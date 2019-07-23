Whether you're shopping for your toddler's very first pillow, or trying to find a specific kind for your older child, the best pillows for kids all ensure they're getting the right support for a safe and comfortable night's sleep. After all, when they sleep better, you do too — and that's worth every penny.

If you're helping your toddler make the transition from a crib to a "big kid bed," the ultimate question is when to give your child a pillow. While this a topic of much debate among parents, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends not introducing a pillow until the age of 2 and when you do, to make sure it is relatively small and firm. An appropriately sized pillow is key for providing the right head and neck support for their smaller frames. Many toddler pillows measure somewhere around 13 inches by 18 inches. For older kids, the pillow dimensions can be slightly bigger — approximately 16 by 22 — which is still considerably smaller than a standard adult pillow (i.e. 20 by 26 inches).

The next thing to consider is if your child has any specific needs. If your little one has allergies, a hypoallergenic pillow is the way to go. For long car trips or flights, investing in a kids' travel pillow will help protect against neck strain. And a restless sleeper might benefit from the comfort of a body pillow. No matter what, make sure the pillow is machine washable, because you never know when sickness will strike.

The five pillows below are all highly rated on Amazon and come with hundreds of positive reviews from parents.

1. Best Toddler Pillow Little Sleepy Head Toddler Pillow, White, (13 x 18) $19 | Amazon See on Amazon With a 4.7-star Amazon rating, and nearly 6,000 customer reviews, it's clear that the Little Sleepy Head Toddler Pillow is doing something right. The pillow is filled with premium polyester cluster fiber for cushioning support of your child's head and neck, and covered with 100 percent hypoallergenic, 200 thread count cotton that's entirely machine washable. Plus, there's even more reason to feel good: It's made in the U.S.A. and a percentage of each sale is donated to The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer. For a matching hypoallergenic pillowcase, Little Sleepy Head has an extremely high-rated one available in several cute prints. What parents are saying: "What an amazing pillow!! Definitely recommend buying extra just in case little one has an accident and you need to wash the other pillow while they're sleeping. Just an awesome price and quality and the customer service is honestly the best I have ever experienced in my whole 27 years of life. Might sound cheesy but they are so fantastic!"

2. Best Organic Toddler Pillow My Little North Star Toddler Pillow Organic Cotton Washable Kids Pillow (13x18) $18 | Amazon See on Amazon For the eco-conscious parent, this toddler pillow from My Little North Star is hard to beat. It features a 100 percent certified-organic cotton shell, with hypoallergenic poly cluster fiber filling that's completely chemical free: no pesticides, fungicides, herbicides, or flame retardants. It's designed for kids ages 2 to 5, and provides chiropractor-approved support to the spine, neck and head. Plus, it's breathable, machine washable, and made in the U.S.A. What parents are saying: "I had gotten one of these for my older son when he was ready for a "real" pillow. It felt like a bit of an investment for something so small but we have been very happy with it, so there was no hesitation to buy another for my younger son. It is so soft and really the perfect size for a little head (my kids are 3 and 5), and it's nice to know it is organic for something like that. There are numerous very cute little pillowcases that fit this size pillow, from a variety of sellers, to customize the look to a decor or your child's preference."

3. Best Youth Pillow A Little Pillow Company Adjustable Loft Youth Pillow (16 x 22) $24 | Amazon See on Amazon For slightly older children, this 16 inch by 22 inch pillow from A Little Pillow Company is the perfect size. It's customizable, meaning that you can unzip it and add or remove any amount of the loose fill for the right amount of height and firmness for your kiddo. Made in Virginia, the pillow shell is made from soft, 200 thread count, 100 percent cotton percale, and the pillow fill is 100 percent hypoallergenic, cluster polyfiber that's free of flame retardants. Plus, the pillow is machine washable, double stitched for durability, and hand-stuffed for quality. The matching A Little Pillow Company pillowcase fits perfectly and gets softer with each wash. What parents are saying: "This is the 4th pillow I have ordered from this company. My kids have graduated to the next size, but still use the smaller ones as well. I wash the pillows weekly and the quality has not diminished. Truly a great product."

4. Best Kids' Travel Pillow BCOZZY Kids Chin Supporting Travel Pillow- $25 | Amazon See on Amazon With 4.2-star rating on Amazon and a whopping 4,400+ customer reviews, this is one of the most beloved kids' travel pillows on the market today. Designed for children ages 3 to 8, the BCOZZY pillow features patented, adjustable chin support to prevent your child's head from drooping forward or sideways. The lightweight, wrapping pillow can be easily washed and dried, and is made with anti-pilling, mildew-resistant fabric. What parents are saying: "So glad I saw this pillow on Amazon. I was tired of seeing my poor kids heads slumped forward at an awkward angle when they fell asleep in the car. Plus they think it's neat they have a travel pillow of their own. The snap closure on the top makes it easy to store on a hanger in our closet when not in use, and on the back of their car seat when we keep it in the car. It wasn't the cheapest pillow out there, but the money spent was well worth it in my opinion."