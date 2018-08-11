As a tactile product freak, I love peel-off formulas because I reap the benefits of masking AND get to momentarily feel like a stylish reptile (*Tyra Voice*: "Molting snake...but make it FASHION.") The satisfaction of peeling off a perfect imprint of your face is unparalleled, and if you're anything like me and this sounds like a great way to spend your night, you're going to want to pick up one of the best peel-off masks on the market.

Like with any kind of mask, it's important that you buy a peel-off that's geared towards your specific skin type. Some folks have oily skin, others have a sensitive, acne-prone complexion, and in some cases, you may have both. But whether you're dry or red, there really is a mask on this list for you, so that you too can experience the peel-off fun and better your skin in the process.

The other great thing about peel-off masks is that, generally, they're pretty affordable. In fact, only one of the masks on this list costs more than $20. Also, all of them come in multi-use packaging, so even if you're spending a little more than you normally would, think of how much a single-use sheet mask can run you — even one from a drug store brand can sometimes cost more than $5. A tube of a peel-off mask is a far more economical choice in the long run and will leave you with bright, clear, purified skin for days in between applications. Plus, the peeling part is fun as heck. What's not to love?

1 A Clay-Based Purifying Mask From A Cult-Favorite Brand Amazon First Aid Beauty Skin Rescue Purifying Mask $19 Amazon Buy Now This mask by First Aid Beauty is part of their "Skin Rescue" line, which is geared towards folks with common maladies like acne, oiliness, and blackheads, but it's really perfect for any and all skin types. While most clay-centric masks are wash-off, this purifying peel-off formula is interesting because, though one of its first ingredients is red clay, it still provides you all of the purifying benefits of illite (a clay mineral) in a far more fun way. This mask is also made with rosemary leaf oil, a natural toner and pore unclogger, and glycerin, a common humectant that works to preserve the skin's natural moisture barrier. For those with more sensitive complexions, you'll be happy to know that this mask is also formulated without sulfates, mineral oil, parabens, and artificial dyes and fragrances.

2 A Rubbery Peel-Off Mask For Congested Pores & Acne-Prone Skin Amazon C&C by Clean & Clear Mask One Rubbery Peel Off Mask $16 Amazon Buy Now Clean & Clear recently rebranded and introduced their new C&C line, which is geared towards Millennials and Gen Z-ers who can't get enough of this iconic skin care brand. The 11-product line includes three masks, but this is the only peel-off and also... it's PINK. Think the Boscia Luminizing Pink Mask for less than half the price, but with no compromise in efficacy. Just like its pricier prestige counterparts, this mask goes on thick, sticks to sebum, dirt, and clogged pores, and after it dries, basically vacuums the life out of your face. There's a reason rubberized peel off masks are so popular, and that's because they work. Even so, reviewers claim that this product is gentle enough not to pull out any eyebrow or baby hairs if you're a lil sloppy in your application, which can be a real problem for masks with similar formulations. Whether you're 12 or 20, if you have a need for a clearer skin solution that's budget-friendly, gentle-yet-effective, and just plain dang fun, this is the mask for you.

3 A Cucumber Clarifying Mask That's Also Super Moisturizing Amazon Freeman Feeling Beautiful Cucumber Peel-Off Gel Mask $11 (2 Pack) Amazon Buy Now This clarifying and renewing mask by Freeman targets folks with normal to oily skin types who are looking for a fun, peel-off solution that clarifies and renews their skin. However, a quick glance at the ingredients shows soothing coconut and cucumber, which are both perfect for anyone with dry, chapped skin looking for some instant relief from winter winds or an eczema flare-up. The inclusion of glycerin provides a much-needed boost of moisture, while non-abrasive ingredients like lemon and tea leaf extract help purify and brighten skin without irritating it further. Reviewers with dry skin rave about this mask's hydrating properties and say a little goes a long way, meaning that though one tube lasts ages, the two included in this set (for $11 no less!) will ensure you don't need to buy a new mask for a long, long time. And why would you? Nearly 70 percent of reviewers gave this mask a five-star rating, so this may just be the first AND last peel-off your dry skin will ever need.

4 A Citrusy Brightening Mask For Radiant, Glowing Skin Amazon Formula 10.0.6 Get Your Glow On Brightening Peel Off Mask $10 Amazon Buy Now This brightening peel-off mask from Formula 10.0.6 is not only great at sprucing up tired-looking skin, but its main touted ingredients — papaya and citrus — are expert at not only making skin glow, but also at limiting sebum over-production that contributes to skin's general oiliness and an abundance of blackheads. Papaya is rich in potassium, vitamins A and C, and BHA, making it perfect for toning skin, diminishing the appearance of dark spots, and cleaning out pores before acne has a chance to form. Citrus is also known to tighten pores, too, making them less likely to get clogged and decreasing overall grease levels by curbing oil production in the follicles on the face. This mask is perfect for folks plagued with sweat-induced acne in the summer months and need not only instant relief, but a solution that'll mattify, purify, and protect their skin year-round.