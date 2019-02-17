One of the best ways to prevent identity theft while you're traveling is with an RFID-blocking wallet. Before you make a purchase, however, consider what qualities you want it to have. The best RFID-blocking wallets for women will keep you protected while offering features compatible with your personal travel style. The RFID technology will be similar in whatever wallet you choose, so you don't need to spend too much time evaluating that feature. Instead, look at things like materials and construction to make sure it's compatible with your preferences.

Material-wise, genuine leather or a synthetic variation will be your best option, as those fabrics tend to be the toughest and most durable. And it's even better if the material has some sort of wax finish, as that will further reduce wear and tear while offering extra style points.

As far as construction, think about your preferences and lifestyle. If you tend to prefer something bulk-free that you can wear close to your body, opt for a slender, minimalist-style wallet or a money clip. If you like carrying everything with you, on the other hand, and tend to geek out on pockets and pouches, look for something bigger with more organizational components, like a bifold wallet or a clutch.

To help you narrow things down, I've researched the best anti-theft wallets for women that feature RFID-blocking technology. Take a look at the list below, arranged from largest to smallest, and get ready for a secure and carefree travel experience.

1 The Best Clutch Lavemi Women's RFID Blocking Leather Zip Around Wallet Clutch $27 Amazon See On Amazon This zip-around RFID wallet features a clutch design with a cute strap that makes it easy to carry around. It offers ample storage, with 17 credit card slots, an identification window, a zippered pocket, and a pen holder, among other slots. One reviewer described it as the perfect wallet, remarking that "Absolutely everything I need to put in it fits." Available in 25 colors, it's made with genuine grain leather that has a wax finish like my previous pick, for a stylish look that weathers well.

2 The Best Extra-Large Wallet Itslife Women's RFID Blocking Large Capacity Leather Wallet $27 Amazon See On Amazon For non-minimalists like myself who prefer a giant wallet with plenty of zippers and pockets, this large-capacity RFID-blocking wallet is a great choice. With more than 2,000 five-star reviews, this wallet is certainly a favorite among Amazon reviewers. It showcases prime, grained leather that's been treated with a sleek wax finish, giving it a vintage look while making it tough and scratch-resistant, too. On top of all of that, it's really equipped with storage, offering 21 dedicated slots for credit cards and identification as well as three full-length cash sleeves, a snap-together pocket, and a zippered area for your phone. And this wallet has more than 30 colors to choose from.

3 The Best Bifold Wallet Travelambo RFID Blocking Bifold Multi Card Case Wallet $14 Amazon See On Amazon Another popular RFID-blocking women's wallet, this fan favorite has more than 3,500 reviews and 4.5 stars on Amazon. The fold-out wallet features two convenient zippers at the top of each side, and it snaps together to stay closed when not in use. Made with synthetic leather that feels soft against your skin, this wallet boasts 15 built-in credit card slots, an ID window, and two long, zippered sleeves for cash. Best of all, it comes in 23 bright color options.