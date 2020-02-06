So you've finally decided to dip your toes into the wild ocean that is sex furniture. Congratulations! Sex chairs, benches, and stools can be extremely useful tools to bring into the bedroom. Not only do they help to support your weight so that you and your partner can experiment with different positions, but they're also great for pregnant women and people recovering from injuries. To find the best sex chair for your individual needs, scroll on for a roundup of the top five picks you can buy on Amazon.

Before choosing a sex chair, it's a good idea to ask yourself a few questions first. How big is the space in which I plan to use this chair? Do I want to be able to stow it under the bed after use, or am I willing to incorporate the furniture into the decor of my home? You'll also want to figure out the types of positions you plan to use your sex furniture for. Stools and chairs are great for women-on-top positions, while chaise lounges can be used for a wider variety of moves.

If you're unsure of what, exactly, you're looking for though, scroll on for some inspiration. Ahead, the best sex furniture — from stools to swings to chaises — that you can buy on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Sex Chair Misstu Sex Chair with Handrails $65 | Amazon See On Amazon This sex chair from Misstu is on the basic side, but it checks off all the right boxes. It has a sturdy composition complete with detachable handrails to help you support your body weight, while the center straps have a slight spring to them, which allows you to bounce with ease. This stool is also incredibly easy to assemble — just a few snaps and you're in business. And since it's easy to put together, it's also easy to break down, so you can stash it away when you aren't using it.

2. The Best Sex Stool VIER Decadence Bounce Weightless Sex Stool $57 | Amazon See On Amazon For a little more variety, try this sex stool instead. It has a basic stool setup complete with sturdy legs and stretchy panels to help you bounce, but it also has another ace up its sleeve. It comes with an inflatable dildo bolster that slides right under it, so you can use it on your own. The pillow can also be used in other sex acts that have nothing to do with the stool — like doggy-style positions or whenever else you need a bit of frontal support. And when you're done using it? Simply disassemble the stool, deflate the pillow, and stash it under your bed.

3. The Best Basic Sex Chaise Container Furniture Direct Stretch Chaise $186 | Amazon See On Amazon Now if you're a bit more committed to the idea of sex furniture, then you might want to consider investing in something like this chaise from Container Direct. You can use it as an actual chaise lounge, sure — but its true purpose is for sex. Use it for doggy-style, missionary, anal, and girl-on-top positions. It also helps angle your head correctly and comfortably for oral sex. It's made of faux leather, which can be easily wiped down, and it's incredibly easy to assemble. And since it's so sleek looking, it won't immediately stick out as sex furniture in your space. Get it in four colors.

4. The Best Luxury Sex Chaise Container Furniture Direct Modern Faux Leather Upholstered Stretch and Relaxation Living Room Chaise Lounge $240 | Amazon See On Amazon The beauty of this chaise lounge lies in its versatility. It has two PVC cushions that can be removed and used as a sex bolster or ramp — so you can take the fun onto your bed when you get sick of the chaise. This piece of furniture is huge, so it can fit both you and your partner in multiple positions. It's also comfortable, so it feels good against your skin, and since it's made of faux leather, all you have to do is wipe it clean if it gets soiled. Plus, this doesn't look like a piece of sex furniture at all, so it's a nice and discreet choice — choose from two colors.