While digital photos have become the primary way to document moments, there's something special about having hard copies of your memories. The best portable photo printers can connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth and print photos quickly using inkless technology instead of standard cartridges. The most portable ones are also wireless and rechargeable.

Since portable photo printers come in much smaller units than inkjet or laser printers, they are easy to pack and travel with. They can also be cost effective in the long run, since the majority use Zero Ink or "Zink" inkless printing, which means you don't need to buy replacement cartridges. (One larger unit still uses ink cartridges, though.) Plus, they're pretty simple to navigate and use the correct photo paper to print. Most devices come with starter packs of film, while others require that you buy those separately.

Many portable printers link up easily with smartphones — both iPhones and Androids — and come with phone apps that give you the option of using filters, effects, drawings, and other cool features (such as augmented reality videos after scanning the hard copies). You can even print straight from your social media accounts with most of them, if you wish.

To start snapping photos and printing pictures instantly, here's a list of the best portable photo printers you can buy.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Popular Printer That Makes Sticker Photos Polaroid ZIP Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer $89 | Amazon See On Amazon This portable wireless printer — which is compatible with both Apple and Android products — dispenses 2-by-3-inch peel-back photos. It's paired with one starter pack of film, and the stickers can adhere to you walls, refrigerator, phone cases, and more. The brand didn't disclose how long it takes for the images to print, but reviewers have written that it only takes "seconds." This product's associated app (the Zip app) comes equipped with an editor that has the ability to adjust brightness, color, create photo collages, and more. Like others on this list, the Polaroid Zip uses Zink technology to print pictures — and it can even print straight from social media. It uses Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to operate, and it's available in six color combinations so you can pick your absolute favorite. This printer is powered by a rechargeable battery that lasts for about 25 photos. If you'd rather opt for a bigger printer, you can choose the option that prints 3-by-4-inch images. Various bundle packs — such as this one — that offer accessories like extra film, a printer case, picture frames, and more are also available. What fans write: "I print small photos on a daily basis for journaling, planners, and arts/crafts projects. This printer is perfect! I love that the pictures have an adhesive back! A must-have for me! It's not only quick and easy, but also economical since I'm not paying for shipping fees, ink, expensive adhesives and/or create-a-sticker type supplies." Size: 4.7 x 2.9 x 0.9 inches

2. This Printer That Creates Vintage-Looking Frames Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer $90 | Amazon See On Amazon Like most devices on this list, this miniature photo printer prints 2-by-3-inch pictures without the use of ink — and they're all lined with Fujifilm's iconic vintage framework that makes them look like classic Polaroids. This one's a bit bigger than the first option, and it doesn't print sticker-back photos. Compatible with both iPhone and Android devices when connected via Bluetooth, it ejects hard-copy photos in little as 12 seconds. Not only can this print traditional photos, but it can also create stills from videos on your phone. (It isn't clear, however, if this printer can eject pictures straight from social media.) Still, the printer's associated app — the Mini Link app — allows you to add filters and frames, and it can even be set to a “fun mode” that permits friends to connect and join in on the printing activities. Once fully charged, it can produce up to 100 photos when connected to your phone via Wi-Fi. This one is available in three colors and is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand for easy portability. And unlike the first option, this camera doesn't come with film — but you can purchase bundles that come with it. What fans write: "All the same vintage look without any of the hassle. You just download the app and can print any picture on your phone onto a polaroid film." Size: 5 x 3 x 7 inches

3. A Portable Kodak Printer That Pops Up When You're Ready KODAK Smile Instant Digital Printer $100 | Amazon See On Amazon Staying within the 2-by-3-inch photo range, this handheld Kodak printer uses Bluetooth connectivity to pair with iPhones or Androids. However, unlike the first options mentioned, the printer pops up from its casing when you're ready to use it (providing more protection). The photos this printer ejects are also backed with stickiness, and the device uses Zink technology. According to reviewers, it prints "fast." It also has a rechargeable battery that can deliver up to 40 prints per charge. The associated Smile app allows you to add filters, change colors, adjust the lighting, and use other effects while also giving you the ability to produce augmented reality videos that bring your pictures to life when you scan them. You can even print photos straight from social media if you want to. This device is shown here in red, but it also comes in black, blue, green, and white. A starter pack of paper is also included, but the brand didn't reveal how many sheets come inside it. However, you can opt for a bundle with 50 sheets or a gift pack with even more accessories. What fans write: "This is a pretty cool mini printer for the fact that it can pop open to print, making it a very small device to carry around." Size: 4.6 x 3.2 x 0.90 inches

4. A Super-Compact Photo Printer For iPhones Prynt Pocket, Instant Photo Printer $102 | Amazon See On Amazon Compact enough to fit in the palm of your hand (and smaller than the rest), this portable printer can print any photo on your phone — even from social media — in just 30 seconds. It's only compatible with iPhones and attaches via the Lightning port (not Bluetooth). The corresponding Prynt app has a special feature where you can turn photos into videos when you scan a picture with your camera. Through the same app, you can also apply filters, frames, adjust lighting, add text, and more. No ink cartridges are needed for this printer to work — and it also prints directly onto 2-by-3-inch sticker paper. It can also be charged via USB. Based off some reviews, it looks like the printer comes with 10 sheets of paper — but you can buy more here. This one is available in white and graphite, as well as two additional pastel colors for your choosing. What fans write: "This is a great product for printing your photos on the go! I have used it while out with friends, and everyone has been really impressed with the results. Its way better than having a Polaroid photo, because you have the ability to choose which photo looks the best before printing. Paper is easy to fill, and it lasts a long time while away from a charger. I love it!" Size: 3.27 x 2.84 x 1.9 inches