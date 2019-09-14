Puppy pads can be a great tool for your home and your dog. Absorbency and a leak-proof design are two of the most essential things to consider when looking for the best puppy pads, but your choices go beyond that, with everything from reusable polyester pads to real grass patches. To narrow down the right option for your needs, you'll want to look at two main factors:

Construction

Most puppy pads have multi-layer constructions that serve different functions. Look for a quick-drying top layer, a leak-proof design, and odor control. Depending on what works best for your pet, you'll also want to consider a pad with built-in attractant, which helps guide your dog to the pad, especially if your pup is new to using pads. You'll also want to think about where you'll place the pad in your home and the type of flooring as an adhesive can help keep the pad in place, to avoid any unnecessary mess from the pad's slippage.

Size

The right size pad will depend on both your dog's size and how long they'll be alone. The picks below come in a variety of sizes, ranging from around 18 by 24 inches to 36 by 72 inches. If you have a bigger dog, or you'll be out for most of the day, it's important to choose a larger-sized potty pad so your pet won't run out of space when relieving themselves.

From lavender-scented pads to adhesive options, read on to find the one that works best for you and your puppy.

1. The Overall Best AmazonBasics Pet Training and Puppy Pads (50-Count) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With over 9,000 reviews, AmazonBasics puppy pads are efficient, affordable, and dependable. With a core that's super absorbent, these pads instantly turn liquid into gel, making them quick-drying and mess-free. Leak-proof with a 1.5-inch plastic border that prevents overflow, plus five layers to protect your floor, this pad even has a built-in attractant to help puppies learn to use the pad. Available in two different sizes, they range in liquid capacity, offering both regular and heavy-duty options. While these pads are not adhesive, they're a solid choice overall. What fans say: "[These pads] are thicker and more quilted than most brands I've tried. There's no tracking of wet pee paws on my bathroom floor anymore. That saves me money on cleaners and paper towels to wipe up the paw prints. So for me these pads are perfect." Available sizes: 22 by 22 inches, 28 by 34 inches (regular and heavy-duty)

2. The Best Reusable Puppy Pads SincoPet Reusable Pee Pad (2-Count) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: For those who want a reusable option, this SinCoPet pad is both washable and eco-friendly. Made with 100% polyester, it's highly absorbent and designed for outdoor or indoor use. It features four layers of material, and the silica-gel base is anti-slip, making it durable, sturdy and safe for hardwood surfaces. These pads are also able to lock in liquids, so you won't worry about leaks or spills. However, do note that this pad does not have built-in attractant. What fans say: "These are heavy enough to stay in place and the non-slip backing is great. The dogs can play and run but the pads do not move. They machine wash very well." Available sizes: 31 by 36 inches, 36 by 41 inches, 36 by 48 inches, 36 by 72 inches, and 18 by 24 inches

3. The Best Real Grass Patch For Dogs DoggieLawn Real Grass Dog Potty $29 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: For a more natural option, this DoggieLawn real grass dog potty is ideal for people who live in high-rise buildings without regular access to grass. Set in a cardboard tray that's leakproof, this grass option neutralizes odors naturally and is easy to maintain. Every few weeks, when through with one patch, simply replace with a new one; with less frequent replacement, it's a great investment and a nice alternative for dogs that don't gravitate toward traditional pads. What fans say: "Works great for our long haired Chihuahua. We live in the city and have a small patio and he likes using this now instead of wee pads." Available sizes: 24 by 20 inches, 24 by 16 inches

4. The Best Adhesive Bulldogology Premium Puppy Pee Pads with Adhesive Sticky Tape (50-Count) $24 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: These Bulldogology premium puppy pee pads will stay in place due to the (optional) four sticky strips on the pad's bottom. These tear-resistant pads are made with six layers in total, including a quick-drying top layer, a layer for odor control, and a layer that prevents leaks by turning any liquid into gel. Also designed with a built-in attractant, this option is available in two sizes (Just note that the larger puppy pads are available on a separate product page). What fans say: "They work great for me . My dog is an adorable 2 year old Havanese and he uses the wee wee pads daily and I can honestly say he never misses the paper or plays with it. They are very absorbent and stay put. I am very pleased, the value for the cost is more than fair." Available sizes: 24 by 24 inches, 24 by 35 inches