils are fantastic for removing sunscreen or makeup gently and effectively, and do so without stripping your skin’s protective layers. It can be tricky finding the right oil cleanser for your skin type (but know even oily skin can benefit from the right one) and when you’re shopping for the best organic facial cleansing oil, there’s even more to consider.

When it comes to beauty products, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) doesn’t have an official definition for what “organic” means, which leaves plenty of room for interpretation — or false advertising entirely. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) oversees something called the National Organic Program (NOP), which focuses on regulating the agricultural products that go into your favorite cleansing oil. Looking for a USDA Organic Seal can help you find a great organic product, but it's not always necessary if you're willing to do a bit of label-reading to see which ingredients in your skincare product are explicitly organic. (Products without the seal can still contain 70% organic ingredients, they just might lack an official stamp of regulatory approval.) This handy chart helps you decode the different types of organic labels, so you can decide what’s best for you.

From there, a few simple guidelines will help you find the best oil for your skin type. Certain face oils can actually be considered lightweight and are well-suited for oily skin: jojoba oil is #1 (it is nearly identical in chemical profile to skin’s natural sebum and well-tolerated by almost everyone) but you may also consider trendy argan or apricot seed. On the heavier end of the face oil spectrum you’ll find coconut, olive, and sweet almond oil. These are good picks for dry, parched skin.

Whether you’re looking for USDA-Certified everything or just want a short ingredients list you can actually pronounce, these are some of the best organic facial cleansing oils for working into your skincare routine.

1. This Cult Classic With Organic Olive Oil DHC Deep Cleansing Oil (6.7 Oz.) $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Just eight ingredients make up this best-selling oil cleanser, that flies off the shelves every ten seconds, according to the brand. Its base is olive oil — and while the olives used for the olive oil come from an organic farm in Baena, Spain, this pick is not certified organic. It's infused with a touch of moisturizing vitamin E and invigorating rosemary; and it comes without any added fragrance, colors, parabens, phthalates, and mineral oil. "I've been using this product for almost 10 years!" one dedicated customer raved.

3. A Balancing Cleansing Oil For Glowy Skin Era Organics Facial Cleansing Oil & Makeup Remover (5 Oz.) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Era Organics strives to offer USDA certified products whenever possible, and opts for a nontoxic, GMO-free alternative when they can't. This lavender vanilla cleansing oil features a balanced blend of lightweight and heavier oils — including argan oil, apricot oil, jojoba oil, sunflower oil, and rosemary extract — giving you a nourishing cleanser without heavy pore-clogging residue. The brand says this hydrating oil is formulated with natural and organic ingredients, although it doesn't come with any certifications. Several shoppers noticed their skin started producing less oil after switching to this cleanser, with one raving: "After a week of using it I noticed a big change on my skin. My breakout cleared out and my skin feels so soft." What's more, reviewers love the glowy complexion it created, with one noting, "LOVE! Leaves skins so soft and clear! Someone told me I was "glowing" afterward."

4. An Organic Korean Oil Cleanser With Jojoba And Green Tea For Acne-Prone Skin huangjisoo Pure Perfect Cleansing Oil (6 Oz.) $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Although this find isn't back by hundreds of reviews on Amazon, this doctor-developed organic Korean cleansing oil is EWG verified for safe ingredients and manufacturing standards. It uses a blend of organic ingredients, including eight oils like apricot kernel and jojoba seed oil, both well tolerated by breakout-prone skin, and soothing calendula and antioxidant green tea, plus anti-inflammatory evening primrose oil to help calm angry redness. It's noncomedogenic — meaning it won't clog pores — and emulsifies into a milky froth before rinsing clean. This #1 seller in Seoul is also vegan certified and cruelty free.