Whether you need to make the most of limited closet space or you just want room for your ever-expanding sneaker collection, the best over-the-door shoe racks will be sturdy, durable, and efficient. When looking for an option that works for your space, you'll want to consider the rack's material and capacity.

But first things first: It's important to measure the thickness of your door so you know which options are suitable. Generally, standard door thickness ranges from 1 3/8 inches to 1 3/4 inches. Some brands will note the size door that the rack's hooks will fit, but for those that do not, you can always check the reviews to see if there are any complaints about the hooks being too small.

When it comes to material, there are a few popular choices. Mesh is soft and breathable, which means it won't damage your shoes or door, and it won't trap odors. Plastic is easy to wipe clean and typically more affordable than other options, however it isn't the most breathable. Metal racks are a great option if you want something more structured and sturdy, however, they often take up more space and come with a higher price tag.

You'll also want to consider the shoe rack's capacity. Most pockets are designed to hold a single adult-sized shoe or a pair of something slim, like sandals or ballet flats. If you have larger shoes, like ankle boots or chunky sneakers, you may want to consider a metal rack with hooks instead of pockets, which can accommodate a wider variety of shoe types and sizes. My picks below range in capacity from nine to 24 pockets or hooks.

From a flexible mesh rack to an option designed just for flip-flops, read on to find the best picks for your footwear.

1. The Overall Best MISSLO Over The Door Shoe Organizer $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 56 1/2 inches by 22 1/3 inches What's great about it: This mesh over-the-door shoe rack is breathable, durable, and flexible. With 24 spacious pockets, it's able to hold at least 12 pairs of shoes. It includes four hooks that fit doors up to 1 2/3 inches thick. It's also a fan favorite on Amazon, with a 4.8-star rating and thousands of reviews. What fans say: "I live in a small one bedroom apartment and storage is a problem.I love this over the door shoe bag. I hung it over the back of my bedroom door. The pockets are big enough to put my big shoes as well as my heels and flip flops. I am finally organized in the shoe department, however, it is not bulky and the pockets are roomy but don't stick out when they are empty. Considering getting one to help organize craft items also."

2. The Most Budget-Friendly AOTUNO Over The Door Shoe Organizer $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 64 inches by 19 inches What's great about it: This plastic over-the-door shoe rack is the perfect solution if you're looking to get organized on a budget. It includes three over-the-door hooks and has 24 pockets in total. While the vinyl material is translucent and easy to clean (just wipe it down with a damp cloth), it's not super breathable, so you may want to let your sweaty gym shoes air out before putting them in here. Though the brand doesn't give an exact measurement, it says that the hooks will fit standard-size doors. Reviewers seem to back this claim up. What fans say: "I bought one of these last year and it has been great for holding my shoes! No wear or tear on it in the year, no problems with too much weight, still just like the day I got it. I just bought a new one to hold my makeup and it's exactly like the first one. Very satisfied."

3. The Best Metal Shoe Rack Neu Home Over The Door Wire Shoe Rack $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 59 3/4 inches by 23 3/4 inches What's great about it: For those looking to find an option with more structure, this metal over-the-door shoe rack is a great find. It holds 18 pairs of shoes and, unlike traditional racks with pockets, the hook-style construction allows enough room for bigger footwear options. The edges of the hooks are coated with rubber to protect your shoes, while the bottom prongs of the rack have plastic caps to prevent scratches on the door. Easy to install, there are screw holes if you want to mount it for extra stability, but you can also just hook the rack over the door. This option works for doors up to 1 1/2-inches thick. What fans say: "Very easy to assemble, much easier than the one this is replacing. It is also much sturdier, and shoes hang nicely. The hooks are strong enough to accommodate hanging a purse or pullover. Pleased enough to order a second one."

4. The Most Versatile Kootek Over The Door Shoe Organizer (Set of 2) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 59 inches by 21 1/2 inches What's great about it: If you want room for bigger shoes or for other items like compact umbrellas, belts, and hats, this Kootek over-the-door shoe organizer is your best bet. With 12 smaller pockets and six larger pockets, each organizer is able to hold at least 18 pairs of shoes, depending on their size. Made out of durable and breathable mesh, this option comes in a set of two, with eight hooks in total that are compatible with doors up to 1 3/4-inches thick. What fans say: "Love that the double pockets can hold my bulkier shoes, and the single pockets can hold a pair of slim sandals in one pocket, or one shoe per pocket if they're bigger or have heels. Great space saver in my little walk-in closet!"