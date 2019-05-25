Peeling potatoes isn’t always the easiest step when making your favorite potato dish, especially when you don’t have the right tool. When looking for the best potato peelers, you’ll want to consider both the quality of the blades and how comfortable it is to use.

For the most efficiency, your peeler's blades should be made from either stainless steel or carbon steel. Stainless steel blades are easy to handle and won’t rust, but they may dull a little faster. On the other hand, carbon steel blades are used by many professionals due to their sharpness, but they do have a tendency to rust if not dried properly. All of my picks feature blades with one of these two materials, which means they can handle tough skin on a variety of vegetables and fruits.

You’ll also want to note how easy it is for you to maneuver the peeler. Two common types of manual peelers are swivel, which peels back and forth, and Y-shaped, which requires starting at one end of the potato and peeling toward yourself. The most convenient and easiest option would be an electric peeler, but the downside is that those take up much more space. My picks below range from various blade types and design, but all are ergonomic, efficient, and easy-to-use.

Whether you’re preparing french fries or mashed potatoes, having a dependable potato peeler can make cooking much more enjoyable. Read on to find the right peeler for your needs.

1. The Overall Best Oxo Good Grips Swivel Peeler $10 Amazon See On Amazon What’s great about it: The Oxo Good Grips swivel peeler is raved about by reviewers and has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon, making it a great potato peeler to have on hand. Because of its twin swivel blades, which are made from stainless steel, it is both flexible and durable enough to peel potatoes with ease. Easy-to-grip and nonslip, the peeler has a large, smooth handle that allows for back-and-forth peeling without any hassle. On top of that, it's dishwasher-safe and has a potato eye remover built in. What fans say: “New favorite peeler. Threw my other two away after using this one time. The blade is very sharp and takes minimal effort/force. I used it on sweet potatoes the first time and it worked awesome.”

2. The Most Cost-Effective Kuhn Rikon Original Swiss Peeler (Set of 3) $8 Amazon See On Amazon What’s great about it: If you prefer a carbon steel blade, this Kuhn Rikon peeler is used by many chefs and professionals because of its sharpness. This set includes three peelers, so if one of them does start to rust, you can easily replace it with a new one. Easy-to-handle and built with a potato eye remover, you can count on this blade to cut through even your toughest vegetables. Since this peeler is Y-shaped, this one peels from top-to-bottom rather than back-and-forth. One thing to note is that you'll need to wash and dry it by hand. What fans say: “I owned this peeler in culinary school after my chef gifted it to me. It recently slipped into my garbage disposal and was destroyed... I bought 3 other peelers that didn’t make the cut and was excited to find this one here on amazon. This peeler will never be replaced with the other styles of peelers ... it is affordable and long lasting definitely recommend it.”

3. The Most Versatile Peeler Spiralizer Cast Magnesium Potato Peeler $20 Amazon See On Amazon What’s great about it: For those who are looking for more variety when peeling potatoes, this Spiralizer potato peeler does it all. With this, you can peel, slice, and core a wide range of produce. It’s super easy-to-use, peeling potatoes with the turn of a lever, and it's especially great for those who have aching hands or arthritis. The strong suction base keeps this device stable and in place, and the blades are made with long-lasting stainless steel, so you don’t have to worry about them rusting. This peeler also has a lifetime warranty, making it a reliable investment. Just be sure not to put it in the dishwasher. What fans say: “This is a great tool for peeling apples and potatoes, and other veggies and fruits I’m sure. It is heavy duty but easy to use and clean. The suction actually stayed in place on my countertop. It made making apple pie a breeze.”

4. The Most Effortless Option Starfrit Electric Rotato Express $20 Amazon See On Amazon What’s great about it: The Starfrit electric potato peeler is ideal for those who want their potatoes peeled quickly and effortlessly. At the push of one button, it works in just 10 seconds and stops on its own after the potato is peeled. It’s super convenient and can operate with either a plug or batteries, making it portable as well. This peeler has a base that won’t slip, plus, it comes with an extra set of stainless steel blades and a thumb knife stored underneath to pare potatoes. Just note that this peeler should only be washed with a damp cloth. What fans say: “We absolutely love this product!! We will never hand peel another [potato] or apple! Such a time-saving, quality item for the money! Highly recommend!"