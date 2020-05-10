Your hair grows about 6 inches a year, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, meaning it doesn't take long for dye jobs to grow out and for your roots to show. That's where root cover-up products come in — though, with so many new, innovative formulas popping up on the market, choosing one isn't as straightforward as it might seem. Since they come in so many different forms, the best root touch-up products will vary from person to person; but generally, they should be fuss-free and easy to use, sold in a wide range of colors, and shouldn't cause any flaking or greasiness in your hair.

To make your life easier, you'll find five of the best root cover-up products listed ahead. Four are temporary, meaning they'll last until you shampoo them out, while one is a permanent, and they come in all different forms, from sprays to powders to sticks. Keep in mind that it's easier to go darker and cover up grays with temporary products than it is to lighten hair, so blondes may need to go for an at-home hair dye if they're looking to conceal their roots.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Root Touch-Up Spray L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover Up $10 | Amazon See on Amazon It's as easy as one, two, spray to use L'Oreal's fan-favorite Magic Root Cover Up, a lightweight, water-resistant formula that won't make your hair feel sticky or tacky. It's available in eight shades, is ammonia- and peroxide-free, and is perfect for super quick touch-ups. Just shake, spray, and go — it'll stay in your hair until you shampoo it out. Although Eva Longoria demos using it while wearing a white shirt, it can stain your clothing, so it's recommended you wear a towel around your shoulders while you apply it.

2. The Best Root Touch-Up Powder Protege Coverage Premium Root Touch-Up $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Using a root touch-up powder, like this one from Protégé, is slightly more time-consuming than a spray, but it allows for a more precise application only where you need it. The compact powder looks almost like an eyeshadow, and you apply it using a slim, double-sided brush, which is included. This is also a good product to make hair appear fuller and thicker at the scalp if you're experiencing hair loss or thinning. The formula won't flake off onto your face, is water resistant, and comes out when you shampoo. Choose from five colors.

3. The Best Root Touch-Up Mascara Mineral Fusion Gray Root Concealer for Hair $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Sold in four colors, this double-sided Mineral Fusion root concealer is like a mascara for your roots. It's a great, compact choice for on-the-go use or travel, since its small size won't take up any room in your bag. Use the brush side to cover up any gray strands you're hoping to conceal, while the doe-tipped side can be used to fill in your roots.