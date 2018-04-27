Whether you’re jogging through gorgeous nature trails or working it at the gym, it’s hard to enjoy your hard-earned runner’s high if your leggings aren't up to the task. To truly get in the zone, you need the best running tights you can find, amiright?

There are two key factors that will make your running pants amazing (or less so). The first one is temperature control. Climate can vary greatly during training sessions so you want to be sure you have the appropriate gear for the occasion.

On cold days, your leggings should be well-insulated; on warm days, they should be lightweight and moisture-wicking. The material should also have temperature-regulating qualities so that, should the conditions change mid-run, you’re able to stay comfortable and adapt.

The other key factor is fit. Your leggings should fit comfortably and offer a good amount of stretch. There’s no way you’re going to enjoy yourself if you have to tug at the fabric as you go. You want a solid, well-constructed waist that doesn’t ride down and smooth stitching — particularly around the crotch — to prevent chafing. Given all of those factors, here are five of the best running tights I could round up.

1 A Quality Pair Of Leggings With A Thick Waistband And Rave Reviews Amazon Danskin, Women's Essential Ankle Legging $20-28 Amazon Buy Now There's nothing worse than having to interrupt a run to hike up your jogging pants. These amazingly well-built running tights — which have over 800 obsessively positive reviews on Amazon — won't give you that problem. They're fit with an ultra-thick waistband that will stay in place throughout your workout and sturdy material that won't sag, slide, or bunch up. The premium fabric is stretchy and comfortable yet performance-focused. "If I could give these leggings 100 stars I would," said one excited Amazon reviewer. Available sizes: XS - 3X

2 A Moisture-Wicking Pair That Will Keep You From Overheating Amazon NIKE, Women's Pro Tights $25-103 AmazonBuy Now If you tend to get hot and sweaty during your workouts, these awesome moisture-wicking tights will help keep you dry. Constructed with NIKE's elite Dri-FIT technology, the cooling fabric pulls sweat from your skin and transports it to the outer layer of the leggings, shedding it while drying quickly. These particular tights also have a flat elastic waistband that won't roll down as you move. Available sizes: XS - XL

3 A Pair Of Leggings With Compression Technology To Reduce Soreness Amazon Dynamic Athletica, Compression Capri Leggings $28 AmazonBuy Now Not only are these high quality compression leggings made with an ultra comfy four-way stretch fabric, they also feature technology that increases blood flow in your legs. The blend of polyester and elastane is engineered with a compression fit that delivers gentle pressure to your muscles, ultimately boosting your circulation and performance. It also reduces inflammation and muscles soreness so you can recover faster post-workout. The lightweight tights also have flat seams and a gusseted crotch — both of which minimize irritation. Available sizes: S - XL

4 A Pair Of Leggings That Comes In A Wide Range Of Hard-To-Find Sizes Amazon Core 10, Women's Onstride Plus Size Crop Legging $69 AmazonBuy Now The soft and cozy blend of nylon and spandex in these versatile running tights feels smooth against your skin and is super flexible to run in. They feature powermesh panels behind the knee to keep you cool as well as reflective accents at the ankle-length hem to ensure you stay visible at night. The mid-rise tights are moisture-wicking and made with a stretchy material that conforms to your body. As a bonus, they have a handy back zipper pocket with two compartments to stash your phone or keys when you're hitting the pavement. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large (Short, Tall, and Regular)

For sizes 1X - 3X (Short, Tall, and Regular) check here.