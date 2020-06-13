Queueing up your favorite tunes can make backyard grilling, camping, and trips to to the beach even more fun, and the best outdoor Bluetooth speakers will offer water resistance, long battery life, and enough range to keep the party going, no matter what the conditions are.

Since hanging outdoors always carries the risk for wet conditions (read: unexpected rainstorms, accidental pool splashes, and the sprinkler you didn't realize was on a timer), you'll want to be sure your outdoor Bluetooth speaker can handle a certain amount of water exposure. Opt for an IPX water resistance rating of at least 4, which indicates that your speaker can withstand up to five minutes of splashing from any direction. If you plan to be using the speaker near bodies of water, it’d be smart to look for an IPX7 rating or higher, which means it can handle being submerged in up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

Battery life and Bluetooth range are also important considerations. Finally, you’ll want to choose a speaker that’s durable enough to stand up to an occasional knock or drop while outdoors — especially crucial if you plan to take it camping.

Here’s my roundup of the best outdoor Bluetooth speakers on Amazon. All of these top-rated picks are perfect for outdoor get-togethers, picnics, camping, or relaxing by the pool.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speakers $31 | Amazon Amazon This Bluetooth waterproof speaker is the top pick with over 6,500 five-star Amazon ratings. With Bluetooth 4.2 technology, it easily connects to devices with a range of up 66 feet, so you can wander away without the risk of interrupting the music for everyone else. The IPX7 water-resistance rating makes it a great option for pool days, beach outings, and trips to the lake, and the battery lasts up to 24 hours between charges. Reviewers are pleased with the sound, commenting on the quality of bass and lack of distortion, even at higher volumes. Available in blue and black, the compact speaker comes with a convenient carrying strap. A reviewer wrote: “It’s the smallest portable speaker I’ve ever used, yet produces more sound without any distortion at high volumes. The quality of the sound at all levels is phenomenal. I’m excited to see what mileage I get out of it. But as far as I can tell, this speaker is the best one you can get for this amount of money."

2. An Alexa-Enabled Waterproof Speaker Cleer Alexa-Enabled Water-Resistant Speaker $100 | Amazon Amazon If you’re looking for voice control options, this Alexa-enabled outdoor speaker is worth considering. Boasting an IPX7 water-resistance rating, it's a good bet for poolside listening, and when you download the Cleer Connect app, you can use the speaker to voice command songs, check the weather, and turn Alexa-enabled appliances on and off at home. According to reviewers it offers "big" and "bright" sound, and the carrying case will protect it from drops on the way to your destination. The battery give you 15 hours of play time, and the Bluetooth 4.2 means you get a range of about 165 feet. Choose from red and gray color options. A reviewer wrote: “We love this unit. Setup was easy and quick. built in Alexa and price was the selling point to us. I use this unit in my car, cave, deck. Just turn it on and enjoy..."

3. The Best Large Outdoor Speaker Bugani M83 Waterproof Outdoor Speakers $70 | Amazon See On Amazon With an ultra-rugged design, dual speakers that can be configured for surround sound, and a subwoofer that provides next-level bass power, the Bluetooth 5.0 Bugani waterproof outdoor speaker is the best bet for a large unit. The IPX5 rating isn't as high as the above picks, but the speaker is durable enough to withstand three minutes of water spray. The battery provides up to 40 hours of play time — the longest on this list. However, reviewers say it only has a Bluetooth range of about 30 feet. The handle on top makes for easy portability, and it's available in two colors: gray and orange. A reviewer wrote: “Love this rugged look outdoor speaker and oh wow it is loud but still clear sounds and decent bass!!! This is perfect for outdoor parties on beaches and camping!”

4. The Best Ultra-Compact Bluetooth Speaker OontZ Angle Solo Bluetooth Speaker $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for something budget-friendly and compact, this outdoor Bluetooth speaker is a worthy contender. With an impressive range of up to 100 feet, the small but mighty Bluetooth 4.2 speaker offers IPX5 water resistance to handle light splashing. The battery lasts up to 10 hours, and the carrying loop makes it easy to sling around your wrist. Choose from black, red, blue, and white. A reviewer wrote: "Such a great little speaker! The sound quality is amazing considering the size, and it’s super easy to transport. It charges quickly and the battery lasts for a decent amount of time."